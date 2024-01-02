Macros Indicate Gold Price Upside In 2024

manassanant pamai

Gold price touched record highs in 2023, so it’s little surprise that the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), which invests in the metal, did too. Macroeconomic forecasts for this year, especially for the US economy, indicate supportive factors at play this year too.

However, the fund's year-on-year (YoY) increase is far less impressive at 13% compared to the 23.9% increase in the S&P 500 (SP500) index. Over five years, the gap from the returns from the SP500 widens further (see chart below). This raises the question as to whether it can still make a good comparative investment in 2024 or now.

Price Returns (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Are US GDP and gold prices inversely correlated?

Before we get to that, however, first some crystal ball gazing into what the year ahead holds for gold prices. It’s widely understood that there’s a negative correlation between gold prices and the US economy. Intuitively, this stems from the desire to add safe-haven investments to the portfolio during uncertain economic times and make bolder choices during more buoyant periods.

A quick analysis of this idea, however, reveals that this is true only a little over 50% of the time over the past 50 years. The analysis looks at the deviation from average growth over this period for both gold prices and US GDP.

Source: Macro Trends, Author's Estimates

Strong inverse correlation in recessions...

The finer details reveal that whenever US GDP has deviated significantly in the downward direction from the past half-century’s average growth rate of 2.7%, gold prices have indeed risen. Cases in point from recent history are 2020 and 2009. During the pandemic of 2020, the US GDP shrank by 2.8% while gold prices rose by 24.4%. The post-financial crisis of 2009 similarly saw a 2.6% GDP decline and a 27.6% gold price increase.

..but not necessarily during slow growth

But there are also plenty of cases where the relationship has broken down. For example, between 2011 and 2016, US GDP growth was at sub-trend levels. However, gold prices either declined or showed a below-average increase, with the average gold price growth over the past 50 years at 10.4%. On average, gold prices also showed an annual average decline of 2.3% during this period, with a fair bit of volatility.

Gold prices can inch up in 2024

The question then is, what can 2024 hold for gold prices? In 2024, the IMF forecasts US GDP growth to come in at 1.5%, which is 2.2 percentage points below the trend growth in consideration. This isn't enough deviation from the average to indicate that they will necessarily continue to rise. But nor does it say that they will decline.

With the broad picture reflecting a grey trend, it's then a good idea here to look more closely at specific macro developments underway that can affect gold prices. First, the interest rates. Potentially softer GDP growth and a subdued inflation trend point towards the start of a rate-cut cycle this year. With fixed income returns looking less attractive in the year ahead as a result, there can be a greater demand for gold as the opportunity cost for holding it declines.

Source: Bullion Vault

Also, with the broader macro picture for the US looking less attractive, there could well be depreciation in the US dollar, which is a positive for gold given their negative correlation (see chart above). One argument for this phenomenon is that since gold is denominated in US dollars, a cheaper dollar makes gold more in other currencies, making it more attractive and increasing demand.

Finally, the reasoning for the potential upside to gold price is in line with what the World Gold Council has also pointed out in a recent report (see Table 1 of the link). It says that in times of a soft landing, there's a "flat to upside potential" for gold.

Can it make a better investment than SPY?

Even if gold price does continue on the upward trajectory in 2024 however, there’s still the question of relative performance. Consider the past decade. While GLD has shown positive returns, at 60% these are far outstripped by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) 160% returns over this time. And this is just the price returns.

GLD has the big disadvantage of zero dividends, while on the other hand SPY even with a small trailing twelve months [TTM] dividend yield of 1.4% can add up. The fund’s total returns over the past decade are at 211%, further highlighting how far behind GLD is in comparison.

That said, I'm not bullish on SPY for this year. If the US does indeed experience a soft landing in 2024 as predicted, there might be little upside to it as I detail here. This then implies, that 2024 may well be the year when GLD outperforms the index.

Source: Seeking Alpha

How to invest in gold now

Moreover, gold has one advantage, no other asset class can boast of. If all goes to nothing, at least there is gold. While the probability of this happening is limited, it can happen. And for that reason, I believe holding 5-10% of the investment portfolio in gold is a good idea.

So there are two ways to look at a gold investment now. One, either it can be bought and held for the long term as the ultimate hedge against a doomsday that might or might not happen. And two, to buy and hold gold for another year. If it rises more than the average growth rate over 10% during this year, it could be a good time to sell.

I’d also like to draw attention to the fact that in the past decade, gold prices haven’t consistently risen for over two years in a row. And going purely by this trend, it will touch a near-term peak this year. Once it has declined substantially again, it can be added back to the portfolio.

What next?

The one caveat to this discussion is that the predictions are as good as the macro forecasts. And if 2023 showed us anything, it was that forecasts can go very wrong, with the US economy turning in a fine performance. If it continues to remain so, gold prices could well slump this year.

But going by the most likely outcome of a soft landing, there's a definite case for investing in GLD for 2024. A weaker US economy, the start of the Fed’s rate cut cycle, the potential for a weaker USD and the commodity’s indisputable position as a hedge against unforeseen hard times all go in its favour. It can even outperform the SPY this year, which has limited upside going by the expected economic uncertainty.

However, over the long term, the index has outperformed GLD, and there's no reason why the trend would be any different in the coming decade. There's still a case for buying gold as a hedge despite that, though. I'm going with a Buy rating on GLD.