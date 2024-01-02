Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

DroneShield (OTCPK:DRSHF) is an Australian-based company focused on developing non-kinetic solutions to the hostile or unauthorized use of drones.

Primary Listed Exchange: ASX [DRO]

ASX [DRO] Price on ASX [December 29, 2023]: AU$00.370

Market Capitalization on ASX [December 29, 2023]: AU$235,400,000

AU$235,400,000 Average Shares Traded Last Three Months on ASX [December 29, 2023]: 1,169,736

The company experienced a series of game changing outcomes during 2023, but before we go any further, why is a new solution to drone defense needed?

Drones Defy Current Solutions

February 4, 2022 saw the BBC publish an article titled, Combat drones: We are in a new era of warfare. The article summarized what had been apparent to observers of the Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group conflict with Saudi Arabia and its coalition. Drones have become so small, cheap and easy to operate anybody from sophisticated state actors to lone wolf, non-state operators have the ability to launch attacks on infrastructure and populations which are both hard to detect and even harder to counter.

While this may seem like a modern problem, there are striking similarities to those faced by the Allied Navy in the face of kamikaze attacks during the Second World War.

As the Headquarters of the Commander in Chief of the U.S. Fleet stated in April 1945:

The suicide attack represents by far the most difficult antiaircraft problem yet faced by the fleet. The psychological value of AA, which in the past has driven away a large percentage of potential attackers, is inoperative against the suicide plane. If the plane is not shot down or so severely damaged that its control is impaired, it almost inevitably will hit its target.

U.S. Navy Institute Naval History Magazine Volume 34, Number 5

Drones also remove the psychological value of anti-aircraft guns from the equation, and even with modern anti-aircraft they are often inadequate, as reported by Politico:

A destroyer could also use the ship’s 5-inch gun with air bust rounds, which have been tested against similar drones on ranges with positive results, according to one former Navy official with expertise in that type of ship. This is a lower-cost option but can only reach targets less than 10 nautical miles away — which is likely too close for comfort.

There are other, more reliable methods, specifically missile systems like the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile. But using a missile which costs approximately US$1.8m to shoot down a drone which is reported to cost ~US$2,000 is far from sustainable.

But the threat of drones extends far beyond the realm of the navy. A few key areas are non-warzone based critical infrastructure, battlefields, drug and weapon smuggling, human trafficking, lone wolf terrorist attacks and even paparazzi/stalking. On DroneShield's commercial website, the company has dedicated pages for:

Airports

Corporations

Events, stadiums and venues

Executive protections and VIPs

Government Agencies

Infrastructure, energy and utilities

Law enforcement

Maritime and vessels

Military

Oil, gas and mining facilities

Prisons and corrections

In many of these cases, destroying the drone would eliminate vital evidence for either law enforcement or intelligence agencies. A key example of this is when recovered Russian drones were used by U.S. intelligence to prove the country's use of Iranian made drones.

The challenges are great, and the evidence is clear that for a variety of reasons conventual methods of air defense are not up snuff in the age of the drone. For a general overview of the current solutions for drone defense, please see the chart below:

Counter-drone Defeat Solutions (Created by Russell Katz and DroneShield (Modified version of chart from page 22 of December 5, 2023 DroneShield ASX-released presentation))

Contributor Note: Due to space constraints, I had to summarize a very in-depth and interesting topic. In an attempt to compensate, I hyperlinked a number of informative news, journal and opinion articles in the above section.

The DroneShield Solution

DroneShield IPOed on the Australian Securities Exchange [ASX] June 22, 2016 with 35,000,000 quoted securities at AU$0.20 per share under the ticker DRO. Today, the stock has 622,823,611 fully diluted shares on issue [as of December 4, 2023], with an average daily shares traded over the last three months of 1,116,670.

When the company initially listed, the basis was its drone detection technology. Over the last seven years the company has drastically expanded its focus from drone detection, to drone defense. Included in this expansion is the development of three primary products: the DroneGun, RfPatrol, and DroneSentry.

