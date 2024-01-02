Poca Wander Stock

Stock & Industry Snapshot

Let's kick off 2024 with my first research note, returning back to the financials sector again and a relatively under-covered insurance company out of Canada.

Some quick facts about Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) are that it has been around for +130 years, provides solutions in the realm of insurance and investments, and in 2018 it became the first Canadian life insurer to underwrite using artificial intelligence.

My prior rating in mid-July called for a strong buy, and since my bullish call the share price has risen +14%.

Manulife - price since last rating (Seeking Alpha)

Also worth mentioning is that the financials sector has also shown a near 6% improvement in the last month, and nearly 30% from 3 years ago, according to key market data. This sector bullishness may be a contributing factor to individual stocks' rise but not always, although something to think about.

financials sector (Seeking Alpha)

Scoring Matrix

We use a 9-point scoring method that looks at this stock holistically and assigns a total rating score, using a score matrix.

Manulife - score matrix (author analysis)

Today's Rating

Based on the score total in the score matrix, this stock is getting a rating of hold.

Compared to my prior rating, this is a slight downgrade.

Compared to the consensus rating on Seeking Alpha, my rating is somewhat more cautious than the consensus which looks very bullish on this stock now.

Manulife -rating consensus (Seeking Alpha)

Dividend Income Growth

This chart shows the 10-year dividend growth :

Manulife - dividend 10-year growth (Seeking Alpha)

To keep this discussion simple, what we can learn from this data is a proven and steady dividend growth that went from $0.52/share annually in 2014 to $1.08/share /yr in 2023.

That is a nice 107% growth in 10 years.

My outlook for dividend growth going forward is a positive one, on the basis that the income statement shows not only continued profitability each quarter but also YoY earnings growth, and the cash flow statement has shown positive cash flow (both levered and unlevered) in the last two quarters, which does not guarantee a dividend increase in 2024 but shows strong ability to do so.

A strong buy in this category.

Dividend Yield vs Peers

The following chart shows the dividend yield of Manulife vs three peers that are big in the life insurance space:

Manulife - dividend yield vs peers (Seeking Alpha)

What it can tell is that Manulife leads the pack with a trailing dividend yield of 4.87%, while peer Prudential Financial (PRU) is close behind at 4.82%. Even life insurance giant MetLife (MET) can boast a +3% yield.

The chart trend also shows that Manulife's yield has come down since this summer when it was breaking the 6% mark. Could it be correlated to the share price going up? We will discuss the share price chart in a bit so stay tuned.

I am calling this a strong buy to take advantage of this nearly 5% yield before it comes down further which I expect it to, as this company's strong revenue and earnings growth record could continue to provide tailwind for the share price to go up further if that trend continues, along with continued bullishness in the financials sector.

Revenue Growth

Looking at the income statement, we can see some solid numbers from this firm. For instance, total revenue in the last reported quarter ending September was $6.16B, vs $5.17B in Sept 2022, a 19% YoY growth.

It's a pretty straightforward business model to explain in a few words. They collect lots of cash from policy premiums each year, try to manage risk effectively so there is much more left over than they need to pay out in claims, and after expenses most of the extra cash left over is invested in things like interest-earning assets to make even more money.

This is why well-established insurance companies like this are cash-generating machines and why I cover them often. They are not the "hip" Silicon Valley wonderchild, but they do have strong business fundamentals.

For instance, in the September quarter their revenue from premiums went up to $4.7B, vs $4.02B in Sept 2022. At the same time, interest/dividend income on assets went up to $2.16B vs 900MM in Sept 2022, a 140% YoY growth.

My future outlook is generally positive since I think insurance policies tend to be "sticky" especially life insurance.

Due to the double-digit revenue growth, I will call this a strong buy.

Earnings Growth

Using data from the November 8th earnings results (Q3) we can paint a picture looking forward to 2024.

So far, from the income statement we know that earnings grew to $883MM in Q3, vs $282MM in Sept 2022, a 213% YoY growth.

In the Q3 earnings release, the firm's CFO Colin Simpson pointed to higher interest rates as a key driver of their performance:

Overall, higher rates have benefited, and will continue to benefit, our underlying businesses and financial performance. We remain disciplined in our capital and expense management approach, reporting a higher LICAT ratio in the quarter and improving expense efficiency ratio during 2023.

When you think about it, unlike a bank who usually has to pay higher rates on customer deposits to stay competitive, an insurance company like this does not hold customer deposits. However, keep in mind that it may see higher interest expense on its corporate borrowings.

In fact, that is just what happened, as interest expense went up to $306MM vs $223MM in Sept 2022, a 37% YoY increase.

Some relief may be in store later in 2024 as CME Fedwatch predicts a 73% probability the Fed's policy rates will start coming down after the March meeting, which I think could spill over into other interest rates, making borrowing cheaper by the end of 2024.

So, it could pose a double-edged sword as borrowing becomes cheaper for this firm but potentially lower interest-income as well. That is just the nature of interest rate risk, a double-edged sword. More importantly is that it can continue to grow new policy premiums since that is its bread-and-butter.

Being globally diversified, I think it will continue to see growth beyond its home market. The firm in its Q3 results spoke of decent growth figures from the Asian market, with "APE sales increased 20% compared with 3Q22 as a result of growth in Hong Kong and Asia Other."

