Thesis

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) stands out as a potentially undervalued investment in the auto parts industry due to its strategic diversification into electric and hybrid technologies and robust financial performance. The company's strong gross margin and significant earnings growth, coupled with its forward-looking approach in adapting to evolving market trends, present a compelling case for long-term growth and market leadership potential.

Introduction

Allison Transmission is a manufacturer known primarily for its automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles. They specialize in designing and building transmissions for trucks, buses, off-road vehicles, and military vehicles. The company is renowned for its innovation and reliability in the heavy-duty transmission sector, and its products are widely used in various industries, including transportation, construction, and defense. Allison's automatic transmissions are particularly appreciated for their durability, efficiency, and ability to handle heavy loads, making them a popular choice in sectors that require robust and dependable vehicle performance.

Financial Performance

Quarter Ended 2023-09-30 2023-06-30 2023-03-31 2022-12-31 2022-09-30 Revenue 736 783 741 718 710 Revenue Growth (YoY) 3.66% 17.92% 9.45% 11.49% 25.22% Cost of Revenue 379 402 380 380 382 Gross Profit 357 381 361 338 328 Selling, General & Admin 86 92 87 97 78 Operating Expenses 135 139 131 146 125 Operating Income 222 242 230 192 203 Net Income 158 175 170 141 139 Operating Margin 30.16% 30.91% 31.04% 26.74% 28.59% Click to enlarge

Based on Allison Transmission's third-quarter 2023 earnings call, two notable trends in their financial performance are:

Increased Sales with Stronger End-Quarter Performance: Allison Transmission experienced a 4% year-over-year increase in net sales, reaching $736 million. This growth came despite initial challenges due to supply chain constraints and OEM shutdowns in July. The company managed to gain momentum towards the end of the quarter, with August and September showing higher sales volumes than the earlier months. This trend indicates resilience and a strong market demand recovery following initial disruptions.

Significant Growth in Net Income and EPS: The company reported a 14% increase in net income and a 21% increase in diluted earnings per share (EPS), which reached $1.76. This growth outpaced the sales increase, highlighting efficient operational management and successful strategies in pricing and cost control. This trend reflects the company’s ability to enhance profitability even in a challenging economic environment.

The underlying factors for these trends include effective management of supply chain issues, strategic price increases, and robust demand in specific market segments like:

North American on-highway. This includes commercial trucks for road transport in North America. These trucks are designed for efficiency and comfort, crucial for long-haul routes. Allison Transmission's products in this segment focus on fuel efficiency and reduced maintenance costs.

Class 8 vocational. These are the heaviest trucks (GVWR over 33,000 pounds), used for specific jobs like construction or waste management. Allison's transmissions in this category are built for heavy-duty tasks, offering durability and reliable power.

Medium-duty trucks. Falling in the Class 6-7 range (GVWR 19,501 to 33,000 pounds), these trucks are versatile for uses such as delivery and service. They balance urban maneuverability with substantial cargo capacity. Allison focuses on smooth operation and fuel efficiency in their transmissions for these trucks.

The company’s focus on diversifying its product portfolio, including conventional and electric propulsion solutions, has also played a crucial role. The electric propulsion solution category represents the newer wave of powertrain technology focused on electric vehicles (EVs). Instead of an internal combustion engine, electric propulsion uses electric motors powered by batteries. These systems are known for their high efficiency, lower emissions, and reduced maintenance requirements compared to conventional ICE systems. Allison Transmission has been expanding its product line to include electric propulsion solutions, such as electric axles and hybrid systems.

The future

From the earnings call, Allison Transmission highlighted several new and altered services and products that the company plans to offer in the future. These include:

Allison announced a partnership with Mack Trucks for a compressed natural gas (CNG) powered Granite model truck. This indicates a move towards supporting alternative fuel sources, which can appeal to customers looking to reduce their carbon footprint or manage fuel costs.

The eGen Flex system is an electric hybrid propulsion solution with the ability to switch to engine-off mode in certain areas using geofencing technology. The system was recently chosen by the public transit system in Brownsville, Texas, indicating growing interest in hybrid technologies in public transportation.

