Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Domino's Pizza: Growth Acceleration In 2024 Can Drive Stock Higher

Jan. 02, 2024 6:09 AM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Stock
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • Domino's Pizza is well-positioned for growth, with revenue expected to benefit from promotional offerings, a growing loyalty customer base, and improving sales in both delivery and carryout.
  • The company's revenue growth in 2024 is expected to improve thanks to value offerings, increasing customer engagement, and new unit development.
  • Margins are expected to improve in the medium to long term, driven by sales leverage, productivity gains, and normalization of investments beyond 2024. The company is currently trading below historical averages, making it an attractive investment.

Domino"s Pizza Reports Quarterly Earnings Surpassing Expectations

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is well-positioned to deliver good growth acceleration in 2024. The company’s revenue growth should benefit from an increase in promotional offerings, a growing loyalty customer base on its online application, improving sales

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.87K Followers
We focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Saloni V.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DPZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DPZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DPZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.