Here is what the Asia market looks like for this firm in the following graphic showing core earnings growth:

Manulife - core earnings Asia (company Q3 results)

I will call it a buy rather than a strong buy in this category, because on the one hand the firm has shown triple-digit YoY earnings growth and strong premiums growth but it is also exposed to interest-rate risk since it holds so many interest-earning assets as well as having to borrow in a high rate environment which is not expected to cool off before spring at least it seems.

Equity Positive Growth

When it comes to the balance sheet, it tells us a story of the equity situation at this firm, and I use this because I believe having positive equity is a basic business fundamental.

In Q3, total equity declined to $36.1B, vs $40.7B in Sept 2022, an 11.3% YoY decline.

We can also see a declining trend in equity since Sept 2022. At the same time, we can see a rising trend in long-term debt going up to $20.02B in Q3 vs $18.22B in Sept 2022, a 9.8% YoY debt increase.

Looking beyond equity decline, I see other more positive capital metrics to mention. In Canada, regulatory authorities have established the LICAT ratio to assess if a life insurer has adequate capital, with a minimum total ratio of 90%. Manulife goes well beyond that, according to its Q3 slides, with "strong capital position with 137% LICAT ratio."

In this category, I would rate it a hold, for the fact that equity has declined by double digits and debt has increased, while at the same time the firm is maintaining really strong capital ratios that are well above regulatory minimums.

Share Price vs Moving Average

Using the yChart, I want to see if the current share price is a buy, sell, or hold opportunity right now.

Data by YCharts

What the chart shows us is the price as of Friday's close was $22.10, a jump of +16.3% above the 200-day SMA/simple moving average (orange trend line). This spike seems to have come off its autumn lows and also correlates with the decline in dividend yield and the bullishness in the financials sector.

My portfolio strategy usually looks for dips below that long-term moving average, as long as there is also growth in revenue, earnings, and equity. In this situation, we see a massive price spike along with double and triple digit growth in revenue and earnings, while equity showed a slight decline. We also see proven dividend income growth from holding stock in this firm.

In this case, I am compelled to call it a hold. If the share price had been just a point or two above the moving average I may have said buy, but a 16% premium vs the average is a bit overbought in my opinion, despite the strong revenue/earnings figures.

A hold also anticipates further bullishness in this sector, by the way, which is why I wouldn't call it a sell just now.

Please share your own opinion in the comments section whether you think this share price presents a buy opportunity at this price premium?

Valuation: Price-to-Earnings

From valuation data, we can see the forward P/E ratio is 11.72, which is +4.8% above its sector average.

Comparing this price multiple with is nearly 12x earnings, with my earlier discussion on share price and earnings, I think the data shows the elevated multiple is driven by an overly bullish share price.

At the same time, earnings showed a triple-digit YoY growth.

Also, positive earnings should continue to be sustainable I think due to strong top-line revenue.

We can see from the following graphic that the firm has a proven earnings-per-share growth over the last year.

Manulife - core EPS growth (company q3 results)

Compared to its US-based life insurance peer Prudential Financial, that firm has an even higher price-to-earnings multiple at 16.94x earnings, while posting a quarterly net loss in Q3. Another peer, MetLife, actually had a YoY earnings decline so its P/E multiple of 21.83x earnings appears overvalued.

In this context and based on the data, I would call Manulife a buy at this price multiple since although price is high the earnings have grown nicely too, while this is not the case at two major peers in this sector.

Valuation: Price-to-Book Value

Also from valuation data, we can see a forward P/B ratio of 1.31. This is about 8% above the sector average.

In the context of share price spiking by double-digits above its moving average, and the equity (book value) slightly declining, I think this price multiple of 1.3x is slightly more than I would consider justified. Had the equity grown on a YoY basis, I may have said otherwise, but you have a rising share price and falling equity here.

This would be more of a hold.

Risk Analysis

The risk in this business that I want to look at is exposure to asset risk.

Here is the mix of assets this firm invests in:

Manulife - asset mix (company Q3 slides)

We can see from the graphic above that around half (49%) of their portfolio is exposed to government and corporate bonds, which are fixed-income (interest earning) assets. They also state that 70% of the bonds are graded A or higher.

Only about 13% of the portfolio consists of mortgages, which I bring up out of concern for the higher risk that real estate mortgages can pose vs investment-grade bonds.

Their other assets are diversified across a basket of other assets, which surprisingly also includes timberland/farmland.

What I want to point out is the old concept that interest rates and bond values travel in opposite directions, so with rates expected to come down next year it could lead to higher bond values and hence could help the value of a bond portfolio.

The company also does not make mention of heavy exposure to a higher-risk real estate asset like office property, which we have seen talked about a lot lately due to increasing default risk, something I brought up in several of my articles on this portal.

However, I would like to see greater exposure to equities, since the portfolio only has about 6%, and somewhat less exposure to bonds due to the interest-rate risk it presents. I would have had 10% in equities, ones that pay strong dividend yields for instance.

In this case, I think the evidence points to this being a hold rather than a buy or sell. On the one hand, half of the asset risk is tied to investment-grade bonds and not much in higher-risk real estate like offices, but the heavy bond exposure also presents greater interest-rate risk which we have seen in that last few years when high rate environments can lead to falling bond values, and selling off bonds at a loss.

Quick Summary

To reiterate, my overall rating today is a hold, which is a downgrade from my strong buy this summer.

The key drivers of my cautious sentiment today were positive factors like strong revenue and earnings growth along with proven dividend growth and a high yield, offset by factors like a share price trading at a double-digit premium over its moving average and an overvaluation on price-to-book value.

My portfolio hold strategy on this stock would be to hold for stable dividend income and growth, and expected further price growth and capital gains.