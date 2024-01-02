nycshooter

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has suffered from quality defects in their fuselage this year, and these misdrilled holes in the fuselage bulkhead have impacted the delivery of their 737, their bestselling jet. This article examines the financial impact and concludes that the $10 billion free cash flow target by FY25/26 is achievable. I recommend a 'Buy' rating with a fair value of $290 per share.

Fuselage Defects and Financial Impact

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) is a crucial supplier for Boeing, responsible for manufacturing the forward fuselage, including the cockpit, for the entire 737 MAX. In August 2023, Spirit identified a quality issue involving elongated fastener holes on the aft pressure bulkhead in certain models of the 737 fuselage they produced. Consequently, Boeing had to inspect its entire inventory, and the defect significantly impacted the delivery of Boeing's jets.

As a direct consequence, Boeing revised its 737 delivery guidance for the year, reducing it from the initial range of 400-450 airplanes to 375-400. In Q3 FY23, only 70 airplanes were delivered due to the fuselage issue.

Undoubtedly, Boeing faces no immediate demand issues, boasting a backlog of over 5,100 airplanes valued at $392 billion. The company did, however, experience significant challenges during the pandemic, primarily stemming from manufacturing and supply chain disruptions. This resulted in a 24.3% decline in revenue in FY19, followed by another 24% decrease in FY20. The negative trend in operating margin persisted due to operating leverage. Furthermore, over the past two years, Boeing refrained from issuing dividends and engaging in share repurchases.

Boeing 10Ks

The fuselage defect in 2023 has presented another significant challenge for the company. Boeing estimates that 75% of airplanes in their inventory are affected by this issue. To address this, they aim to achieve 38 assemblies per month by year-end, with plans to further increase to 50 per month by FY25/26.

The table below outlines the cash flow impact resulting from the near-term product issue. Assuming Boeing successfully fulfills their commitment to increase final assembly to 50 per month by FY25/26 and based on historical financial results indicating an average 737 price of around $75 million, with 60% of cash received upon aircraft delivery, the estimated cash flow impact is $6.5 billion.

Author's Calculation

Boeing is providing guidance for $3-5 billion of free cash flow for the current fiscal year. Extrapolating from this, it suggests that free cash flow could potentially reach approximately $9.5-11.5 billion by FY25/26. Notably, this forecast aligns closely with Boeing's official target of achieving $10 billion of free cash flow by FY25/26.

Defense, Space & Security

Defense, Space & Security (BDS) constitutes 35% of Boeing's total revenue, and it is responsible for the production of military aircraft and weapons. However, as depicted in the table below, the BDS margin has exhibited weakness in the past few years.

Boeing 10Ks

BDS business faces several challenges. In Q3 FY23, the company noted that 25% of the segment's business consists of legacy programs, which may require a more extended period for the company to turn around. Additionally, 15% of segment revenues are attributed to fixed-price development contracts, and these contracts' margins could be impacted by the increasing labor cost environment. Boeing anticipates that the BDS margin will be in the high-single-digit range by FY25-26. This outlook appears to be reasonable given the current circumstances.

Boeing has revealed that 60% of its revenues are experiencing strong demand, driven by the use of its products and services in the field. The wars in recent years and the escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China have fueled increased spending on field weapons. Given the ongoing global turmoil, it is anticipated that the demand for these products will remain robust in the foreseeable future.

Regarding the 25% of legacy businesses, I guess that Boeing will exit these segments over the next three years. This strategic move could be aimed at reshaping their portfolio and focusing on more lucrative and growth-oriented areas within their Defense, Space & Security business.

Financial Analysis and Outlook

Boeing's business was impacted during the global pandemic period when most countries shut down their borders. The core operating margin remained negative from FY19 to FY22. The total backlog also suffered, experiencing a 5.5% decline in FY19 and a more significant contraction of 21.6% in FY20.

Boeing 10Ks

In recent quarters, Boeing has witnessed accelerated growth in their backlog, and their operating margin has shown improvement year over year. However, it is crucial to note that the fuselage issue has posed significant headwinds for their recent results.

Boeing quarterly results

For the full year, Boeing is guiding for $3-5 billion of free cash flow. Considering their visibility into aircraft deliveries and their performance in the past three quarters, I find the full-year guidance to be achievable. As discussed earlier, I project their free cash flow to reach around $10 billion by FY25-26 when their delivery schedules return to normal.

Examining the balance sheet, Boeing holds $13.4 billion in cash and equivalents but also carries a significant debt load of $52.3 billion. This level of debt is notably high when compared to their $157 billion equity market cap. It is essential to acknowledge that the elevated debt poses a potential risk for the company.

Valuation

The model's assumptions for FY23 appear to closely align with Boeing's past three quarters' financial results, leading to a calculated free cash flow of $4.3 billion for FY23, which falls within the company's guidance range. As discussed earlier, my calculation for FY24/25 free cash flow suggests confidence in Boeing's ability to achieve its $10 billion free cash flow target by that timeframe. This alignment between assumptions and guidance provides a positive outlook for the company's financial performance in the coming years.

Boeing DCF

The improvement in operating margin is attributed to the normalization of Boeing's 737 productions and the impact of operating leverage. It's noteworthy that Boeing achieved an 11.8% operating margin in FY18. As such, the model's margin assumptions are considered conservative. With a 10% discount rate, 4% terminal growth rate, and a 25% tax rate, the fair value is estimated at $290 per share.

Key Risks

Geopolitical Risks between U.S. and China: The geopolitical risks between the two countries could affect Boeing’s order growth in China. For several years, the Chinese government has refused to allow the delivery of previously ordered aircraft. During the recent earnings call, Boeing’s management indicated that they were encouraged by recent signs of progress and continued to work closely with their customers on the timing of returning to delivery in China.

Huge Amount of Debt: As mentioned earlier, Boeing carries $52.3 billion in debts on their balance sheet, and they additionally have $10 billion in revolving credit facilities as of the end of Q3 FY23. The company has committed to reducing its debt through cash flow from operations. Consequently, investors should not anticipate significant shareholder payback in the near term.

Verdict

The $10 billion free cash flow target by FY25/26 appears achievable in my view. As a result, I initiate a 'Buy' rating with a fair value of $290 per share.