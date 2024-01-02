Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Do The Mutually-Constrained-Dual Controls Work Out Nicely In 2024?

Jan. 02, 2024 5:41 AM ET1 Comment
O. Young Kwon profile picture
O. Young Kwon
772 Followers

Summary

  • I rebuilt a dual-control system using the S&P 500 as a proxy for two portfolios and the Cash/Capital Ratio.
  • The current S&P 500 index is close to its all-time high, and I capped cash at 80% of the total capital.
  • I expect the market to be highly bullish in 2024, and the dual-control system manages capital automatically.

Federal Hall, Manhattan Financial District.

Lisa-Blue

The Dual-Control System

Recently I rebuilt a dual-control system by adopting the S&P 500 as a proxy of two Portfolios before 2020. One was the Vanguard Index Portfolio and another one was an Intelligent Annuity Portfolio at the TIAA (Teachers Insurance

This article was written by

O. Young Kwon profile picture
O. Young Kwon
772 Followers
O. Young Kwon, a NYU Ph.D. in Economics (1980) taught Macroeconomics (CUNY, Staten Island) and Statistics (Rutgers, Newark) during 1979 to1981. He worked in the security industry for ten years as a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA). In the first half of 1980s, he, as a full-time Research Associate, researched at the Center for International Business Cycle Research (CIBCR) (with Geoffery H. Moore) on business cycles, growth cycles, international indicators, composite indexes, and forecast of business conditions and inflation.Prior to his academic career, he was an Economist/Bank Supervisor at the Bank of Korea [BOK] (which is the Fed's counterpart) for ten years (1963 - 73). In 1971, he visited the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, sent by the Bank of Korea: He studied the long-run central banking in the computerized environment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

O. Young Kwon profile picture
O. Young Kwon
Today, 6:20 AM
Comments (2.18K)
Dear My Readers Globally:

Happy New Year!

This is my first Article in 2024, about "The Dual-Control System". Please enter your valuable comment, regarding "Ratchet the Current Bull Plateau Downward,"

O. Young Kwon
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.