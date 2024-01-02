Investments And Strategies For 2024

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tyson Halsey, CFA
Summary

  • The era of declining or low interest rates is over, and traditional asset allocation strategies may no longer be effective.
  • Gold is expected to be a market leader in 2024, offering diversification, inflation protection, and potential for high returns.
  • Stocks and bonds are seen as expensive and not offering attractive bargains, while commodities and real estate face challenges in the current economic environment.

Gold bars on US dollar banknote money, finance trading investment business currency concept.

manassanant pamai

The four decade era of declining or abnormally low interest rates is over. Both short-term and long-term interest rates are now meaningfully higher, and stock, bond, and real estate prices will no longer be significant beneficiaries of accommodative interest rates as they

This article was written by

Tyson Halsey, CFA
Tyson Halsey, CFA, founded Income Growth Advisors, LLC, a South Carolina based Registered Investment Advisor. Through his career, Halsey has researched and invested in technology, energy, quantitative strategies, been a shareholder activist on behalf of shareholder rights, and invested in Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) since 2000. . Halsey has appeared in major media including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Charleston Post and Courier, South Carolina Public Radio and CNBC. Halsey won the USA Today CNBC Investment Challenge in 1992 in the options division.Halsey formed Optima Process Systems, Inc. in 2018 and used economic cost modelling for ESG solutions. We analyzed heavy oil upgrading in South America, bunker fuel desulfurization for IMO 2020, and biofuel and biomass processing. Halsey has moderated panels on the energy transition "ESG 2.0" for the Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TELL, YPF, ET, MPLX, GGN, GLDG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

