Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

New Mountain Finance: Reduced Income Potential In 2024 (Rating Downgrade)

Jan. 01, 2024 11:49 PM ETNew Mountain Finance (NMFC)1 Comment
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.25K Followers

Summary

  • New Mountain Finance is a business development company with a senior secured lending focus and a 10% yield.
  • The company's stock classification has been downgraded to Hold due to a 1.5% non-accrual ratio and potential interest rate headwinds.
  • The potential for special dividends is diminished, and the stock is selling at about NAV, resulting in an uncompelling risk/return relationship.

Hand holding drawing virtual lightbulb with brain on bokeh background for creative and smart thinking idea concep

Dilok Klaisataporn

New Mountain Finance (Nasdaq: NMFC) is a business development company with a senior secured-lending focus in its investment portfolio and a 10% yield that is covered by NII.

My present stock classification for New Mountain Finance is

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.25K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NMFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

A
Allen Rothman
Today, 12:28 AM
Comments (232)
Reasonable analysis and conclusion. If the Fed reduces rates, NII could come down. On other hand, lower rates could mean: a) lower NMFC borrowing costs, b) more capital market and M&A activity which could lead to realizations from NMFC equity investments, c) more loan activity for NMFC and d) fewer borrower non-accruals. So it’s a mixed bag. Long NMFC since 2011.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NMFC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NMFC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NMFC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.