Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is a small-cap shipping company, focussing exclusively on the dry-bulk market. Within this market they own a fleet of 17 capesize (or similar) vessels. So they exclusively focus on the largest ships that operate in this space.

Seanergy is a relatively cheap stock, which is now benefiting from very strong underlying dry bulk markets. I view it as an accumulate at current prices.

The stock

There are currently 19.6 million shares issued of SHIP. As of today (31/12/2023), the share price is $7.83. Giving the company a market capitalisation of just over $150 million. So it's definitely on the smaller side if you are considering an investment!

Year to date, the share price has increased + 50%. So it has done very well in 2023.

MarketWatch

That said, over a longer period it has not fared as well. Over a 3 year period it has increased +50%. However if you'd purchased in 2021 and held to today, you could be looking at significant losses on any investment in Seanergy!

MarketWatch

The company

So what are you buying for $140 million?

As mentioned above, you're getting exposure to 17 capesize vessels, with an average age of 13 years. As well, all of their oldest ship was built in 2009 - so none of these ships are going to the scrapyard just yet.

Their balance sheet:

Seanergy Q3 Earnings

The company itself is very simple. They have $22m of cash, which is on the low side. In addition they have debts + liabilities of just under $240 million

In shipping, the assets can be volatile. I do not have an accurate view of their Net Asset Value per share, but I have seen reports giving it at approximately $11. Based on a share price of just under $8, this would give Seanergy upside of around + 37% at the minute.

Overall, looking at just their balance sheet, it appears as if there is reasonable upside in Seanergy's stock price from here.

Q3 earnings and projected Q4 earnings:

Price to book or price to NAV ratios don't tell the full picture. So it's important that we look at their underlying prospects for 2024 and beyond.

This is a snapshot of their Q3 earnings:

Seanergy Q3 Earnings

Please note: their share count has increased since Q3.

In Q3 they managed a Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) rate of $15,298 per day. This led to them losing just over $5 million in total. Depreciation was $7 million, so - although they lost money on an earnings basis, allowing, they should have remained cashflow positive.

That was based on a fleet of 16 ships, as the Titanship only joined Seanergy in October.

We can get reasonably close to their revenue figure: 90 x 16 x $15,298 = $22 million. (+$1 million that Seanergy achieved).

In their 3rd quarter results, they gave us an indication as to how Q4 will go:

Seanergy Q3 Earnings

Bulk rates were strong for all of Q4, so I'd assume that their 2nd illustrated scenario will play out. If Seanergy achieve $22,800 per day for Q4, they should achieve the below. Note they have 16 ships working for 90 days with their recently added ship working for only approximately 60 days.

16 ships x 90 days x $22,800 + 1 ship x 60 days x $22,800 = $34.2 million. Adding $1 million from related parties, their revenue should be around $35 million in Q4, up over $10 million in Q3.

Given Q3 saw a loss of $5 million, I would expect Q4 to see a gain of $5 million, given the additional $10 million in revenue. This should see Seanergy with an EPS of around $0.25. That's on a share price of just under $8.

Given that's for a small cap shipping firm, it is good, but maybe not great!

2024 projected earnings

The bigger question is how will Seanergy fare in 2024 and beyond. To get a look at market conditions, let's look at the Forward Freight Agreements (FFAs) published by Braemar.

www.braemarscreen.com/

January looks to be significantly higher than $20k/day. But for the full calendar year 2024 FFAs are implying that Seanergy would earn $20,200 per day. If all 17 ships earn $20,200 a day, Seanergy will see revenue of approximately:

365 x $20,200 x 17+ $4million (approx) = $130 million.

That works out to about $32.5 million each quarter. Using Q3's expenses, we know that this would give Seanergy an earnings figure of around $2.5 million per quarter. Adding back depreciation of $7 million, and they will net around $9.5 million in cash per quarter, during 2024.

Given the company costs $150 million in total, it doesn't feel as if earning $2.5 million per quarter is sufficient. I would suggest that Seanergy is already reasonably valued based on earnings.

Catalysts - How will the share price move in 2024?

Where Seanergy gets interesting - to me at least - is the number of catalysts that could impact the stock. The 5 most important ones I see are below:

1. FFAs increased dramatically in Q4. And now January is implying $24k/day. $24k/day is not an unreasonable level for Capesize ships to earn.

That additional $4k/day - if earned for the entire year - would add nearly $25 million in earnings for the year. That would bring the earnings from around $10m for the year to $35m. And the PE down to a level of 4. This is the first catalyst as I see it.

2. Purchases by outsider:

Costamare is a much larger diversified shipper. Their Chairman and CEO recently purchased over 5% of Seanergy Maritime. Is there a possibility that he continues to purchase stock and drive it higher? There's certainly a possibility he looks to increase his holding in Seanergy Maritime.

3. Purchases by outsider:

George Economou is a very well-known shipping investor. Recently, he has purchased over 7% of the company. Is there a possibility he looks to purchase more stock? And will this move the stock? He has made a number of acquisitions in public shipping companies of late.

4. Purchases by insider and company activities:

This is what Seanergy announced recently - an ATM offering of $30 million; and a buyback plan of $25 million.

-> this is a bit strange, if you ask me. They are going to sell and simultaneously buy stock. I suppose we could maybe consider this as they intend to be opportunistic, given the share price is very volatile.

In addition the CEO announced the below:

Seanergy Press Release

He is continuing to look to purchase stock. Is there a chance they look to privatise the company at some point? Or just continue to take a larger share?

5. Volatility in important shipping lanes

I don't think anyone needs to comment on this. There's continued disruption in one of the largest shipping lanes in the world at the minute. I don't think this will have a direct impact on dry bulk. But it could cause general disruptions to world shipping lanes. If this is the case, dry bulk rates could increase dramatically in the near term. This could prove to be the most important potential catalyst.

Summary

Seanergy Maritime is a small capitalisation shipping stock. This investment certainly comes with risk. I think management may not always act in the best interest of you, the shareholder. In the recent past, they have issued large amounts of stock as compensation for management. Although this is a negative - it also clearly gives the CEO additional motivation to run the company well and drive the stock price higher.

There are significant near term catalysts that could cause the share price to appreciate meaningfully. As a result, I recommend adding exposure to Seanergy Maritime on weakness.