DroneGun

DroneGun Mk3 (DroneShield's Website)

The DroneGun is a cool name, but a bit of a misnomer. Unlike most "guns", the DroneGun doesn't use kinetic force to destroy a drone, but rather forces the drone to land or return to its starting point. At the time DroneShield's technology is activated, any video or communication sent from the drone, or communications sent to the drone are blocked.

What makes the DroneGun technology special and so effective, is it doesn't achieve this through any form of hacking techniques, which can be patched. Keeping in mind the technology is proprietary and closely kept to DroneShield's vest, therefore, I believe it's best to go directly to the source. DroneShield describes its DroneGun technology as:

DroneShield’s C-UxS defeat capabilities do not involve protocol manipulation or “cyber” tactics, given the limitations of those methods. Our defeat technologies offer non-kinetic jamming for controlled management of threats.

DroneShield has four variants on its DroneGun technology and generates revenue from unit and accessory sales:

DroneGun Mk3: The lightest version of the DroneGun, weighing in at 4.72 lbs [2.14 kg] including the battery, which itself is NATO-standardized. The gun itself has a runtime of approximately two hours per charge and is shaped like a pistol for ease of use. However, it's possible to easily swap batteries, extending the gun's life. DroneShield has produced a product feature video here, as the saying goes, seeing is understanding

DroneGun Mk4: The second lightest version of the DroneGun, with a weight of 7 lbs [3.2 kg]. While the Mk4 version is shaped like a pistol like the Mk3, its almost twice the size and significantly larger than a 9mm or Glock for comparison sake. The battery is also NATO-standardized, but the Mk4 runs for approximately one hour per charge, but like the Mk3, the battery can also be easily swapped.

DroneGun Tactical: For the Mk3 and Mk4 versions of the DroneGun, we having been using the pistol analogy to visualize how the gun looks. When it comes to the DroneGun Tactical, the only visualization that works is a rifle. This version of the DroneGun is for long-range situations [range of approximately 2 km [1.24 miles], with a runtime greater than two hours per charge using a NATO-standardized battery. This version weighs 16 lbs [7.3 kg] and also has a quick battery reload option.

Security at the inauguration ceremony for the president-elect of Brazil, with the DroneGun Tactical (DroneShield's Website)

DroneShield has produced a product feature video here, as the saying goes, seeing is understanding

DroneCannon Mk2

DroneShield's Website

As the name suggests, the DroneCannon Mk2 is a wide range version of the DroneGun. When four sensors are mounted on a single mast, DroneShield claims it offers full, long-range, 360 degree coverage. Weighing at 48.5 lbs [22 kg], the DroneCannon Mk2 is meant to be installed as a fixed, non-mobile device. Additionally, the DroneCannon Mk2 can be set to always be on or can be hooked up to DroneShield's command center for targeted use.

RfPatrol

DroneShield's Website

RfPatrol [pictured above] is a passive Unmanned Aerial System [UAS] detection device. The portable nature of the system allows individuals to easily detect UAS in their vicinity. The RfPatrol system can also be integrated into larger soldier battle management systems, allowing for data to be relayed directly to comment from the field.

DroneShield generates two forms of revenue from RfPatrol, unit, accessory and subscription sales. While DroneShield unfortunately doesn't break-out its revenue by product, we do know that when RfPatrol launched the Australian Department of Defence paid AU$700,000 for the product and an annual subscription following an open tender process. Keeping in mind these types of orders are often civil or criminally confidential, looking through DroneShield's press releases I have identified five other instances where RfPatrol was clearly commercially adopted:

December 19, 2019: RfPatrol was utilized to detect seven commercial drones at the opening ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian Games. Four of these drones appeared in the helicopter flight path of the Philippines' Presidential helicopter.

January 6, 2020: The United States Army selected DroneShield to move to Phase II of its Expeditionary Technology Search program [xTechSearch]. The artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms of DroneShield's RfPatrol products were named as part of the basis for the Army's selection.

December 23, 2020: DroneShield's RfPatrol was used by the United States Army as part of its U.S. Army Defense in Depth Exercise [DiDEX 20] dismounted operations.

