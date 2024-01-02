Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Farmland Partners: Some Structural Merits, But Not Very Compelling At These Levels

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • Farmland Partners is a small-cap REIT with a decade's worth of experience in acquiring and managing farmland across North America.
  • The farmland industry offers stability and long-term value appreciation due to increasing demand for food and limited supply of arable land.
  • FPI's stock valuation and yield are not competitive compared to its peers, and technical indicators suggest caution in investing at current levels.
Male farmer and agronomist shaking hands in corn field

SimonSkafar

Introduction

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is a small-cap REIT with a decade's worth of experience in acquiring, owning and managing farmland (row crops such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton, account for 90% of FPI's total acres) across the agricultural markets of North America (across 20 states).

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.17K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FPI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FPI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.