Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EuroDry: Buy On Promising 2024 Dry Bulk Setup And Discounted Valuation

Jan. 01, 2024 11:15 PM ETEuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) Stock
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Similar to peers, shares of small, Greece-based dry bulk shipper EuroDry have been in demand following a recovery in dry bulk charter rates over the past two months.
  • Forward Freight Agreement rates for the historically weak first quarter are surprisingly strong.
  • Q4 results will also benefit from the recent addition of three Ultramax vessels.
  • Ongoing Panama Canal limitations in combination with a very low orderbook and projected further increase in ton-miles could set up dry bulk shipping stocks for additional gains next year.
  • Consequently, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating based on discounted valuation, moderate debt levels, and ongoing stock buybacks while assigning a price target of $25.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value Investor's Edge get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Densa Hawk Veleta bulk carrier ship at Govan dock in Glasgow

richard johnson

Note:

I have covered EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Similar to peers, shares of small, Greece-based dry bulk shipper EuroDry Ltd. ("EuroDry") have been in demand following

Massively Outperform in Any Market

Value Investor's Edge provides the world's best energy, shipping, and offshore market research. Even during turbulent market conditions, our long-only models have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 30% YTD.

We also offer income-focused coverage geared towards investors who prefer lower-risk firms with steady dividend payouts. Our 8-year track record proves the ability of our analyst team to outperform across all market conditions. Join VIE now to access our latest top picks and model portfolios.

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
17.01K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EDRY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EDRY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EDRY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.