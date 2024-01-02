Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wal-Mart De MeXico: Long-Term Hold With Current Headwinds

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
8 Followers

Summary

  • Wal-Mart de México’s Q3 performance was reasonably strong, with operational efficiencies offsetting the lack of operating leverage that we typically see in the retail industry.
  • Despite a promising entry into Q4, economic headwinds persist, while other trends discussed here could strengthen those headwinds.
  • If you've been a long-term holder of Walmex, consider taking some profits now before the headwinds really kick in.
  • Those who are underwater or near breakeven should sell the stock, but long-term investors might want to hold on to this retailer, whose growth story is still unfolding.

Widespread Bribery Scandal Exposed In Wal-Mart Of Mexico"s Practices

Daniel Aguilar

Thesis

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX:WMMVY) (from here on, 'Walmex') has had a rough and tumble ride through the 2023 fiscal year, yet ranging in a $10 band between $32 and $42 over that period, give or take. With Q3 results having been

This article was written by

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
8 Followers
I have been a keen student of the markets for several years now. I love studying how companies grow over time, what value they deliver to their stakeholders, and projecting long-term value as an investment opportunity. I work as a content professional for a software company, but my passion is capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WMMVY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WMMVY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WMMVY
--
WMMVF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.