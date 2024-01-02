Junior Pereira

Throughout last year, in my previous analysis of Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) (NYSE:PBR.A), I was notably wrong due to my assumptions that the company would face a highly negative 2023 under the new management of CEO Jean-Paul Prates and the potential state interference of the newly elected PT government in Brazil.

The company appeared to be treading a path reminiscent of the one that almost led it to bankruptcy in 2016 when it held the title of the company with the highest net debt globally and was embroiled in a massive corruption scandal known as Operation Car Wash.

While my concerns about the company were not necessarily unfounded, the market seemed to dismiss them. This dismissal can be attributed not to the absence of potential issues but to the fact that the new management and its strategies were much less detrimental than feared.

Petrobras' shares have experienced a significant nearly 50% increase, and the company continues to offer attractive dividends to its shareholders, demonstrating profitability and reporting solid results, albeit less robust than in the past two years, as evident in the most recent third-quarter report.

A significant portion of this notable increase in share price can be attributed to the company trading at heavily discounted valuations compared to its peers. Additionally, a combination of favorable foreign exchange ("FX") movements and Brent crude prices remaining relatively stable despite the exit from the International Price Parity ("IPP") contributed to this positive trajectory. This aspect had been a significant point of skepticism for me at the beginning of the year.

Now, as many fears have failed to materialize, Petrobras embarks on 2024 with a robust strategic investment plan. While, in my view, it is not entirely positive for the company, it is undoubtedly better than it could have been, similar to the developments in 2023.

However, trading at considerably more stretched valuations compared to the strong appreciation witnessed in 2023, and with the strategic investment plan potentially impacting the company's dividend policy, I perceive a diminished margin of safety in the company's share price for it to still be considered a secure investment from my perspective.

Petrobras' 2023 Recap

In 2023, Petrobras, potentially one of the best stocks on the Ibovespa, has surprised many, defying expectations, especially after the 2022 elections raised uncertainties about the nature of Lula's government. Concerns lingered about whether it would be the confrontational Lula or the pragmatic version, generating market uncertainty.

A year after the elections, Petrobras has exhibited remarkable growth, surpassing 49%, a notable achievement considering Ibovespa's relatively stable performance during the same period.

The intriguing question is why Petrobras continues to thrive, generating profits for shareholders, even under a left-wing government like the PT. Recognizing that Petrobras is a state-owned company, predominantly controlled by the Federal Government ensures a majority in shareholder votes.

Moreover, the government holds significant influence in electing the majority of board members, with the President of the Republic playing a pivotal role in appointments through the Minister of Mines and Energy. Despite legal criteria established by the State-Owned Companies Law, non-compliance has been observed, raising governance concerns.

The new government, inaugurated in 2023, has already influenced Petrobras by supporting the election of Jean-Paul Prates, a former senator for the Workers' Party, as president/CEO. This reflects the government's growing impact on the management of the state-owned company, with specific measures causing governance concerns. In May 2023, the International Price Parity (IPP) policy was discontinued, with management stating that price readjustments would continue based on the international scenario. However, discrepancies between domestic and international prices raised concerns about the effectiveness of this strategy. A recent change in Petrobras' Shareholder Remuneration Policy in July 2023, reducing the distribution of free cash flow from 60% to 45% and considering share buybacks alongside dividends, raised additional concerns. This adjustment aimed to implement elements of the new Strategic Plan 2024-28, focusing on increased investment in low-carbon projects and refineries for self-sufficiency in derivatives and oil. At the beginning of 2023, Petrobras froze the process of divesting less profitable assets and decided to close those not at the signature stage. These divestments were essential for efficiency gains, concentrating on core oil exploration and production activities in Brazil, particularly in the lucrative pre-salt sector.

In the realm of the market, everything hinges on expectations. Frustration sets in when you hold high expectations for something and fall short. Petrobras, in this regard, has experienced a noteworthy phenomenon. Despite the company facing some challenges in terms of fundamentals, the reality is that these challenges are not as severe as anticipated by the majority. The mitigated impact can be attributed, in part, to the initial low expectations surrounding the company.

Notwithstanding the challenges, Petrobras has demonstrated robust cash generation, particularly in Q3. During this quarter, the company achieved an operating cash flow of R$56.5 billion and a free cash flow of R$40.9 billion.

In light of this scenario, Petrobras is well-positioned to sustain an annual free cash flow ranging from $29 billion to $32 billion. Continuing the current dividend policy, involving the distribution of 45% of free cash flow will likely enable Petrobras to maintain a double-digit dividend yield.

However, in addition to a much less dire perspective than anticipated, in my view, a significant part of Petrobras' stock performance was also influenced by three other factors: Brent oil prices, which rose from $61 per barrel in mid-March to $94 per barrel in September, marking a 14% decline but remaining stable throughout the year. Meanwhile, the average exchange rate (USD-BRL) shifted from R$5.25 (3Q22) to R$4.88 (3Q23), representing a 7% decrease. Lastly, Petrobras' valuation was significantly discounted, whereas in January 2023, it was traded at a Price-to-earnings ratio of only 1.69x.

Petrobras' Outlook for 2024

Looking ahead to 2024, a crucial aspect influencing Petrobras' cash generation revolves around the anticipation of sustained production in the pre-salt reserves. The key question arises: when will Petrobras' reserves be depleted, particularly in the pre-salt?

As per the Ten-Year Energy Expansion Plan presented by the Energy Research Company (EPE), linked to the Federal Government, the peak oil production in the pre-salt is projected for 2029. However, from 2022 to 2029, there is an expected 83% increase in production, with a gradual decline. Simultaneously, natural gas production is anticipated to peak in 2032, reaching almost 150% higher than the current levels.

