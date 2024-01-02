Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

5.4%-Yielding Kilroy Realty: High Risk, High Reward

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Kilroy Realty Corporation is a standout office REIT with a high-quality office portfolio, particularly in prime locations like San Diego.
  • KRC is benefiting from the shift towards in-person work, leading to increased physical occupancy levels and leasing activity.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet and is protected against an elevated rate environment, providing stability for shareholder value.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
View of Golden Gate Bridge

simonkr

Introduction

Generally speaking, I am no fan of office real estate. I don't like the macroeconomic situation, and I dislike most offices.

However, that doesn't mean there aren't a few great opportunities in this industry.

One of these companies is

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.27K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

W
Whathappens now
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (432)
Started a position at $29 and change. Been dripping and added in the low thirties. Very happy at this point and will continue reinventing my dividends!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (11.08K)
@Whathappens now I'm glad you're doing well with KRC!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KRC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on KRC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KRC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.