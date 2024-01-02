Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transfer: 3 Ways To Earn Good Income

Summary

  • Energy Transfer's revenue dropped by 16% in 2023, but cost of goods sold also decreased, resulting in higher operating income.
  • The company's balance sheet shows stable long-term debt and shareholder equity, with shares trading close to book value.
  • Energy Transfer's cash flow statement demonstrates sustainable cash management, with enough cash flow to cover dividends, reduce debt, and cover capital expenditures.

Natural gas pipeline.

abadonian

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is a large and diversified midstream energy company. The company handles both the transportation and storage of a variety of energy related commodities from crude oil to natural gas liquids (NGLs). Upon reviewing the financials, I believe there

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.09K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My long position is through the sale of $13 strike price options expiring February 16th.

Comments (2)

D
DBC42
Today, 5:50 AM
Comments (3)
The author does not mention that the distributions on the common shares are considered a return of capital which reduce the cost basis but not taxable as income. This significantly changes the relative attraction of the three mentioned alternatives on an after tax basis.
J
Jry295
Today, 6:35 AM
Comments (414)
@DBC42 Good comment. Additionally, the author says that he is "fine" with the ET stock price of $13 a share. Over the last 10 years ET is down over 30%. Granted this is an income stock, but with no Capital appreciation total return is not that good. Add the effects of inflation and is this a breakeven stock? I like ET for its income but would really want to see its price go up on a consistent basis. Income stocks need at least some growth.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