The introduction of the eGen Power 85S, a fully electric e-axle for minibuses and small trucks, demonstrates Allison's commitment to electric propulsion. This product is designed to meet the needs of smaller vehicle applications, expanding Allison's reach in the electric vehicle market.

These initiatives are beneficial for Allison Transmission's business for several reasons:

By offering products that support alternative fuels and electric propulsion, Allison can attract a broader customer base, including those transitioning to greener technologies. This diversification helps the company tap into emerging markets and reduces reliance on traditional internal combustion engine markets.

Providing cutting-edge technology solutions like electric axles and hybrid systems positions Allison as a leader in innovation. This can enhance the company's reputation and competitive advantage in an industry that is rapidly evolving towards electrification.

With increasing environmental regulations and a global push for reduced emissions, there's a growing demand for vehicles with lower environmental impacts. Allison's new offerings align with these regulatory trends and market demands, potentially increasing sales and market share.

Investing in electric and hybrid technologies opens up new revenue streams for Allison. As the adoption of electric vehicles accelerates, the company can capitalize on this shift, potentially leading to significant long-term revenue growth.

Overall, these new services and altered offerings are strategic moves by Allison Transmission to stay ahead in a transforming industry, positioning them for sustained profitability and growth in a future where electric and hybrid vehicles are expected to play a dominant role.

Challenges

It's important to identify and monitor key risks that could challenge the optimistic outlook for Allison Transmission, especially considering its strategic shift towards new services and altered offerings. Here are the key risks to the positive thesis presented:

One of the primary risks is the market's adoption rate of electric and hybrid technologies. If the shift towards these technologies happens slower than anticipated, or if customer preference remains strongly in favor of traditional combustion engines, Allison's investments in electric and hybrid solutions might not yield the expected returns in the near term.

Developing new technologies such as electric axles and hybrid systems involves significant research and development. There is always a risk of encountering unforeseen technical challenges, which can lead to delays or increased costs.

Also, the electric and hybrid vehicle market is becoming increasingly competitive with numerous established and emerging players. Allison needs to continuously innovate and offer competitive products to maintain and grow its market share.

Moreover, changes in environmental regulations and government policies regarding vehicle emissions and fuel types can significantly impact Allison's business. Unfavorable policy shifts or regulatory changes could adversely affect the demand for their new products.

Valuation

Metric Allison Transmission Industry Median S&P 500 median Trailing P/S 1.75 0.86 2.63 Trailing P/E 8.26 16.89 25.22 Gross Margin 0.48 0.18 0.41 Quarterly Revenue Growth (YoY) 0.2 0.45 0.04 Quarterly Earnings Growth (YoY) 1.17 0.07 0.04 Click to enlarge

Allison Transmission's trailing P/E ratio of 8.26 is substantially lower than the industry and S&P 500 medians, indicating potential undervaluation, especially given its solid earnings and growth prospects. With a gross margin of 0.48, significantly higher than its industry peers and the S&P 500 median, Allison demonstrates exceptional operational efficiency and profit generation capacity. The company's year-over-year quarterly earnings growth of 1.17 far exceeds industry and S&P 500 averages, reflecting strong financial health that isn't fully reflected in its stock price. Allison's move towards electric and hybrid propulsion technologies positions it advantageously for future market trends and emerging opportunities in green transportation, a factor not yet fully priced in by the market. Allison's reputation for innovation in heavy-duty transmissions and expansion into new technology areas like electric axles and hybrid systems suggests long-term growth potential that is currently undervalued in its stock price.

With these statistics, I would much rather expect the P/S and P/E ratio to be near that of the S&P 500 median.

Conclusion

Based on the analysis, I am bullish on Allison Transmission. The company's strategic shift towards electric and hybrid technologies aligns well with future industry trends, indicating potential for long-term growth. However, the current low P/E ratio and high gross margin suggest the market may not fully recognize this potential, presenting an opportunity for investors. While risks such as market adoption rates and competition in the electric vehicle sector should be monitored, Allison's strong financial performance and innovative approach provide a solid foundation for optimism.