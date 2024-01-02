Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CSP Inc.'s Game Changing Product Launch Offers An Investment Opportunity

Jan. 02, 2024 8:32 AM ETCSP Inc. (CSPI) Stock
Sergio Heiber profile picture
Sergio Heiber
3.37K Followers

Summary

  • CSP Inc. experienced backlog buildup during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but revenues and income have increased as backlog returned to pre-pandemic levels.
  • The company's High-Performance Products (HPP) segment has introduced a game-changing product, Aria Zero Trust Protect (AZT), which has gained traction with large customers.
  • The Technology Solutions (TS) segment, which generates the majority of revenue, remains bullish with increased product sales and higher profitability expected.

Individual Concept

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) is a provider of IT, cloud, security, and computer system products and services. Supply chain issues during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic created a backlog buildup. No contracts were lost. CSPI

This article was written by

Sergio Heiber profile picture
Sergio Heiber
3.37K Followers
I write about and invest in mostly early commercial stage companies that have a large TAM and zero to little direct competition. I will provide updates on companies that I introduce as long as the goalposts set by management are met. Of course, there are always unforeseen developments more often in the microcap world than otherwise and there are macro conditions that are beyond the control of company management. I'm also not always right but I like the risk/reward characteristics of investing in micro-caps.My articles are reflective of my investment interests and hopefully provide readers with ideas that they can further explore. I tend to be on the long side and generally abstain from writing negative or short themes. Besides my articles on SA, readers can find my work at MicroCapClub.com and StockPick.app

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CSPI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSPI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.