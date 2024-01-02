Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NIO: Time To Be Bullish (Rating Upgrade)

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
4.24K Followers

Summary

  • NIO's strong fresh Q4 delivery figures add a lot of optimism to me given the fact that consensus estimates forecast almost no YoY Q4 revenue growth, making estimates upgrade probable.
  • Apart from strong top-line dynamics, I see several positive developments for the company's profitability prospects.
  • My valuation analysis suggests NIO stock is about two times undervalued.

NIO logo and the Nio"s user center, NIO House

Andy Feng

Investment thesis

My previous bearish thesis about NIO (NYSE:NIO) aged well, as the stock's performance has significantly lagged behind the broader U.S. market since early October. I doubted NIO's ability to meet its long-term growth projections due to

I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

W
Waza
Today, 8:31 AM
Comments (1)
Totally agree, only time will tell if you have analyzed the company correctly.
O
Orgnfan
Today, 8:31 AM
Comments (65)
I know market sentiment and momentum I know I can make money on the drop with this and Fsr . They always have good news to offset any bad news. It’ll get to $10 which will make me money.
G
Gut Feel
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (79)
IMHO, a company that does not turn a profit, has no valuation. If anything, it has a negative valuation. NIO has been bleeding their investors dry for years. As soon as they have a decent quarter, they will make another public offering and milk them some more. What happens when they run out of other people's money? (Which they always do) my best profits ever were from NIO, but they are in the American market to take American money. Best of luck.
m
maz.carl
Today, 7:01 AM
Comments (222)
I don't know why this company is even being discussed. Not only is it a Chinese Tech stock which is quite negative internationally speaking, but it never meets expectations, cares not about its investors, has fragmented focus, dilutes to stay afloat.. admittedly I did own it at one point however Tesla and Tesla alone has proven to be the only manufacturer successful at producing EV's and remaining profitable. I'd stay away from all others.
doubleE profile picture
doubleE
Today, 6:53 AM
Comments (13.07K)
What was so strong about the q4 delivery numbers ? Less crappy than last q4 but crappy nonetheless. Let us not forget that the company introduced 4 new models in the interim.
NIO needs to sell at least 2.5x as many cars to breakeven. It has only managed to grow sales to current levels in the ultra competitive Chinese market by saturating China with stores. It continues to waste money on the silly battery swap strategy.
