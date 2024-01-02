Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seanergy Maritime: Accumulate On Weakness

Thewaltzy
Summary

  • Dry Bulk rates are strong going into 2024.
  • Seanergy Maritime is fairly priced, but there are multiple potential catalysts to drive the share price.
  • Seanergy Maritime is a buy on weakness.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is a small-cap shipping company, focussing exclusively on the dry-bulk market. Within this market they own a fleet of 17 capesize (or similar) vessels. So they exclusively focus on the largest ships that operate in

I work in finance, but not in investing. Fan of W Buffet, B Graham, etc. Interested mainly in areas that look to present clear value propositions, i.e. Situations with low P/B and/or P/E ratios, rather than valuations that require heavily on future growth.

Comments (2)

Today, 8:58 AM
I sold a few shares and I'm slowly scaling out as the PPS moves higher. Held for many years and I'm happy to take some profits on this name. Mgmt. is still a risk to consider.
Today, 8:31 AM
Sounds low risk/ good upside factors I’m in.
