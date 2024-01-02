Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Private Credit Is Dancing In The Streets: 2 BDCs To Dance Carefully

Jan. 02, 2024 6:44 AM ETARCC, GAIN2 Comments
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.95K Followers

Summary

  • There are many tailwinds for private credit, including tighter banking regulations, where even Jamie Dimon has asserted that many of these players are currently dancing in the streets.
  • There are both significant risks and opportunities in the BDC space.
  • Here are two BDCs that should be able to capitalize on the current tailwinds, while keeping the risk level in check.

Bank CEOs Testify Before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

It is no doubt that the private credit players are experiencing some very favorable tailwinds, which have resulted in notable portfolio growth across the BDC landscape.

There are many factors contributing to rosy prospects of

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.95K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

G
Gut Feel
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (78)
Well, that's interesting.
I think the fact that GAIN missed earnings and revenue in last quarter, should have probably been mentioned, as most other BDCs have surpassed. Has this article partially been written via AI as ARCC is like number 1 or 2 in size of all BDCs and needs no introduction.
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (2.17K)
Own ARCC with reinvested dividends since 2018. It’s a well run company that has provided beneficial results for income investors over the past 5 years
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARCC--
Ares Capital
GAIN--
Gladstone Investment
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.