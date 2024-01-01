David Gyung

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had a fantastic change in fortunes in 2023 after some people began losing faith in the company in 2022 amid slowing revenue growth and analysts' downgrades. Still, even after its 96.6% rise from the beginning of 2023 to December 28, 2023, the stock was down 70% from its all-time high of $85.12 on May 24, 2021.

Data by YCharts

So, you might want to know whether the company is a buy headed into 2024. This article will explain what services UiPath provides to the marketplace, look at some of its critical financial metrics and valuation, and weigh them against the company's risks to determine why aggressive growth investors can buy the stock going into 2024.

What services does UiPath offer in the marketplace?

One of the most prominent secular trends over the last several years is businesses worldwide spending heavily on software to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantage over rivals. The market has devolved from companies using large software suites to specialized, narrow-point solutions. The company's latest 10-K states the issue:

Enterprises have transitioned from managing a handful of multi-purpose, largely on-premises applications to managing hundreds or thousands of point solutions deployed across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. These applications, which were generally not designed for interoperability, run in tandem with legacy technologies, relying on humans to act as the connective tissue in the performance of business processes. As a result, employees lose valuable time navigating a fragmented application landscape, and attention is diverted away from more cognitive activities that could directly improve business outcomes. Source: UiPath 2022 10-K

UiPath provides a platform where it combines a technology named Robotic Process Automation ("RPA") with Artificial Intelligence ("AI") for employees with different coding skill levels to build applications to navigate and automate their own workflows. UiPath believes that eliminating repetitive, tedious, rule-based manual work with its technology will improve the speed at which employees can accomplish tasks, resulting in efficiency gains and cost advantages.

The company's platform consists of three core parts: Discover, Automate, and Operate.

UiPath Investor Presentation

Discover: This function helps identify potentially suitable workflows for improvements and automation. Tools like Task Capture record a user's regular workflows and help create process maps to help determine the best areas to automate. Automate: This function provides AI-powered tools for building and deploying automation software. UiPath provides tools like Robot and Low Code Studio to build, configure, and teach software robots. Operate: This final function helps users manage and optimize a high-scale automation program. Tools like Orchestrator to monitor the performance of attended and unattended robot performance, perform maintenance, and ensure smooth operation.

The above platform encompasses its core RPA market, which the company believes is $61.1 billion. Still, the company has bigger plans.

Expanding outside of the RPA market

Company leaders believe that UiPath's total addressable market ("TAM") for its platform will grow from $61.1 billion in 2023 to $93.2 billion in 2025 as it adds additional features and capabilities outside its core RPA market. The chart below shows the areas that the company is working on expanding into. Be cautious about entirely buying into these TAM projections, however, bearing in mind that UiPath has presented these figures, and third parties might have differing views on the opportunity's market size.

UiPath Investor Day Presentation.

If you believe the above TAM, UiPath, with $1.211 billion trailing 12-month revenue as of its Fiscal Year ("FY") 2024 third quarter, has penetrated 1.98% of its 2023 TAM and $1.29% of its projected 2025 TAM. This company could be at the early stages of a potentially massive opportunity. The above chart doesn't even factor in generative AI, as the company presented that chart at an Investor Day in September 2022, before OpenAI made people outside of AI researchers aware of the potential of generative AI.

If you listen to UiPath's management team, they worked on generative AI technology well before Open AI popularized it. For example, at the Barclays Global Technology Conference, Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Ashim Gupta said:

I think we've been investing in AI all along. The integration of AI, the messaging of AI, the monetization -- we're in some areas, like Document Understanding, we're doing that today, but there is even more scope to do that. And those are things that are still in their early innings. Source: Barclays Global Technology Conference Transcript

On June 27, 2023, the company put out a press release announcing new Generative AI and Specialized AI features on its platforms, like UiPath OpenAI connector for using GPT 3 for text generation, classification, and code completion. Additionally, the press release announced "support for the Falcon Large Language Model via its Amazon's (AMZN) SageMaker connector, and the preview of the Alphabet's (GOOGL) (GOOG) Google Vertex connector with support for PaLM 2." The article also stated:

UiPath has been working on AI for many years. Its Specialized AI solutions include over 70 models that enable customers to understand screens, mine tasks, process documents, and utilize unique and proprietary data sets within enterprise workflows. Specialized AI can be securely trained with a customer's data and optimized for its specific needs, resulting in fast, accurate, and tailored solutions that are cost-effective to operate and that deliver high value outcomes. Source: UiPath press release.

