Macros Indicate Gold Price Upside In 2024

Jan. 02, 2024
Manika Premsingh
Summary

  • Gold prices reached record highs in 2023, but GLD's relative performance to SPY is still wanting. Can 2024 be any different?
  • While the expected soft landing of the US economy doesn't necessarily indicate an upside, lower interest rates and a potentially weaker dollar certainly go in its favour.
  • Further, there's limited upside potential for SPY in 2024, indicating that GLD may well outperform it this year.
Gold price touched record highs in 2023, so it’s little surprise that the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), which invests in the metal, did too. Macroeconomic forecasts for this year, especially for the US economy, indicate supportive factors at play this year too.

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GLD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

N
Navy Fightin' Blue
Today, 5:54 AM
Comments (1.12K)
NUGT and JNUG over the next 45 calendar days for fantastic swing trades. I project very healthy gains during this timeframe.
Trending Analysis

Trending News

