Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blackstone's Winning Formula: Blending Growth With Stability For Investors

Jan. 02, 2024 12:41 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX) StockAPO, APO.PR.A, APOS, CG, KKR
FinanzUni profile picture
FinanzUni
296 Followers

Summary

  • Blackstone Inc. has exhibited robust performance and strong positioning for future growth, reflected in a 43% increase in its stock value since October.
  • The company's assets under management have shown remarkable growth, particularly in Q3 2023, with an influx of over $25 billion.
  • Blackstone is strategically positioned to benefit from potential interest rate cuts, which will lower borrowing costs and enhance deal-making opportunities in the private equity sector.

Blackstone hedge fund.

Roman Tiraspolsky

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX), a premier manager of alternative assets, has been exhibiting robust performance, underscored by its diverse investment portfolio encompassing private equity, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm's consistent delivery of substantial returns for its investors underscores its strong

This article was written by

FinanzUni profile picture
FinanzUni
296 Followers
I started FinanzUni with the goal to give fellow investors access to objective and balanced analysis. I value all outside intel and everyone to challenge my thesis to obtain the most critical and correct analysis.My investment focus is on growth stocks with an investment horizon of 2–5 years. My primary focus here is on Tech stocks, but more broadly on emerging great ideas and stocks. About me: I am a recent grad student from UC Berkley and after finishing my studies I have returned to my home country Germany to work in venture capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.