On November 8, 2023, the company announced UiPath Autopilot, a collection of AI companions that help people use different applications and features across UiPath's platform. Autopilot for Studio is one example of its new AI Assistant technology designed to help make building software robots even more effortless, helping increase developer productivity. The company also announced UiPath Document Understanding, which allows software robots to understand data from documents in various formats, including PDFs, images, handwriting, and scans. And UiPath Communications Mining can read emails and automatically send responses to common business requests. So, you can call into question any thesis that presupposes UiPath has no answer to competitors using generative AI in their products or that competitors can easily disrupt its RPA business because the company does have answers.

Critical financial metrics

One of the key metrics investors look at for the health of a subscription business is Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR"). One of the reasons that UiPath became one of the most hyped initial public offerings in 2021 is its rapid ARR growth.

UiPath Third Quarter FY 2024 Investor Presentation

Unfortunately, by the time the company went public, its ARR growth rate was starting to decelerate. The chart below shows the company's ARR in FY 2023 and 2024, which is calendar year 2022 and 2023, respectively. Although ARR can vary widely from quarter to quarter due to the timing of contracts, the steep year-over-year decline in ARR in FY 2023 into FY 2024 worried some analysts and investors.

Fiscal quarter Year-over-year ARR growth Sequential ARR growth Q1 2023 49.61% 5.62% Q2 2023 43.66% 6.75% Q3 2023 35.69% 6.42% Q4 2023 30.16% 8.46% Q1 2024 27.84% 3.73% Q2 2024 25.40% 4.72% Q3 2024 24.14% 5.35% Q4 2024 20.63% (company guidance) 5.40% (company guidance) Click to enlarge

Source: UiPath

Among the reasons investors looked favorably on UiPath's third quarter FY 2024 report was that it showed an ARR of $1.378 billion, beating the previous second quarter guidance of $1.359 billion to $1.364 billion. Additionally, management updated fourth quarter ARR guidance to a range of $1.450 billion to $1.455 billion, implying ARR year-over-year growth of 20.63%. Management's original second-quarter forecast for the fourth quarter was $1.432 billion to $1.437 billion, meaning only 19.18% growth. With ARR growth appearing to moderate, some investors hope that ARR growth is finding a bottom.

Dollar-based gross retention rate ("GRR") was 97%, meaning the company retained most of its current customers' business. If GRR drops drastically, it could signal high customer churn, loss of competitive advantage, loss of product relevance, and reduced revenue growth and profitability. Fortunately, UiPath's GRR has remained stable over the last two years, as seen in the chart below.

Fiscal Quarter GRR DBNRR Q4 2022 98% 145% Q1 2023 98% 138% Q2 2023 98% 132% Q3 2023 98% 126% Q4 2023 97% 123% Q1 2024 97% 122% Q2 2024 97% 121% Q3 2024 97% 121% Click to enlarge

Source: UiPath

It also reported a third-quarter FY 2024 dollar-based net retention rate (DBNRR) of 121% or a DBNRR of 123% when excluding the impacts of foreign exchange rates. UiPath's 10-Q filings define DBNRR as "the net expansion of ARR from existing customers over the preceding 12 months." When a company records a DBNRR of 121%, it means that when considering the impact of new business and loss of business from existing customers, clients spent 21% more than they did in the previous year.

Many factors can influence DBNRR. According to the company's 10-Q, "Our ARR may fluctuate as a result of a number of factors, including customers' satisfaction or dissatisfaction with our platform, pricing, competitive offerings, economic conditions, overall changes in our customers' spending levels, and our ability to successfully execute on our strategic goals." Since management calculates DBNRR using ARR, the same factors impacting ARR could be potential reasons for the drastic decline in DBNRR in FY 2023, as shown in the above chart. Still, UiPath's declining DBNRR across Fiscal 2023 was likely a result of a poor macroeconomy leading customers to cut back on their budgets.

The metric's stabilization over the last several quarters could mean the recent downturn in UiPath's business might be easing. In an increasingly competitive RPA market, company investors must monitor these numbers. If UiPath can maintain a GRR above 95% and a DBNRR above 120%, it could indicate a growing switching cost moat, where customers become increasingly reluctant to leave the platform the more invested they become in it by buying more products. However, a declining GRR and DBNRR could indicate increased competition chipping away at its market share, which investors should watch for in GRR and DBNRR metrics and other indicators, such as sales growth.

