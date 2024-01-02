Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wall Street Breakfast: Year Of The Election

Jan. 02, 2024 7:15 AM ET5 Comments
Wall Street Breakfast
Getty Images

Year of the election

2024 is being called the biggest election year in history, with half of the world participating in regional, legislative and presidential elections. Geopolitical tensions were already some of the biggest investing risks going into the new year and many of the coming results will determine how those pressures will be exacerbated or resolved. Complicating the situation is growing mistrust in the integrity of elections themselves, as well as the potential for online misinformation and algorithm manipulation during the campaign trail. In some countries, there is also a widespread risk of doctored results or mass protests in response to them.

Asia: The first big presidential election will take place in Taiwan on Jan. 13. U.S. policymakers will be closely watching the results for the tone on relations with China, which again pledged "reunification" with the self-governing island during Xi Jinping's year-end address. Elsewhere in Asia, Indians will go to the polls in April and May to decide whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party will secure a third term. The country is rapidly becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse, helping investors turn bullish on the world's most populous nation.

Europe: European Russia is the most populated part of Russia, which has been in direct conflict with Ukraine over the last two years. Everything from energy to commodities has been impacted by the war with its neighbor, but neither side has shown any signs of achieving victory or motivation to compromise. No surprises are in store, but Russians will go to the polls on March 17, while Ukraine's planned presidential vote on March 31 is likely to be postponed with the nation currently under martial law. Establishment parties are also bracing for some disruption during the European Parliament election slated for June, while the U.K. economy will be on watch with Rishi Sunak promising to call a general election at some point in 2024.

Americas: The presidential election cycle in the U.S. begins in earnest this month with the first caucuses in Iowa and primaries in New Hampshire. The campaign season will get lots of airtime, with debates and soundbites covering the economy, immigration, infrastructure and foreign policy. The vote on Nov. 5. will not only decide the next president of the United States, but also features Senate and House races, as well as gubernatorial elections. South of the border, Mexico will hold a presidential vote in June that could impact cooperation on trade and border security with its northern neighbor, while Venezuela heads to the polls in December for a predictable election outcome as the country gears up for battle with energy-rich Guyana.

Starting strong

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rang in the new year by scaling new heights, surpassing $45,000 for the first time since April 2022 amid growing expectations that the SEC could approve a spot bitcoin ETF as early as next week. The imminent approval caused bitcoin to more than double in value over the past year, outperforming gold and global equities, although it is still well below its 2021 peak of $69,000. The upbeat sentiment lifted crypto-related stocks before the bell, including Coinbase (COIN), Riot Platforms (RIOT), and Marathon Digital (MARA). "I suspect approval makes a nice narrative for bitcoin going higher, but the chart shows us this as the more likely outcome without needing to predict the SEC’s actions," noted Investing Group Leader Jason Appel. (2 comments)

The high seas

Oil prices are advancing after Iran deployed a warship to the Red Sea as tensions in the key trade route continued to escalate over the weekend. Front-month Nymex crude (CL1:COM) for February delivery and front-month Brent Crude (CO1:COM) for March delivery gained more than 2.5% each. While Iran said it deployed the warship under a routine mission, the move was made after the U.S. sank three Houthi boats attacking the Maersk Hangzhou, killing rebel fighters for the first time since the Red Sea attacks began. Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) has since temporarily halted shipping, so keep an eye on shipping stocks as investors size up freight rates and additional war risk premiums. (5 comments)

EV credits

The new year means that just 13 electric vehicle models are now eligible for the $7,500 consumer tax credit in the U.S. That's due to tighter rules surrounding sourcing battery components made by Chinese manufacturers. Vehicles that are still eligible for the full tax credit include variants of Tesla's (TSLA) Model Y, Rivian's (RIVN) R1T pickup, Stellantis' (STLA) Jeep Wrangler 4xe, General Motors' (GM) Chevrolet Bolt and Ford's (F) F-150 Lightning pickup truck. Nissan's Leaf (OTCPK:NSANY) and Tesla's Cybertruck fell off the list at the stroke of midnight, but still qualify for a $3,750 tax credit. (70 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan closed. Hong Kong -1.5%. China -0.4%. India -0.5%.
In Europe, at midday, London -0.3%. Paris -0.4%. Frankfurt -0.2%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow -0.4%. S&P -0.6%. Nasdaq -0.9%. Crude +2.1% to $73.18. Gold +0.4% to $2,079.10. Bitcoin +6.4% to $45,448.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +10 bps to 3.96%.