August 1, 2022: While the order specifically referenced in this press release mentioned a follow-on purchase from an unnamed U.S. Government agency and only referenced "portable and handheld Counter-UAS (C-UAS) solutions". This press release is included in the list as it mentions the existence of previous contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense [DoD], U.S. Department of Homeland Security [DHS], and other U.S. Federal and State law enforcement agencies for RfPatrol.

July 11, 2023: This press release announced the RfPatrol Mk2 handheld drone sensor had been designated a NATO Stock Number [NSN]; 585661674795. The significance of a NSN cannot be understated, as it verifies the technology is recognized by all NATO member countries as meeting all required standards. This both simplifies the purchase process, but is also often used by non-NATO member countries, organisations and individuals as a mark of quality. As the popular saying goes, "if it's good enough for the military it's good enough for me."

DroneSentry

DroneSentry by DroneShield (DroneShield's Website)

DroneSentry [pictured above] can operate as both a permanent or temporary installation, featuring numerous DroneShield proprietary technology. This includes "Radar, RfOne RF detectors and DroneOpt cameras." Combining the data from these systems allows for automatic detection and identification of drones. The DroneOpt cameras can be combined with DroneShield's AI-based technology for stronger and real time tracking and verification.

As a primary product, DroneSentry has four primary variants and generates revenue from unit, accessory and subscription sales:

DroneSentry-X: A vehicle, ship and fixed based, compact version of the DroneSentry system. This system can be mounted to multiple vehicles, and itself has two sub-versions. The first version, called item number 207, offers DroneSentry's detection capabilities paired with DroneShield's defeat capabilities which can be toggled to either auto or manually attack the drone. The second version, called item number 208, features only DroneSentry's detection systems. DroneShield has produced a product feature video here, as the saying goes, seeing is understanding

DroneSentry-X Mk2: A more cost effective model of the DroneSentry-X, the product offers many of the same features. Much like the above mentioned model, there are two sub-versions. The first version is called item number 209, which like item number 208, only offers detection capabilities. Item number 210, much like item number 207, features the ability to both detect and defeat drone attacks.

DroneSentry-C2: Arguably one of the most important of the DroneSentry sub-products, DroneSentry-C2 is the command and control platform. The C2 product can be utilized as cloud-based or on-premises. The platform combines RfOne, DroneOptID, SensorFusionAI DroneShield products into a single source of information. The platform also features the ability to integrate Nearmap's satellite imagery.

Example of DroneShield's DroneSentry-C2 Platform Featuring Sydney Airport (DroneShield's Website)

DroneSentry-C2 Tactical: As the name suggests, this is a portable version of the DroneSentry-C2. The system features a few extra features to allow for its use in the field. This includes two way communication, a tablet designed for use in the field, and the ability to activate DroneShield's defeat technology. It's worth noting this sub-product has two forms of revenue generation: tablet sales and C2 subscription [Software as a Service, aka SaaS]. This is also the most recent product to be added to the DroneShield catalog, having been released December 19, 2023.

As DroneShield doesn't break-out its revenue by product, below are a few key instances I found after reviewing the company's press releases where DroneSentry or any of its sub-products were clearly commercially adopted:

April 12, 2018: This release outlines the first order for DroneSentry, which established a demonstration hub in the Netherlands for this and other DroneShield products.

July 2, 2020: DroneShield announced the U.S. Department of Defense and other U.S. Federal Agencies acquired DroneSentry systems that month.

December 17, 2020: DroneSentry-C2 system has made to meet U.S. Department of Defense MIL-STD-2525 compliant.

December 17, 2020: DroneSentry was deployed at a Swiss Airport.

July 12, 2021: DroneSentry has continued to receive purchases from unspecified U.S. Government agencies during the June 2021 quarter.

December 13, 2021: A member of the Five Eyes is trialing DroneSentry, due to previous orders from the U.S., while it's not possible to know which specific member trialed it at this time, it's unlikely to be the U.S. referenced here. On the same day, DroneShield announced an initial order for AU$600,000 for DroneSentry products.

February 10, 2022: The government of the U.S. State of Texas has entered into a five-year "simplified purchase" contract for state and local governments, as well as the education, law enforcement and other government organizations in the state. The contract lasts until February 2027.

