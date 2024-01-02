Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XPO: What The Yellow Corp. Bankruptcy Means For The Company

Jan. 02, 2024 3:10 AM ETXPO, Inc. (XPO) Stock
Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
43 Followers

Summary

  • XPO is a global transportation and logistics company with a heavy presence in LTL.
  • With the exit of a major player in the industry, Yellow Corp, the company is seeing market share gains and pricing power.
  • It recently bought 28 service centers as it goes through Chapter 11 and should benefit as its network expands.
  • With a solid balance sheet and attractive valuation, XPO is a worthy addition to any portfolio.
Semi truck by XPO Logistics with Semi-trailer driving along highway.

Maksim Safaniuk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is a logistics and transportation company specializing in the less-than-truck-load (LTL) space. With the recent bankruptcy of Yellow Corp., XPO has been gaining market share which has enabled it to see growth in tonnage

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
43 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XPO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XPO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XPO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.