Do The Mutually-Constrained-Dual Controls Work Out Nicely In 2024?

Lisa-Blue

The Dual-Control System

Recently I rebuilt a dual-control system by adopting the S&P 500 as a proxy of two Portfolios before 2020. One was the Vanguard Index Portfolio and another one was an Intelligent Annuity Portfolio at the TIAA (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America). Both Portfolios were well-diversified and performed very well.

As of the last day of 2023, Dec 29 (Friday), I reconciled the dual-control system as:

The total capital ["TC"] is consisted of 1) the balance of Charles Schwab Brokerage Account ["CS"], 2) the balance of TD Ameritrade Brokerage A/C ["TD"], and 3) the total balance of 5 Savings A/C's at Goldman Sachs U.S. Bank (Marcus.com, currently 4.5% of APR, daily compounded, and the FDIC protected).

As of Friday (Dec 29), both TD and CS were 19%, as printed in Table 1. The C/C (Cash/Capital)Ratio (which is a residual of the TC) was 62% (= 100% - 19% - 19%). As a result, the S&P 500 (the proxy of the "A-A (Asset-Allocation) Decision") was about 100% (as the primary control) and the C/C Ratio was 62% (as the secondary control).

The current S&P 500 Index ($4,769.83 as of Dec 29, 2023) is just a hair shy of its all-time high ($4.796.56 on Jan. 03, 2022). I want to put a cap of Cash as 80% of TC or the S&P 500, whichever comes first. The current S&P 500's $4770 is an inch below a cap, $4,800.

As a consequence, not only buying has been somewhat restricted in the recent weeks, but in 2024, a bit above 100% will be allowed to undertake the money-making opportunity fully.

This is no doubt a case of the dominance of the C/C Ratio (as a shorter-term control, in a few weeks in general, but we don't know how long in the bull-plateau environment, in particular), leaving, the S&P 500 (as the longer-term control, in a few months in general, but again how long in the current situation in particular) hovering at or above a top level (about 100%), during the recouping period of an instant (a few seconds or a few sessions) trading with cash cows on the bull plateau.

As Table 1 demonstrates, in both Jun and Dec, which are the end of the half year and the full year, respectively the market was highly bullish, comparing with other months around them in 2023.

The same seasonality is expected in 2024. The S&P 500 control (as the proxy of the primary, longer-term A-A Decision) was 89% (=100*4282/4800), 92% (=100*4417/4800), and 99% (=100*4769/4800) on Jun 2, Jun 16, and Dec 29. respectively.

Table 1: The C/C Ratio and The S&P 500 Index DATE TD CS C/C RATIO S&P 500 06/02/23 17% 14% 69% 4,282.37 06/16/23 18% 8% 74% 4,417.25 12/29/23 19% 19% 62% 4,769.83 NOTE 1. The source of the S&P 500 Index: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made the table. Click to enlarge

The dual-control system manages automatically by a contrarian approach online: Whenever gaining significantly, make an "ACH" (Automated Clearing House) transfer, which is not only free but also well protected by the government) to Marcus's online Savings, and whenever two trading accounts need more capital, will do ACH transfer back from Savings. This operation is an online version of "Chips-off-and-on-the-table". It's a built-in routine adjustment mechanism.

The Santa Claus Rally and the January Effect

Table 2. Santa Claus Rally (2023 - 24) 12/21/23 4,746.75 * * 12/22/23 4,754.63 0.17% P 12/26/23 4,774.75 0.42% P 12/27/23 4,781.58 0.14% P 12/28/23 4,783.35 0.04% P 12/29/23 4,769.33 -0.29% m 01/02/24 ? ? ? 01/03/23 ? ? ? NOTE 1. M & T is Momentums & Trends 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 3.P/m: Plus./minus 4. %CH: The Percent Change. 5. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

The first day of the year, the half year, the quarter, the month, or the week is very important, because the historical records tell us that the market movement of the first day is closely related to the end of the same series. In other words, if on Jan 2 [T], the market rises, the year 2024 is likely to rise, and if on the first day of the second week, on Jan 8 [M], the market falls, then possibly on Jan 12 [F] the market falls.

We wish the market is positive on Jan 2 and Jan 3, because an idiom says "Two Birds with One Stone": Not only the Santa Rally strengthens, but the January effect is more probable.

The Plateau Ratchets both way Up or Down?

We experienced two Plateaus: One was with the GE (Great Expansion), from Jun 2009 to Mar 2020, and the other one is the current one from Mar 2023 to Date (in continuation). Both Plateaus ratcheted upward. We never witness any downward ratchet.

I can't make a conclusive answer to the question. I, however, offer my opinion: Since the current Bull Plateau is formed with "Vaulted Securities", the main character for an instant trading with cash cows would be intact.

All readers and I think together to reach a true answer by exchanging our comments.

The Final Message

During a long weekend, I have prepared for a better way to proceed with an instant trading. A minor improvement of the trading framework, or checking the watch list and the trading records will make a big difference in the final outcomes.

January, March, June, October, November, and December last year were 6 good months. October is historically one of the worst months, but last year October around my birthday gave me a lot of joy.

Wishing the healthy and prosperous 2024 to all investors.