April 28, 2023: The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management [MCOHSEM] used DroneSentry for the IRONMAN Triathlon Championships 2023 in Woodlands, Texas. This is the second year the event has used DroneSentry.

Everything Changed for DroneShield in CY2023

Last year saw DroneShield move from a company still in the stages of proving its product to one moving headlong into full scale manufacturing. Before we dive into this further, below I have outlined what I view to be the ten most recent material announcements released by the company. Please note this doesn't include any presentations or quarterly releases, and the announcements are linked to their ASX versions.

Ten Most Recent Material Announcement Summaries

DroneShield's ASX share price with the ten most recent material announcements highlighted (1.) (Created by Russell Katz (Data collected from ASX announcements and Yahoo Finance))

1. DroneShield Releases DroneSentry-C2 Tactical – December 19, 2023:

DroneShield released a new production called the DroneSentry-C2 Tactical [C2 Tactical]. The C2 Tactical takes DroneShield’s cloud-based command and control offering [DroneSentry-C2] and provides a mobile, battlefield ready set-up. Basically, it’s a special tablet which is set up to use DroneSentry-C2 in battlefield conditions.

2. A$13m Progress Payment, Surge in Cash Receipts – November 20, 2023:

DroneShield reports it has received AU$62.9m in cash receipts year-to-date. These cash receipts represent 300% gain compared to the entirety of CY2022 [AU$15.7m]. The CEO commented that this sudden surge could be directly attributed to governments and organizations recognizing the surge in use of drones by both non-government and government actors alike. DroneShield is currently expanding its production facilities to meet current and future demand, with plans to complete a move to a new facility with “3x floor area of the current facility” before the end of CY2023. The sales pipeline currently stands at approximately AU$400m. Pipeline here is not orders that have already been contracted, but rather potential orders.

3. DroneShield Receives $2.2 million Repeat Order – November 16, 2023:

DroneShield has received a repeat order from a European Government worth AU$2.2m. The order includes: “RfOne radio frequency based long-range drone sensing systems, radars, electro-optic sensors with DroneShield’s proprietary DroneOptID image recognition and tracking software, and DroneCannon wide-area effector”. The customer has also subscribed to relevant Software-as-a-Service [SaaS] updates. Over the next 24-months DroneShield expects to complete discussions with this customer for a “significant amount of additional systems”.

4. DroneShield and Lockheed Martin Collaboration – November 9, 2023:

DroneShield has entered into a collaboration with Lockheed Martin Australia’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Leadership and Research Laboratory [STELaRLab]. The most significant part of this collaboration is the integration of DroneShield’s DroneCannon Mk2 into Lockheed Martin Australia’s Agile Shield program.

5. Australia Supplies DroneShield Equipment to Ukraine – October 26, 2023:

Under the Australian Government’s recent AU$20m aid package to Ukraine, AU$10.4m is DroneShield’s equipment. The image used in the announcement includes a photo of DroneShield CEO Oleg Vornik with Ukraine Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko.

Contributor Note: I saw Ukraine Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko speak in-person at the Australian Press Club in Canberra earlier in CY2023 where Ambassador Vasyl specifically mentioned DroneShield’s products as on top of his wish list from the Australian government. This was prior to the October 26, 2023 announcement summarized above.

6. DroneShield Adds Long-Range Radar, Enhances Test Site – October 25, 2023:

The crux of the announcement is DroneShield has added RADA RPS-82 radars into its DroneSentry system. This increases the long-range capability, across a wide area. Importantly, the radar system is U.S. Department of Defense approved and already in use. As a secondary note, DroneShield has also updated its testing facility to include a permanently installed RADA RPS-82 radar system.

7. Launch of SensorFusionAI – October 19, 2023:

DroneShield launched a new product called SensorFusionAI (SFAI). The new product is a “sensor-agnostic, 3D data fusion engine for complex environments”. The engine can be sold as a standalone product to be paired with third party C2 system, with revenue recurring through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, or as a module in the DroneSentry-C2.

8. DroneShield releases DroneSentry-X Mk2TM for Multi-Mission Counter-UAS Applications – October 9, 2023:

DroneShield has launched a new product called DroneSentry-X Mk2. This product is meant to be used for mobile or fixed-site applications, with the ability to be mounted on a vehicle. The product launched with initial orders, with deliveries commenced in the month of October 2023.

