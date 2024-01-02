Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ExxonMobil: Opportunity Is Knocking - Should You Answer?

Stock Waves
Summary

  • XOM returned a net -6% over the last year, compared to a +22% gain for the S&P.
  • Our analysis of sentiment suggests that XOM may be in the beginning stages of a much larger rally.
  • Using a system like Fibonacci Pinball with XOM and other names can help traders and investors define risk and potential gains.
By Levi at StockWaves; Produced with Avi Gilburt

We wrote about ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) at this same time a year ago (see here). The entire energy sector had been on a torrid tear since finding a major low

Stock Waves is a team run by Zac Mannes, Garrett Patten and includes contributing authors Lyn Alden Schwartzer and Harry Dunn. Together they provide real-time Elliott Wave technical analysis on dozens of selected stocks each market session. They are the contributors for the investing group Stock Waves.

Features of the service: daily technical analysis, multiple videos weekly with chart analysis, fundamental analysis, 2 deep dives on specific stocks monthly, and a vibrant chatroom for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CVX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

MrSlate
Today, 8:35 AM
Thanks for your interesting analysis of XOM, which seems to be aligned with Morningstar’s $123 fair market value and in the intermediate term with the $109 price associated with the proposed purchase of Pioneer, which I hold and intend to convert to XOM shares at the 2.2324 ratio.
browndlee
Today, 8:44 AM
@MrSlate Actually 2.3234 shares of XOM for each PXD share. Still some arbitrage value for those interested. I’m with you, holding my PXD and keeping XOM.
Jlexus1953
Today, 8:23 AM
I own Exxon for 12 years with reinvested dividends at around $70 SP. During that time I have seen the stock price drop and rise several times due to the cyclical nature of the commodity oil. I do believe that this is a different Exxon with very astute management that has taken full advantage of the windfall profits exacted from higher than expected oil prices in 2022 & 2023 creating an excellent balance sheet with 8 billion in net debt and 33 billion in cash. Moreover the company is scaling down to become more efficient with 9 billion in savings and potentially more to come. Use of the triple digit stock price to acquire Denbury and Pioneer as ALL stock purchases diversify the company and add safe low cost production and reserves. Finally, the 50 billion in buybacks will come close to offsetting the shares added for acquisitions. Exxon seems to be in an excellent position regardless of where oil prices go. Up and the FCF gushes affording continuation and expansion of the buybacks. Down and the low cost production from Guyana coupled with the Permian oil, its lower cost structure and its 33 billion cash cushion along with the $3.80 dividend which appears safe make this a comfortable stock to own
Adding more today
XOM is a solid pick for the next decade
