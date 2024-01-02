dednuel images

Thesis

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY) is a digital-first fintech company that provides international money transfer services to over 170 countries. The company's transparent fee structure, speedy transfers, and digital-first approach have enabled it to take market share from long-established industry players. Since 2019, Remitly has grown its revenues more than four-fold and has seen its active customer base increase by 47% year-on-year. Although the company is currently unprofitable due to prioritizing growth, its balance sheet shows strong ratios, and it does not hold any long-term debt. Despite recent stock price fluctuations, Remitly has a mean price target of $53.33, indicating potential for future growth.

The Company

Remitly's network spans over 4 billion bank accounts, 1.1 billion mobile wallets, and 435,000 cash pickup locations across 170 countries. The company's commitment to a digital-first approach and transparent fee structure has resulted in a seamless user experience through its website and mobile app. Remitly operates exclusively online and has no physical establishments.

Remitly's recent acquisition of Rewire, an Israeli remittance platform tailored for migrant workers, is expected to expand the company's geographical reach. Operating on a global canvas, Remitly has its footprint firmly imprinted in the US, UK, Europe, Canada, and Australia, with a lion's share (67%) of its revenue stemming from senders based in the US. Canada contributes 12%, with the remainder coming from various global regions.

Nigel Morris, a director at Remitly Global, recently acquired over 297,000 shares of Remitly stocks, valued at more than $5.7 million, marking a departure from the precedent, which predominantly involved divestment through derivative exercises.

Industry

The remittances sector is a significant contributor to the GDP of low to middle-income nations, making up 15% of their GDPs. The industry is dominated by established players such as Western Union, Ria, and MoneyGram, with a total value of approximately $800 billion. However, recent technological advancements have leveled the playing field, allowing companies like Remitly to compete by offering competitive pricing and a seamless user experience. With only 3% of remittances using a digital conduit in 2022, there is significant untapped potential for growth in the sector.

Remitly's digital-first approach has enabled it to seize coveted market share and achieve a remarkable 47% year-on-year growth in active customers this year. The company's strategic choice to operate without any physical outposts has allowed it to reduce costs and pass on the savings to customers through competitive pricing.

As developing markets continue to embrace the ubiquity of mobile phones and computers, the horizon for growth in the remittances sector unfurls with tantalizing promise.

Financials

Remitly Global is a leading player in the fintech industry, having experienced significant growth in revenue with a fourfold increase since the beginning of 2019. The company has taken a strategic approach to growth by investing in marketing and research and development (R&D), which has resulted in a 70.7% surge in costs from 2021 to 2022.

While this approach has led to unprofitability, Remitly Global's balance sheet shows strength in its liquidity ratios, with $669.4 million in current assets and total liabilities of $215.9 million.

Since its debut in 2021, Remitly Global share price has been volatile, with a near-50% increase followed by a 30% drop after Q3 2023 numbers failed to meet analyst expectations.

Despite this dip, seven analysts have predicted a mean price target of $29.57 for Remitly Global, indicating a potential 34% increase from its current share price.

Risk

Remitly Global faces several risks in the fintech industry. One significant risk is the threat of cyberattacks or data security breaches, which could result in a significant loss of monetary value, erosion of customer trust, and hefty penalties. Furthermore, operating in more than 170 countries introduces regulatory risk, as the company may face new restrictions, taxes, and laws that increase operational and compliance costs and liabilities. Finally, Remitly Global's focus on growth and investments in marketing and R&D may lead to continued lack of profitability. As the company continues to prioritize growth, investors may need to be patient for profitability and a clear path to achieving it.

Conclusion

Remitly Global is a digital-first fintech company that has achieved remarkable growth in revenue and active customer base by offering competitive pricing and a seamless user experience. Despite the challenges in the remittances sector, Remitly's strategic approach to growth and commitment to a digital-first approach has positioned it well for future growth, especially with the recent acquisition of Rewire. While there are risks associated with operating in more than 170 countries, Remitly's balance sheet shows strength in its liquidity ratios and the mean price target of $29.57 indicates potential for a significant future growth. As such, we recommend a buy for investors looking for long-term growth in the fintech industry.