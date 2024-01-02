Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boeing: $10 Billion FCF Target Appears Realistic By FY25/26, Buy

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
469 Followers

Summary

  • Boeing has experienced quality defects in its fuselage, impacting the delivery of its bestselling 737 jet.
  • The estimated cash flow impact of the fuselage issue is $6.5 billion, but Boeing's $10 billion free cash flow target by FY25/26 is still achievable.
  • Boeing's Defense, Space & Security business faces challenges, but strong demand for their products is expected to continue.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

nycshooter

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has suffered from quality defects in their fuselage this year, and these misdrilled holes in the fuselage bulkhead have impacted the delivery of their 737, their bestselling jet. This article examines the financial impact and concludes that the $10

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
469 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Today, 4:36 AM
Comments (10.55K)
With all due respect but this is useless. You overstated the 737 price by an extremely wide margin. Readers of this platform deserve better than this kind of assessment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.