koto_feja

Neumora (NASDAQ:NMRA) is a recent IPO in late stage trials targeting brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. Lead asset navacaprant is a selective kappa opioid receptor (KOR) antagonist in Phase 3 development as a monotherapy targeting MDD or Major Depressive Disorder. Navacaprant is 300-fold more selective for KOR than for the mu opioid receptor MOR, and it also supports 90% receptor occupancy. By having a high selectivity for KOR over MOR, the risk of causing unwanted side effects associated with MOR activation, such as respiratory depression and euphoria (common with opioid analgesics), is significantly reduced. This improves the safety profile of the drug.

Navacaprant recently presented phase 2 data from an 8-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in 204 MDD patients. Patients were randomized to either navacaprant 80 mg or placebo for an 8 week course of once-daily treatment, followed by a 4-week follow-up. Primary endpoint was the increase in HAMD-17 from baseline at week 8. A prespecified subgroup of patients with HAMD-17 score ≥22 at baseline was also analyzed.

To be noted, HAMD-17 or Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAM-D)-17 is a widely used clinical assessment tool for measuring the severity of depressive symptoms in individuals with major depressive disorder (MDD). The "17" in HAM-D-17 refers to the 17-item version of the scale. Each item on the scale corresponds to specific depressive symptoms, and the total score provides an overall indication of the severity of depression.

The HAM-D-17 includes items that assess various aspects of depression, such as mood, feelings of guilt, suicidal thoughts, sleep disturbances, and weight changes. A clinician typically administers the scale through an interview with the patient, scoring each item based on the patient's self-report or observable behavior.

Scores on the HAM-D-17 can range from 0 to 52, with higher scores indicating more severe depressive symptoms.

Now, in the efficacy population, the company notes that 71 participants had BL HAMD-17 scores < 22 (more mild MDD) and 100 had BL HAMD-17 scores ≥ 22 (moderate-to-severe MDD). Here’s the data:

In the MMRM analysis of the efficacy population (which included mildly depressed participants with BL HAMD-17 scores as low as 14), navacaprant demonstrated statistically significant improvement vs. placebo at Week 4, but not Week 8 – In the prespecified LOCF analysis, navacaprant was superior to placebo at both Weeks 4 and 8 In the prespecified subgroup analysis of participants with moderate-to-severe MDD (BL HAMD-17 ≥ 22), statistically significant differences favoring navacaprant were seen at both Weeks 4 and 8

The safety analysis showed that “participants receiving navacaprant reported fewer TEAEs vs. those receiving placebo, with lower TEAE-related discontinuation rates; no SAEs, suicidal behavior, or other clinically relevant safety findings were reported in navacaprant-treated participants.”

Thus, the company established proof of concept for navacaprant in MDD, with especially strong data in moderate to severe MDD with HAMD-17 score above 22. Conversely, the data in mild MDD patients wasn’t as impressive. The company is now running a phase 3 trial, with data expected in 2H2024. However, note that this does not appear to be a registrational trial yet, and there are more trials planned. There are 3 randomized trials and one open label trial in the series of pivotal studies planned.

Also note that when the asset was with BlackThorn, trial inclusion focused on mild to moderate MDD patients with HAMD-17 scores between 14 and 22. After Neumora came along, they changed the focus to moderate to severe MDD patients with HAMD-17 score greater than or equal to 22. This was done because in the trial, data from this subpopulation was more robust than the data from the milder MDD patient population.

Note, also, that pimavanserin, a key rival approved drug, did not achieve statistical significance in the primary endpoint of HAMD-17 in CLARITY, its pivotal phase 3 trial; however, it was approved based on achieving stat sig in a key secondary endpoint, CGI-S.

Two other assets in phase 2 trials are navacaprant in bipolar depression and NMRA-511 in Agitation in Alzheimer’s Disease. The company used to have two other molecules which it abandoned along the way. NMRA-511, too, once got a clinical hold due to dose limiting toxicities, but the hold was lifted and the molecule is in play.

Financials

NMRA has a market cap of $2.6bn and a cash balance of $520mn. Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $41.6 million, while general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $15.3 million. At that rate, the company has a cash runway of over 10 quarters.

The company is a new IPO but has been very good at raising cash. Original funders include Arch Ventures and Amgen, followed by SoftBank and Polaris. 15% of the company is held by retail, while institutions, funds and insiders hold the rest.

Bottomline

There are positives and negatives with NMRA; however, the stock is priced so high that it eclipses all the small positives and makes me focus mostly on the negatives - which are quite a few. First, the company has a history of failures in its young life; two, its data was, at the end of it all, not exactly stellar. Keeping that in mind, I will stay away, but I will be more interested at lower prices.