Mrinal Pal

There are few industries growing with as much of a high-profile as artificial intelligence. You can hardly turn on the news without hearing people harping on it, and prognosticators predicting either a total change to the global economy, or flat out doom for mankind. A few outliers notwithstanding, though, most of the AI players are fledgling startups and aren't making any real money yet. That's not true of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

HPE offers a comprehensive set of very valuable products for enterprise-level companies. That's not to say that they have nothing for individuals, but clearly the biggest and best is geared to businesses.

10-K from SEC

HPE does business all over the world, but the state of the world economy means the biggest growth markets are in the Western Hemisphere. That's not to say Europe doesn't remain important, but the Americas excluding the US are fastest growing, and even the US is getting bigger all the time as a customer.

Understanding What HPE Does

HPE is divided into several business segments, starting with the server business. Rack-mounts and tower-based servers, HPE is focused on all-purpose servers as well as storage servers. Not driving the company as it once was, the so-called Compute segment remains safely in the 10% or greater source of revenue.

More of a growth industry is Intelligent Edge, where HPE is putting together solutions for companies in data-first modernization. This includes the edge-to-cloud strategy of making cloud storage as seamless as possible, and their own cloud platform, Green Lake.

But the real eye-catcher is the high-performance computing and artificial intelligence segment. Having gone out of their way to acquire Determined AI in 2021. HPE is finding it absolutely vital in what they are calling an "immense demand shift" by its customers for AI solutions. The AI solutions are growing very rapidly.

10-k from SEC

Speaking of AI

HPE describes Determined AI as improving on resource use and cutting risks for end users. They argue it makes deep learning faster, cheaper and just plain easier to do.

In more concrete data on it, they report training the Determined AI is 24 times faster than industry average, and that hyperparameter search, going through the parameters set in advance in the machine-learning model, is fully 100 times faster.

Nice for the business customers is how many of Determined's solutions are open source, and that HPE is going out of its way to make the product cloud vendor neutral, allowing companies to use whichever cloud they prefer, and maybe already have, while offering a strong measure of assurance that they won't be locked-in to a single platform.

By the Numbers

Cash and Equivalent $4.3 billion Inventory $4.6 billion Total Current Assets $18.9 billion Property $6 billion Total Assets $57.1 billion Total Current Liabilities $21.9 billion Long-Term Debt $7.5 billion Total Stockholder Equity $21.2 billion Price/Book Ratio 1.04 Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-K from SEC)

HPE's balance sheet shows a good cash balance and manageable long-term debt. The high current liabilities may be a little bit of a concern, but the heavy growth the company is showing should keep things from getting out of hand. Stockholder Equity is still roughly in line with current liabilities. Cash on hand is increasing, as well as long-term financing receivables. Long-term debt is even down a bit from last year, showing HPE is managing it.

The price/book ratio, just barely over 1.0, is also a testament to the good shareholder equity that HPE investors can get in at current prices. While the inventory is down a bit from last year, I still like its comparative size as a hedge against delivery delays going forward, which brings us into the all-important risks of the company.

The Risks

As always, even a big company like HPE confers some risks to investors. The big problem right now is one familiar to most computing companies, whether consumer or commercial-oriented: component shortages.

Getting the right products shipped to HPE plants isn't always easy, forcing delivery delays. Worse still is that sometimes they try to substitute something else to keep products flowing, which they themselves concede can cause quality issues for the end product.

HPE is a big, big company with a lot of compelling aspects to its portfolio. At the same time, they're hardly the only one, and that could make the intense competition going forward tough to cope with, potentially putting a drag on margins.

Growth and Margins

2022 2023 Net Revenue $28.5 billion $29.1 billion Gross Profit $9.5 billion $10.2 billion Gross Margin 33.4% 35.1% Operating Earnings $782 million $2.1 billion Operating Margin 2.7% 7.2% Click to enlarge

(source: 10-K from SEC)

As you can see, the gross margins are positively sick for a company that moves as many products as HPE does. The growth the company is showing also makes for improving operating margins. With Intelligent Edge already showing healthy growth and the company predicting in its filings large growth for the AI segment going forward, I expect this to continue into fiscal year 2024.

The diluted EPS though is what I'd really like to focus on. 2022 wasn't great in that regard, but by 2023 we have a P/E ratio of 11.02, putting this nicely in the value bracket for a company this size.

2021 2022 2023 AI net revenue $3.04 billion $3.19 billion $3.77 billion Intelligent Edge net revenue $3.29 billion $3.66 billion $5.19 billion Click to enlarge

(source: 10-K from SEC)

It's good for a company with such a high gross margin to be so product-oriented. The services also show a nice diversification of the business, and even the financing is positive. HPE is continuing to bring in a lot of revenue, and if they make 35.1% gross on what they sell, that can only be good for the bottom line.

Conclusion

When the splitting of Hewlett Packard was first proposed, I was very worried that HPE would struggle to find an identity. The software business was small, and I figured while they might make a bit of money in the near-term, big stocks like IBM (IBM) would eat them alive.

Plainly, this didn't happen, and while it was by no means a quick transformation, HPE is well on its way to becoming a provider of impressive proportions, with some nice growth industries positioned to give them room to get stronger in the long-term.

Data by YCharts

HPE still has some ways to go to retest the 52-week highs. Given how promising 2023 was for them, it would not be unfair to expect this to happen, especially if Green Lake and the Determined AI keep finding a foothold in businesses. Determined in particular is getting strong reviews, vital for something so important to the company's future. Company projects of an over 10% increase annually is not so far-fetched with such a business-friendly approach.

Ultimately, I view the company as a growth/value proposition, with both the 11 PE and the 1.04 price/book as decent value prices to own the portfolio at. The high margins and projected should continue in the near future, with their products in industries highly in-demand. This should drive earnings in the years to come, and may be something investors don't want to miss.