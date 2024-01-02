Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SP500: The 'First Five Days Indicator' Is Important This Year

Jan. 02, 2024 10:23 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)1 Comment
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
7.38K Followers

Summary

  • The "first five days" indicator suggests that if the stock market is positive in the first five days of the year, there is an 83% probability of a positive year.
  • Analysts are now moderately bullish for 2024 due to a dovish pivot by the Fed, which may lead to converted bearish institutional investors buying stocks in the first week.
  • Thus, the positive first five-day period would be a positive signal for the rest of 2024 - it would signal institutional inflows.
New Year 2024 with new ambitions, challenge, plans, goals and visions.Sports girl who wants to start the year 2024. Concept of new professional achievements in the new year and success.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

The lucrative prediction business

The most important statistic for long-term investors is that the stock market, as proxied by the S&P 500 (SP500) is up 7-8 years out of 10, or specifically around 73% if you measure since 1950. Those years when

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
7.38K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Bruce Roberts profile picture
Bruce Roberts
Today, 10:33 AM
Comments (440)
Mark Hulbert at Marketwatch had an interesting thing to say about the January effect that was just published today.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.