UiPath Third Quarter FY 2024 Investor Presentation

The above chart shows how the company is establishing a solid customer base among large enterprises. Customers with over $100,00 ARR grew 15% year-over-year in the third quarter. Customers with more than $1 million in ARR grew even faster, logging growth of 31% year-over-year.

Management reported remaining performance obligations ("RPO") rose 31% year-over-year to $995 million. Eliminating the effects of foreign exchange, RPO grew 29%. These RPO growth rates are above the revenue growth rate that UiPath reported in the third quarter of 24%, which is generally good as some people consider the RPO growth rate a leading indicator of growth, suggesting the potential for accelerated growth in the future. Current Remaining Performance Obligation, the portion of a company's contracted revenue that it expects to recognize within the next twelve months, was $599 million.

The chart below shows that the stock price rebounded as revenue growth accelerated in 2023. Other financial metrics improving or stabilizing across 2023 also improved investor sentiment around the company's prospects.

Data by YCharts

Another interesting aspect of UiPath's top line is its mixed revenue model of term licenses and subscriptions. Since term licenses are a one-time sales model, and investors award a higher valuation to subscription revenue, the company plans to shift more towards subscription revenue over time. Management stated the following in its latest 10-K:

In fiscal year 2023, we moved toward unifying our commercial offerings for products with both on-premise and cloud deployment options into a single offering that allows customers the choice of either deployment option throughout the term of the contract. These Flex Offerings replaced the hybrid offerings launched in fiscal year 2021. Flex Offerings are comprised of three types of performance obligations: term license, maintenance and support, and SaaS. Most recently, we have seen an increase in sales of our Flex Offerings compared to sales of our legacy offerings (primarily on-premise solutions sold as term-based licenses bundled with maintenance and support). We expect this trend to continue and, as a result, a greater portion of our revenue will be recognized over time as subscription services revenue rather than as license revenue, which is typically recognized at a point in time. Source: UiPath FY 2023 10-K

The following image shows the top portion of UiPath's third-quarter profit and loss statement. You can see that Subscription revenue is already larger than license revenue. Additionally, Subscription revenue grew at a 28.7% rate compared to License revenue, growing at a 25.5% rate. Investors should monitor these growth rates from quarter to quarter to determine whether the company continues progressing toward becoming more of a subscription business. Be aware that as the company becomes more of a subscription business, it will change when UiPath can recognize revenue, as License revenue is recognized upfront. Subscription Revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription term, which can make revenue look lower.

UiPath Third Quarter FY 2024 Earnings Release

One other financial attribute that improved was profitability. Due to worsening market conditions and declining revenue growth in the 2022 calendar year, management started cutting operating costs. Management wrote in the FY 2023 annual report:

On June 24, 2022, our board of directors approved restructuring actions to manage our operating expenses. These actions included an overall reduction of approximately 5% of our global workforce, aimed at simplifying our go-to-market approach to improve market segmentation, increase sales productivity, and provide best-in-class customer experience and outcomes. On November 10, 2022, our board of directors approved further restructuring actions, including an additional 6% workforce reduction to further support our strategic positioning to drive increased execution velocity, operational efficiency, and customer centricity. Source: UiPath FY 2023 10-K.

The above actions had the desired effect. If you look at the beginning of January 2022, the cost of goods sold (COGS) and research and development (R&D) quarterly year-over-year growth rates were above 100%, and the sales and marketing (S&M) growth rate was around 80%. All of these growth rates were above the revenue growth rate. However, by June, management had slammed on the brakes for all expense growth.

Data by YCharts

As of the end of the third quarter of FY 2024, COGS and S&M are growing slower than revenue. Additionally, the general and administrative (G&A) expenses are shrinking, which is what we want to see as G&A expenses are mostly salaries and benefits and other fixed costs that don't directly contribute to sales of goods or services. The only expense that is growing faster than revenue is R&D expenses. Considering the size of the opportunity ahead and the intensely competitive market, the company should invest heavily in R&D since the areas in which UiPath competes are likely to get only more competitive. Investors should continue to monitor the company's performance to see if its R&D efforts pay off and result in more sales.

As you can see on the chart below, both GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) operating margin and operating losses have improved considerably since mid-2021.

