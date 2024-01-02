Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Firm Start For The Greenback

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • USD has begun the new year on a firm note. It is recovering against nearly all the G10 and EM currencies today after depreciating over the past couple of weeks.
  • The yen and Swiss franc are the poorest performers among the G10 currencies.
  • In Asia-Pacific, Hong Kong and mainland Chinese equities tumbled by 1.3-1.5% to lead the regional decline, but Korea and Australia and a handful of other smaller markets rose.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is trading with a slightly firmer bias today. It pushed above the 480 level for the first time since January 2022.
  • US index futures are nursing small losses.

American Greenback

Overview

The US dollar begins the new year on a firm note. It is recovering against nearly all the G10 and emerging market currencies today after depreciating in the holiday-thin markets over the past couple of weeks. Japanese markets are

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks.

FrankTrades
Today, 8:53 AM
I’m looking for a price of 99 on the dollar. I read the dollar chart in conjunction with UUP to get an idea of supply and demand from the volume. Fridays up day was a low volume (demand) move.
