What A Difference A Year Makes In Crypto Markets - Top Performer In 2023

Jan. 02, 2024 2:40 AM ET
Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
Summary

  • Michael Lewis's latest book, "Going Infinite," explores the rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried and his crypto trading firm FTX.
  • FTX became the second-largest crypto trading exchange but lacked internal controls and risk management, leading to bankruptcy and fraud charges for Bankman-Fried.
  • The crypto market remains unregulated and volatile, but the approval of Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC could make the asset more accessible.

Bitcoin Symbol Over Financial Chart - Crypto Currency Concept

MicroStockHub

I’ve been a fan of Michael Lewis ever since I read his first book, “Liars Poker,” which gave an insider’s view of bond trading at Salomon Brothers when they dominated the mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market. It was of particular interest to me because, at

I've devoted my career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets.  I founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments.  I have an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