Data by YCharts

Let's look at non-GAAP numbers to understand core profitability better. Non-GAAP metrics remove non-cash expenses and one-time expenses like restructuring charges. UiPath reported a fiscal 2024 third-quarter non-GAAP operating income of $43.7 million, up 143% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 13%, up 600 basis points from the previous year's comparable quarter. UiPath gave long-term non-GAAP operating margin guidance of 20% at Investor Day 2022.

UiPath Investor Presentation

The company produced third-quarter positive non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow adjusted free-cash-flow ("FCF"), which came in at $43.7 million for an FCF margin of 13.4%. Last year, the company burned $24.1 billion in cash.

UiPath Third Quarter FY 2024 Investor Presentation

Last, the company has a solid balance sheet with $1.81 billion in cash and short-term investments against no long-term debt.

Competition

The rapid growth of the RPA market has made it incredibly attractive to companies ranging from start-ups to larger companies with more resources, like IBM (IBM). The danger from larger companies is that RPA software becomes just another feature in a more prominent platform or software suite. The threat from smaller, more agile companies comes from potentially being undercut on price by open-source business models and cloud-native players.

Additionally, innovation has picked up within the marketplace, and keeping pace with companies with far more resources could be difficult. UiPath acknowledged the intensifying competition in the RPA and adjacent markets in its 2023 10-K:

The automation market is one of the fastest growing enterprise software markets and is increasingly competitive. With the introduction of new technologies and market entrants, we expect that the competitive environment will remain intense going forward. For instance, as our market becomes increasingly driven by cloud-based solutions, native cloud providers may enter this market and provide competitive offerings at lower prices. Additionally, open-source alternatives for automation that are offered at no cost may impact our ability to sell our products to certain customers who may prefer to rely on these tools. Our competitors may be able to respond more quickly to new or expanding technology, such as newly emerging generative AI technologies, and devote more resources to product development that we can. Source: UiPath 2023 10-K

Speaking of generative AI, one of the big unknowns is how generative AI will affect the RPA market. On the one hand, it could accelerate demand for RPA software by enabling more sophisticated automation tasks. On the other hand, generative AI could disrupt some of automation software's use cases and make it easier for companies to develop competing offerings to UiPath's RPA platform. Therefore, UiPath may need to continue investing heavily in developing generative AI solutions to remain competitive. It already faces one competitor with far more resources in Microsoft (MSFT), which already has an RPA product named Power Automate, which it released in 2016. In September 2023, it created a Power Automate plugin for ChatGPT.

All the above competitive factors carry the potential to negatively impact UiPath's market share, pricing strategy, and profitability. The company is yet to achieve profitability and may not ever rise above breakeven, as the level of costs and expenses the business may need to pay to remain competitive in the industry might always remain higher than it can generate in revenue.

Other risks

Although the macroeconomy looks on the mend, we are not yet out of the woods. Problems such as lower-than-expected U.S. economic growth, labor shortages, inflation unexpectedly returning, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, war in Ukraine and the Middle East, and any condition that reduces software and cloud spending could crimp UiPath's revenue growth and halt progress toward profitability.

The company has a high customer concentration. UiPath's top 10% of customers in sales represent a considerable portion of its ARR and revenue. If some of these customers decide to change vendors, fail to renew, or spend far less than they have in the past, the company could underperform ARR and revenue expectations, and investors might sell off the stock.

Should you buy it?

Based on most traditional valuation ratios, some investors view UiPath as overvalued. Seeking Alpha's valuation quant rates the stock a D. The stock trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 11.49, higher than some publicly traded companies it competes against. However, some may justify its valuation as it has the highest revenue growth rate among its publicly traded competitors.

Data by YCharts

Let's do a reverse discounted cash flow to determine what cash flow growth rate the current stock price implies.

UiPath Reverse DCF

The third quarter of FY 2024 reported Free Cash Flow TTM (Trailing 12 months in millions) $242 Terminal growth rate 2% Discount Rate 10% Years 1 - 10 growth rate 23% Current Stock Price (December 26, 2023, closing price) $24.86 Terminal FCF value $1.956 billion Click to enlarge

Considering that analysts expect earnings-per-share to grow 46.20% over the next five years and its FCF margin should continue to expand over the next several years, a 23% growth rate over the next ten years is viable. Therefore, I consider the stock fairly valued at current prices.

Suppose you are an aggressive growth investor looking for a company that can potentially benefit from the generative AI revolution in 2024 and beyond, I recommend buying the stock at current prices.