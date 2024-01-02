S&P 500 Falls Short Of Reaching New High As 2023 Ends And 2024 Begins

mixmotive

The S&P 500 (SPX) came close to reaching and surpassing its two-year-old record high of 4,796.56 from January 3, 2022, in the final weeks of 2023. Alas, the index fell short and closed out 2023 at 4,769.83, just 0.56% shy of setting a new record.

That's close enough for the S&P 500 to reach a new high on absolutely no news, with little more than typical day-to-day volatility. Then again, that's all it took for the 505 component stocks that make up the S&P 500 to top out at its old record on the first trading day of 2022 before beginning its descent into a prolonged bear market on the prospects of rising interest rates.

Stock prices have since nearly recovered to their old record high on the strength of a rally that began in late October 2023 after investors determined the Federal Reserve had reached the end of the series of rate hikes it began in March 2022. Now, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates investors are not anticipating the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% until March 20, 2024 (2024-Q1), when the Fed is expected to start a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024.

These strengthening future expectations were enough to deliver an old-fashioned Santa Claus rally at the end of 2023, which more or less ran out of steam in the final days of the year. The latest update of the alternative futures chart shows the whole rally through the final trading day of 2023.

There was very little new information for investors to absorb during the final trading weeks of 2023. Here is what passes for the market-moving news headlines during that time.

Starting from a projected +2.6% annualized growth rate on 15 December 2023, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's estimate of real GDP growth for the current quarter of 2023-Q4 dipped to +2.3%, where it held throughout the Christmas through New Year's holidays. The Atlanta Fed's projections for GDP growth in the final quarter of 2023 will continue until they are replaced by the BEA's initial estimate of that growth at the end of January 2024.

In the next edition of the S&P 500 chaos series, we'll roll the alternative futures chart forward to provide a glimpse of what to expect for stock prices throughout the first quarter of 2024.

