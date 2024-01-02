Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cineplex: Why I Believe Shares Can Double From Here

Jan. 02, 2024 1:47 AM ETCineplex Inc. (CGX:CA) Stock, CPXGF Stock
Summary

  • Cineplex operates movie theaters and offers a wide range of entertainment venues and activities.
  • The company has experienced a slow recovery from the impact of the pandemic, but recent results show strong sales and profitability.
  • The company aims to reignite theatrical exhibitions, expand its LBE concepts, and improve operational efficiencies for future growth.
  • Industry outlook is looking better as the writers' strike has concluded, and several promising movies are scheduled for 2024.
  • Cineplex trades at an attractive valuation and has the potential to double from here based on my estimates.

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Investment Thesis

After a tumultuous few years during the pandemic, Cineplex (TSX:CGX:CA) has been on a role with another quarter of great results. With a focus

I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