Today's Economic Calendar

9:45 PMI Manufacturing Index
10:00 Construction Spending

Companies reporting earnings today »

What else is happening...

Japan dealing with earthquake aftermath, but trading closed for holidays.

Baidu abandons $3.6B deal for JOYY's (YY) China live-streaming unit.

BuzzFeed (BZFD) asset sale to miss target; president steps down.

California expands health care coverage for undocumented immigrants.

Nokia does not expect to meet FY targets after AT&T (T) contract loss.

Las Vegas casinos look to ride hot streak into 2024, thanks to F1 race.

Exxon (XOM) exits Iraq oilfield, PetroChina (OTCPK:PCCYF) takes over.

Covid-vaccine makers top laggard list; Eli Lilly (LLY) leads gainers.

Morgan Stanley positive on healthcare services despite election year.

U.S. IPO market began recovery in 2023, but global market fell further.

Wall Street Breakfast
Comments (5)

deercreekvols profile picture
deercreekvols
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (25.36K)
Happy 2024 to all! Let's get at it.

Stock futures were lower Tuesday, the first trading day of the year, as interest rates rebounded slightly and investors took some money off the table following a surprisingly strong 2023 that saw the S&P 500 rally 24%. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 195 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures shed 0.7% after the benchmark closed Friday just 0.6% from its 2022 record close. Nasdaq 100 futures lost nearly 1%. Markets were closed Monday for New Year’s Day.
Was hoping that Survey Monday would have been pushed to Tuesday this week.

Tough not to comment on politics with the headline above- Year of the Election - so we will simply remind all what Elon Musk, a person called a genius in many comments, has to say about the upcoming election: “I would not vote for Biden.” “I’m not saying I’d vote for Trump.” There you have it. Genius.

Only 13 electric vehicles qualify for the $7,500 consumer tax credit. Interesting.

“What this advertising boycott is going to do is kill the company,” Elon Musk stated in December, “And the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company, and we will document it in great detail.” Mutual fund company Fidelity has marked down its investment in X holdings — the parent company of X (formerly Twitter) owned by Elon Musk — by 71.5% from the original valuation of shares, according to a new disclosure. A markdown of 71.5%? While the story of Twitter is not yet completely told, up to this point Elon Musk's ownership has been less than genius.

Big weekend of NFL games and College Football Bowl games. Michigan vs. Washington for the National Championship. NFL refs missed one in Dallas. #68 was eligible. #70 was not eligible as he was covered by the TE. Maybe next time?

More later-

Have a great day everyone and remember: Let's be careful out there.
pftthree profile picture
pftthree
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (1.49K)
@deercreekvols yep, the Survey could be about 2023 blunders or best hangover cures.
Politics aside, because that's the issue least helpful. Cyberstuck class is quite numb to the tax credit, anyways. I saw a fully loaded Lightning yesterday and it was an actual truck.
The Dallas game had me reeling even though baseball has my heart.
What does your investment team think of the news agency lawsuits against Microsoft and Google for copyright infringement on content to train AI? I read yesterday that the path may be for them to just pay for the content to settle out.
Looking forward to 2024 as the forecast calls for rate cuts and as a realtor the mantra is 'marry the mortgage, date the rate' by ARM with plans to refinance. People gotta move, and they will.
For many, it's Dry January and to them I say, cheers! Anything that doesn't control you can endure a healthy hiatus to prove it to yourself.
Happy New Year, Y'all!
c
cfarrell4
Today, 8:31 AM
Comments (22)
@deercreekvols Happy New Year to you and yours. I am keeping an eye out for updates to the attack in Rochester. Although it is my hometown, I've been away long enough that I had to look up the Kodak Center, as it didn't exist way back when I still lived there.
S
SB Pirate
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (2.55K)
@deercreekvols my litmus test for the next US President is how as a leader they handled Covid (imo the handling of by DC was the greatest threat to freedom and liberty the Country has faced in my lifetime). Of the major candidates that are running, only one that I am aware of realized the DC sanctioned path for the Country and States was wrong, reversed course, fought off the msm narrative and DC control and opened up way ahead of the rest of the Country. Florida has not looked back since. Happy New Year Everyone! It's going to be interesting.