It's essential to acknowledge that recent actual oil production in the pre-salt has grown at an average rate of 30% less than the earlier projections in the Ten-Year Energy Expansion Plan. Nonetheless, natural gas production in the pre-salt has aligned closely with the forecasts, indicating a relatively extended lifespan for Petrobras' production in the pre-salt, alleviating concerns.

Under the new governance structure, Petrobras has suspended the divestment process for less productive assets unrelated to pre-salt exploration operations until 2023. The primary asset sold, Polo Potiguar, constituted less than 2% of the company's refining of oil products and less than 1% of its oil production.

Petrobras may not continue receiving divestment amounts in the coming years, and there is no indication of a resumption of this practice. The company anticipates that it will not only halt divesting assets outside the Exploration and Production segment but also embark on new investments in renewable assets and those aligned with the energy transition, aligning with the company's Strategic Plan (2024-28).

A noteworthy project from this new plan is the offshore wind farms with 23 GW of installed capacity, potentially incurring a CapEx of R$348 billion over the next few years. However, caution is warranted, as the expected CapEx for offshore wind per MW of capacity is significantly higher than that for onshore wind, potentially raising concerns about the optimal capital allocation. As per the Energy Research Company, this investment strategy could exceed US$71 billion or R$348 billion at the current dollar rate (R$4.90). Given that Petrobras' free cash flow last year was R$220 billion, sharing these investments in a joint venture, possibly with the Norwegian state oil company Equinor (EQNR), could be prudent.

Additional Insights from Petrobras' Strategic Plan

Several aspects stand out in Petrobras' 5-year strategic plan for 2024-2028. The expected rates of return across the three main segments are noteworthy, with a minimum internal rate of return of 23% in Exploration and production, 14% in Refining, Transportation, and Marketing, and over 8% in gas, energy, and low-carbon businesses. These metrics, considered in real terms without factoring in leverage, are positive indicators, especially given the diverse nature of the business segments.

The emphasis on governance is highlighted, addressing various risk factors raised in the company's coverage. The presentation delves into the corporate structure, governance system, and tools for legal compliance, market prices, and compensation. The commitment to adhering to established laws, irrespective of leadership changes, provides a hopeful outlook for investors.

Another significant aspect involves the "activation" of inactive CAPEX. The company plans to allocate at least US$11 billion for investments/acquisitions in RTC and Gas/Low Carbon Energy businesses. This shift from "inactive" to active CAPEX prompts considerations about valuations, asset synergies, and potential impacts on the company's operations.

While acquisitions remain a point of attention, the governance aspects mentioned should theoretically instill confidence in the process. Acquiring targets in the renewable energy segment with a minimum attractiveness rate of 8% real unleveled is expected to be challenging, particularly given the anticipated volume of investments in the company's pipeline.

Risks and Warning Signs for 2024

Investing in Petrobras in 2024 carries certain risks that should be carefully considered. Despite positive changes implemented through initiatives like the Petrobras Corruption Prevention Program ("PPPC") and the State-Owned Companies Law, there remain potential pitfalls that investors need to be aware of.

Firstly, the historical corruption scandal unearthed by Operation Car Wash revealed significant irregularities within the company. Although measures like the PPPC and transparent supplier hiring requirements have been introduced, the nature of state-owned enterprises makes them inherently more susceptible to such risks. While recent improvements are encouraging, the possibility of new scandals emerging cannot be entirely ruled out.

Political intervention poses another risk, potentially leading to the misallocation of capital. Being of considerable economic importance, Petrobras can be subject to politically motivated decisions by future presidents seeking to boost their popularity. This can result in management decisions that do not prioritize maximizing the company's value, introducing inefficiencies.

Recent decisions, such as discontinuing the PPI policy, altering the remuneration policy, suspending the divestment program, and uncertainties surrounding investments in offshore wind farms, exemplify how political influence may impact strategic choices and overall efficiency.

The risk of corruption is closely linked to the misallocation of capital, as corrupt practices often involve diverting funds from projects. Corruption within the company increases the likelihood of capital being directed inefficiently.

Moreover, the volatility of international oil prices presents a significant risk. Petrobras heavily relies on this commodity for its revenues, and geopolitical factors, including OPEC production cuts, can influence the unpredictability of oil prices. While the company is experiencing exceptional profitability, sustained high oil prices may not be guaranteed long-term. Mitigating this risk involves adopting a conservative approach in assuming barrel prices in the valuation.

Petrobras: Opportunity or Pitfall?

At current price levels, Petrobras is trading at 2.9x EV/EBITDA 24E and delivering a free cash flow yield of 16% in 2024. Looking at the price-to-earnings ratio, Petrobras' P/E increased by 88% over 2023, and, trading at a forward 4.1x, it is still 49% below its five-year average.

Regarding dividends, assuming all planned investments by Petrobras are made, the dividend yield is expected to fall below 10%, aligning with the market's estimate.

In my adaptation of Graham's model, considering a P/E ratio of 2.9x over the last three years, coupled with an average P/B ratio of 1.6x, Petrobras, with an EPS of $4.81 and a Book Value per Share of $12.15, trades at an intrinsic value of $16.47, approximately 3% above the final share price in 2023.

However, I perceive a limited margin of safety in investing in the company at the current valuation due to significant uncertainties in the company's investment thesis.

Key uncertainties in the thesis include the risk associated with the discount concerning international parity prices in the short and medium term, investments in new refineries (despite past controversies in developing its last refineries), increased pressure on the company to support national content policies, and rumors of using the company to repurchase previously sold assets.

Therefore, I am cautious about Petrobras, considering it a controversial asset. It is challenging to visualize whether its future holds an opportunity or a pitfall.

