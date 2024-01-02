Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arbor Realty: Why Pessimistic Investors Messed Up (Downgrade)

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Arbor Realty Trust investors experienced a significant rally, recovering most of its losses from its July 2023 highs.
  • The company outperformed analysts' estimates for its third-quarter distributable EPS, indicating strong performance amidst sector-wide challenges.
  • ABR's agency business is expected to experience a significant growth recovery as interest rates drop, bolstering its outlook for 2024.
  • I explain why pessimistic investors who focused on the 10Y yield when it was above the 5% mark failed to do what every investor should do: Anticipate.
  • With the 10Y down to 3.87% last week, the upward re-rating in ABR is justified, and its near-term upside seems reflected.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bull and bear market

Kameleon007

Leading multi-family mREIT Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) investors who braved the pessimism in ABR as it fell toward its December lows have been rewarded. Accordingly, ABR staged a remarkable rally from its early December low of $11.8, rising above the $16.3 level

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
31.06K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

beach_trader profile picture
beach_trader
Today, 2:40 PM
Comments (884)
The agency business is fine, but it's 30% of net income, and company would be re-rated downward if that is all the business became. It will prosper or not based on it's CRE CLO business and its risky balance sheet at this valuation
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (11.67K)
ABR rapid runups followed by drastic drops are par for the course and not truly related to the short situation... this extreme volatility has been going on for many years creating fantastic buy opportunities on a regular basis
J
JayRobbinStacks
Today, 2:20 PM
Comments (47)
Bought at 11.50 in March, sold at 15.62 before end of year. Will look for another entry point in this volatile stock.
NV_GARY profile picture
NV_GARY
Today, 2:09 PM
Comments (16.11K)
I wish SA would require authors to specify down/upgrade in words such as "I downgrade or My rating is now..." to avoid confusion.
Today, another author touts" Rating Upgrade" - his rating, not an agency, as far as I can tell, although RILY is up a lot today.
r
rbow
Today, 1:50 PM
Comments (2.07K)
ABR had a couple hysterically negative review from short sellers masquerading as analysts. Should be sanctioned by SEC for doing an inverse pump 'n dump but it aint gonna happen. Created a buying opportunity for savvy investors, If you believed their bogus reviews you probably deserve to lose money
DhunterChapy profile picture
DhunterChapy
Today, 1:37 PM
Comments (1.95K)
How do you think ABR compares to RITM from a risk/reward and valuation standpoint. Seems like maybe RITM has a more diversified business model that is not as correlated to interest rates as ABR is.
T
TL 2105
Today, 2:10 PM
Comments (240)
@DhunterChapy Rithm getting private equity arm will make them unstoppable ( my personal opinion)
My target on Rithm is $50
I know it’s very aggressive but doable
NV_GARY profile picture
NV_GARY
Today, 2:14 PM
Comments (16.11K)
@DhunterChapy
RITM- hmm... why would such a company be correlated to rates?
"Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans. "
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ABR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ABR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.