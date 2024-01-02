Thapana Onphalai

I've written about ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) a couple of times, and I am continually impressed every time I revisit them. I first bought shares in 2018, with that lot up 280% from purchase. I've added to that position, and the company is in my kids' long-term portfolios. Among software companies, NOW ranks with Adobe (ADBE) and Salesforce (CRM) in relative safety while maintaining double-digit revenue growth. The strength of the company's growth combined with its wide-moat and financial stability commands a premium in the market.

FAST Graphs

The performance has been incredible, and the metrics look great, so what could go wrong?

What I am looking at is an ultimately inevitable growth cliff. When a company like NOW hits 85% of customer penetration in the Fortune 500, the next question is where the company goes next.

Company Presentation

For one thing, as new software launches in generative AI bolster the company's offerings in areas like HR, customer service, and operations, upsell continues to be a strong suit for NOW. Typically, successful software as a service (SAAS) companies operate on a land-and-expand strategy, where the initial offering (in this case, IT services management) gets the foot in the door and the company continues to roll out and upsell.

Looking above, with a historical 97-99% retention rate for customers and high net revenue retention, early customer cohorts have continued to grow their subscriptions over time. This provides a nice tailwind to revenue growth to make up for any churn and smooth out new customer acquisition.

Data by YCharts

Looking over the past 10 years, though, revenue growth has slowed. It's inevitable, and as NOW has grown into a mega-cap, it's highly likely we see revenue growth rates continue to trend down slowly over the medium-to-long term.

However, recent deal flow has remained impressive. The company reported in its most recent quarter closing 83 deals with over $1M in annual contract value (ACV), with 14 of the top 20 deals including all 7 workflows (ITSM, ITOM, ITAM, security and risk, customer, employee, and creator). There's no stronger sign of a company's reputation than new customers' willingness to dive in on the whole stack. Additionally, the company closed 19 Federal deals >$1M in ACV with 3 of those over $10M including a deal with the Air Force ranking in as their third largest in company history. Although opportunities with the government aren't going to break open a company-altering growth avenue, churn is negligible with a 99% retention rate.

With that deal flow, subscription revenue growth came in at 24.5% yoy, with Federal growing 75%. Management discussed opportunities in industry-specific solutions like legal, finance, and procurement. I think industry-specific solutions are nice, but they also aren't going to set the world on fire for growth, considering the company's size at this juncture. However, internationally, the company generates around 26% of revenues in EMEA and 11% in APAC at this point, so strong traction outside the US is good to see for long-term growth. Some additional color from the earnings call:

You know, one thing that might be of interest to you is, in America, the number of 5 million-plus deals actually more than quadrupled year over year. And the number of 10 million-plus deals doubled year over year. And I think, as CJ laid out beautifully, technology and employee workflows were enormously successful. And in EMEA, our 1 million-plus deals grew 70% year over year, which means that the platform and multiple components of the solutions that are great engineering team builds is resonating. And we're seeing particular uplift now in government and manufacturing. And one, you know, interesting fact, we have these world forums coming up in London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Rotterdam, and we have a billion-plus pipeline that's registered for those events. So, we feel good about that. And APJ, when you think about it, the 1 million-plus deals increased 40% year over year. And Japan is continuing to impress us with the unprecedented opportunity of the world's third-largest economy, as -- Germany as well. So, we're seeing lots of real growth opportunities on the global stage, and I think Gina pointed that out earlier as well.

Company presentation

The company's incorporation of generative AI into its offerings is good to see for maintaining its edge going forward. All the talk about growth would be for naught if NOW's offerings lost their lead against the competition. The company's website has some good videos showing use cases, but it's about what you'd likely expect. Customers, employees, etc. are able to use a chat box (AI assistant) to accomplish tasks that may have required scrolling an FAQ page or talking to a live person before. Additionally, they are leveraging AI to auto-summarize tickets, articles, etc. which I think could have some pretty substantial productivity gains. Here's some discussion on AI from the earnings call:

What's unique about ServiceNow is digital transformation can deflect so many of the cost-intensive, labor-intensive procedures that companies have to deal with to properly serve their market. On top of that, you have one-third of the productivity of knowledge workers getting torn apart by swivel-sharing between, on average, 13 individual applications a day. Now, you add the productivity tailwind of generative AI on this once-in-a-generation ServiceNow platform and you have achieved a very important business transformation. And I think, right now, CEOs are focused on business transformation. And when you can give them one common UX that is consumer grade that integrates with the half-a-century-old legacy mess that they have to contend with, and we can get the actions that they need done done done to achieve cost out productivity and the growth on, they're all about ServiceNow now. And that's why you're seeing these results, and they are sustainable.

Company presentation

All that is to say NOW continues to impress me. My main concern as the company branches out into customer service and HR is the specter of competition from other major software companies, notably CRM. I think NOW has proven itself capable of competing, but growth will not be as easy against entrenched SaaS-native operators as it was stealing share from the legacy offerings.

That being said, I don't see a growth cliff in the near term. Deal flow remains strong, and the company's new offerings continue to push out the TAM further and further.

Clouded Judgement Substack

Looking at valuations across the space, the high-growth cohort has ticked back up into the tail end of the year, but overall valuations are about average compared with the long-term averages. NOW falls into the mid-growth cohort (just shy of the 25% cutoff for this grouping).

Clouded Judgement Substack

Looking at the scatter plot of growth versus valuation (against sales) above NOW falls out above the mean, but deservedly so. For one thing, the company is actually profitable on a GAAP basis, which is not the norm. Looking at some comps, the company is growing way faster but is priced about the same as ADBE. It's also growing faster and priced about the same as PLTR and TEAM, as well. NOW's operating metrics against PLTR's aren't even comparable, but I'll leave you to draw whatever conclusions you want from that. Most of the companies residing below the curve are more speculative and less safe.

FAST Graphs

As far as profitability, NOW's GAAP operating margin is only at 8%. The company still spends 37% of its revenues on sales and marketing and 24% on R&D, which are aggressive but relatively in line with other SaaS companies. Its G&A expenses are at 10% of revenues against the median of 16%, which is a good sign of cost controls. However, stock-based compensation of 18% of revenues is still pretty substantial and shows the company is heavily investing in personnel to maintain its growth rates.

I'd anticipate there are many levers the company can pull to improve profitability further once growth slows down, but ultimately the company is still trying to dominate as many areas as it can. I am happy to see management has a $1.2B share repurchase authorization in place to offset dilution for shareholders from SBC.

Earnings growth rates have been strong from a small base, and the company has historically traded for high-flying 100X earnings.

FAST Graphs

The concern with a company trading for such a lofty multiple is the ease with which it could compress. In the blink of an eye, the company could go from trading at 67X earnings today to 30X earnings, and some would still call the company expensive. This is a risk you'll have to swallow to invest in many of these types of companies, and it's a very real one. All it takes is a big enough speed bump in the company's growth rates or a bad outlook. However, at current projections, if the company maintains its current P/E ratio, earnings should grow at around a 20% per year clip.

FAST Graphs

In order to illustrate the valuation risk, if the company were to trade at 47X earnings in 2025, despite the incredible earnings growth rates, investors would get zero return out of the stock.

Despite that risk, NOW is a great growth story. I've got the company in all my portfolios, and I intend to continue holding it for the long term. The valuation has ticked up a little in the recent past, but it's a buy with the long-term in mind.