9. DroneShield Launches Area-Specific Satellite Denial Systems – August 2, 2023:

DroneShield has launched a new product called “area-specific Satellite Denial Systems”. The launch comes with an order from an unnamed member of the Five Eyes government.

10. DroneShield Assigned with NATO Stock Numbers – July 11, 2023:

DroneShield has been assigned with NATO Stock Numbers [NSN] for the RfPatrol Mk2, DroneGun Mk3, DroneGun Mk4, and DroneSentry-X. This follows up on the earlier assignment of a NSN for the DroneGun Tactical. This is a major step in achieving mass orders for DroneShield’s products and a strong vote of confidence in its abilities.

A New Facility to Meet Accelerating Demand

As I summarized above in announcement number two from November 20, 2023, DroneShield is investing in a significantly larger production facility. By the end of January 2024, the company expects to be moved in to the new, Sydney, Australia-based facility which features 2.5x the floor space. Although I do note that the company had previously placed a deadline of 2023 for completing the move. While it has only been pushed a month, it's worth noting that further delays are possible, although I don't foresee it having any significant impact on operations or results.

The creation of this new production facility is part of a multiprong strategy which includes supplemented production from outsourced manufacturing. The goal is also shifting from achieving market acceptance, to winning tenures and recurring revenue.

As part of this strategy, management has outlined a few vital forecasts for the period between CY2024 and CY2028:

Between AU$300,000,000 and AU$500,000,000 in annual revenue

50% of annual revenue generated by Software as a Service and subscriptions and Software Research and Development

Management expects to need a staff of between 120 and 150 to achieve these targets, an increase from 2023's staff of 100

Valuation

As of December 5, 2023, DroneShield has a cash balance of AU$59,200,000, a sharp rise from June 30, 2023's AU$12,167,503 balance. Making matters more appealing, DroneShield is also debt free as of December 5, 2023.

The increase in cash is due to 4.4x growth in cash receipts Year-to-Date [December 5, 2023] compared to all of CY2022, reaching AU$68,800,000. However, recognized revenue hasn't grown as sharply, reaching AU$49,200,000 Year-to-Date and representing 2.9x growth versus CY2022. The difference between cash receipts and revenue is explained by management as advanced payments on product subscriptions and payments for product warranties, as well as grants given to the company.

Fully Diluted Enterprise Value/Trailing 12 Month [TTM] Revenue [December 5, 2023 Year-to-Date]: 3.48x

Cash [as of 5 December 2023]/Fully Diluted Market Capitalization: 25.69%

Daily average 26 July 2023 [when Q2 CY2023 results released] – 29 December 2023 [using data from quarterlies]

Fully Diluted Enterprise Value/Trailing 12 Month [TTM] Revenue: 5.33x

Cash/Fully Diluted Market Capitalization: 13.65%

Graph with Fully Diluted Enterprise Value/TTM Revenue and Cash/Fully Diluted Market Capitalization of DroneShield in AUD (2.) (Created by Russell Katz (Data collected from ASX announcements and Yahoo Finance))

CY2023 Insider Trades

The below table shows all of the trades by DroneShield insiders during CY2023.

CY2023 Insider Stock Trades on the ASX (3.) (Created by Russell Katz (Data collected from ASX announcements))

While Peter James, Oleg Vornik and Jethro Marks' ordinary shares have increased slightly during CY2023, it's worth noting this is only due to the exercise of performance rights and options. It's also worth noting the majority of those performance rights and options were sold, and while the ASX announcement notes clearly stated the majority was used to fund their tax liabilities, as investors its always better to see insiders purchasing shares on-market, not selling them.

Risks

Before I conclude, I wanted to highlight what I see as the two key risks to DroneShield's share price during CY2024.

The company fails to win enough contracts from its AU$400,000,000 pipeline to justify moving to a significantly bigger facility and the drastic increase in employee count. The market is expecting a clear pathway towards profitability during CY2024 once we have a better understanding of DroneShield's expenses going forward. I expect DroneShield will provide a lot, if not all, of this information during its CY2023 annual report, likely to be released between the end of January 2024 and early March 2024 in my view.

