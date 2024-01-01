Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Companies I Sold In 2023: Unveiling The Reasons Behind My Decision

Jan. 01, 2024 10:35 PM ETJD, BABA, PDD, ADP, EVVTY, CMG, ADYEY, AMZN, MELI, PM, ABNB, BKNG, CROX, ADYYF, AMZN:CA, BABAF, EVGGF, JDCMF3 Comments
Amit Peretz profile picture
Amit Peretz
607 Followers

Summary

  • Here are the companies I've sold this year and the reasons behind each decision.
  • There are valuable lessons you will read here that will help you avoid mistakes.
  • My selling goals for 2024 are to avoid overpaying, minimize actions, and always consider the opportunity cost.
  • I'm being fully transparent, revealing my losing positions as well as my winning ones, along with all of my mistakes.
  • I focus on investing in the highest quality and growing businesses in the world while avoiding overpaying.

Sold For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.

Feverpitched

Opening

I am a relatively young investor, continually evolving on my journey to discover the best companies in the world. Last week, I published my long-term portfolio with explanations of each holding, providing my ratings for each security based

This article was written by

Amit Peretz profile picture
Amit Peretz
607 Followers
I am a private investor with a focus on the highest-quality global companies known for sustained growth and remarkable returns on capital. My investment approach can be characterized as a fusion of Peter Lynch's and Terry Smith's strategies. I seek out the utmost quality in established companies, while also maintaining an interest in smaller firms with substantial growth prospects. I have embarked on this writing endeavor to share the knowledge I've acquired and to engage in a mutual learning experience through interactions with fellow commenters. I maintain a curated list of diverse high-quality companies that I plan to feature in my content, and I assure you that the insights and information I intend to provide will be both informative and enjoyable.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVVTY, CMG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

**Disclaimer:** The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. I am not a financial advisor, and the content presented is not intended to serve as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investments involve risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. It's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider individual financial circumstances before making any investment decisions. Any actions taken based on the information provided are at the sole discretion and responsibility of the reader.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

M
Mattwusta
Today, 1:16 AM
Comments (22)
ABNB has 16 PE?
Berk Tacyildiz profile picture
Berk Tacyildiz
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (9)
Nice review, mostly agree with your decisions. "Secondly, I seek higher growth, and ADP is a pretty mature business with revenue growth in the mid-teens". I think you meant mid single digits.
P
Pradiyie
Yesterday, 11:27 PM
Comments (1.22K)
I brought into Crox for the fear exhibited by many.Hey Dude is an amazing product that will grow substantially. Crocs will trade at 15PE in a few quarters!
