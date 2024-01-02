Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold Is My Highest Conviction Pick For 2024: Consider Newmont Stock

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I am very bullish on gold heading into 2024 and have been accumulating gold-related investments aggressively over the past several months.
  • Newmont is one of the most attractive risk-adjusted gold investments in the market right now.
  • I discuss why I have such high conviction in gold and NEM right now.
Ancient Gold Treasure

urzine

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is one of my top picks right now because it offers an attractively priced leveraged exposure to two metals that I am quite bullish on over the long term. Moreover, its balance sheet remains in excellent

Comments (19)

adriano321 profile picture
adriano321
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (674)
Great article - of the majors NEM clearly has the best upside prospects for 2024.
julienperville profile picture
julienperville
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (109)
Have AEM.TO, NEM.TO, GOLD, PAAS and EDV.TO. Looking forward to adding more on dips (but will there be any soon?)
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (16.26K)
@julienperville no dips needed. NEM and GOLD are on sale right now.
adriano321 profile picture
adriano321
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (674)
@julienperville PAAS could perform extremely well if/when their Escobal mine comes back online. PAAS is my largest silver position; though NEM holds huge silver reserves as well.
m
martrost
Today, 8:07 AM
Comments (262)
Dividends!!! Better buyback!!!
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:09 AM
Comments (16.26K)
@martrost I wouldn't complain, but they are trying to keep their balance sheet in solid shape.
BasedCapitalist profile picture
BasedCapitalist
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (722)
To get the most out of gold, you should buy generic (low-markup) gold jewelry. Jewelry is highly liquid even if the electrical grids or Internet are down. It can be directly traded for goods and services. It can be stored on your person; it's as secure as you are. You can always melt it down to make gold bars or different types of jewelry. Rappers have the right strategy.
B
Barry Barry
Today, 7:43 AM
Comments (92)
@BasedCapitalist And if someone robs you?
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (16.26K)
@Barry Barry that's what I was thinking: a great way to get yourself mugged, or worse.
BasedCapitalist profile picture
BasedCapitalist
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments (722)
@Barry Barry You can wear gold without showing it off. Don't wear all of your gold at once, and give some to your wife. And carry a gold-plated gun.
P
PortguyofVA
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (543)
Well presented and agree with your bullish view on gold and NEM. Already had positions in AEM and GOLD, started building a NEM position a few months ago. Will continue to add on weakness.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 7:51 AM
Comments (16.26K)
@PortguyofVA glad you enjoyed the article.
Economist 101 profile picture
Economist 101
Today, 7:20 AM
Comments (797)
Hopefully they increase the quarterly dividends given the higher free cash flow.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 7:51 AM
Comments (16.26K)
@Economist 101 if gold goes up like we think it will in the coming years, they will likely increase their dividends.