I see this as the largest risk facing DroneShield's share price, especially as failing to achieve sufficient contract wins would likely lead to significant shareholder dilution. While it's true DroneShield currently doesn't have any debt on its balance sheet, investors need to understand this isn't entirely unusual for companies of DroneShield's size listed on the ASX. These companies will more often than not opt to raise additional capital via a placement or Share Purchase Plan [SPP], diluting investors. It's also important to highlight here that the majority of SPP's done on the ASX aren't available to U.S. retail investors.

This plays directly into the second risk, the market expecting a roadmap towards profitability, likely during CY2024. As DroneShield said in its December 5, 2023 presentation, "the business stands at an inflection point."

Financials for DroneShield ending December 5, 2023 (DroneShield presentation released on the ASX December 5, 2023)

As you can see above, the company is incredibly close to profitability. In fact, there is a chance it already achieved profitability in CY2023, especially when we see how close DroneShield came in CY2022 and factor in the 36.91% decrease in total comprehensive loss for the first half of CY2023 [loss of AU$3,159,081]. However, I don't feel confident enough to make that assumption with the data currently provided by the company. Still, I do feel the evidence allows for a high degree of confidence that DroneShield will end CY2024 profitable.

Conclusion

For those looking to build a diversified portfolio of defense related investments, or if you're a long-term growth investor I think DroneShield should be top of your list of where to invest.

While the stock did rally approximately 64.44% during CY2023, I believe this was mostly due to two things:

Increased market recognition of the potential demand for DroneShield's technology

Successfully achieving initial adoption across vital military markets, while setting up the bedrock needed to ramp up production starting in CY2024.

Management's goals of revenue reaching AU$300,000,000 and AU$500,000,000 in annually by CY2028 may seem lofty, especially when revenue is likely to only reach between AU$50,000,000 and AU$60,000,000 during CY2023, but there are a few vital factors to consider.

First, Software as a Service revenue will continue to accelerate at a compounding level as more units are sold. While products like the DroneGun don't have a direct recurring revenue source on their own, most purchases announced by DroneShield also involve products like DroneSentry and RfPatrol, which do. My hope is management will begin to break out revenue by product in greater detail going forward.

Second, the threat posed by drones to both military and civilian operations has only recently become apparent, and I expect this to become an increasing problem over the coming decades. Based on my above description of DroneShield's products, I believe I made a strong case that DroneShield is both on the cutting edge, and has proven its technology to the military, law enforcement and civilian industries.

Third, while I expect demand from militaries to continue to remain a significant part of potential revenue for DroneShield, it currently makes up approximately 75% of revenue generated [as of December 5, 2023]. With the increasing threat to civilian operations [just look at shipment disruption in the red sea], airports, critical infrastructure, or even VIPs being harassed or stalked by drones I believe the non-military market has been hardly tapped and offers significant potential. I also believe DroneShield won't have much trouble selling its products to the civilian markets. This is largely due to its success in achieving acceptance among NATO for As the saying goes, if it's good enough for the military, it's good enough for me. Another reason is the non-lethal methods of drone defense DroneShield provides, granting the user little fear of collateral damage, and likely allowing for their use by the crews of commercial vessels where most use of firearms are banned. For example, a group of British pirate fighting mercenaries working for Protection Vessels International were arrested by Eritrea in 2010 for carrying automatic weapons and military hardware.

However, a few notes of caution. While I believe investing today will yield a positive return in 12-months, I expect the stock to remain highly volatile, and continue to see sharp price movements driven by announcements. As such, I would recommend a cost-average strategy when investing in DroneShield. As the stock just saw a significant movement during December due to a few key announcements, I expect the stock to have a bit of a pullback, and would put my first purchase around the AU$0.35 mark. However, utilizing this strategy would require paying close attention to the share price and announcements. For those who either don't have the time, or would find it too difficult to do so with relevant time zone in question being Sydney, Australia, I don't think you will have missed out too much in 12-months at its current price of AU$0.37, especially when the equivalent of 25.69% of DroneShield's fully diluted market capitalization is cash holdings.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.