SP500: The 'First Five Days Indicator' Is Important This Year

The lucrative prediction business

The most important statistic for long-term investors is that the stock market, as proxied by the S&P 500 (SP500) is up 7-8 years out of 10, or specifically around 73% if you measure since 1950. Those years when the stock market is down are usually marked by recessions, or at least by the credible threats of a recession.

Thus, a global macro approach to investing is based on predicting a recession, to try to stay out of the markets during those years when the market is down. But trying to predict a recession carries a significant timing risk. Thus, long-term investors are generally advised to stay invested despite the threat of a recession.

Yet, professional money managers who demonstrate the ability to consistently successfully time the markets around the recessionary turning points get a significant reward though performance fees and the increase in assets under management. Thus, being able to predict those 2-3 years when the market is down (out of 10) is a lucrative business.

The five-day indicator

Obviously, everybody is interested in a model or an indicator that could potentially predict a down year for the stock market. Most fundamental global macro analysts usually point to the inverted yield curve as the historically most reliable predictor of a recession, usually with the 12-18 months from the initial inversion. Well, it looks like that indicator is failing in this cycle. The 10Y-3m yield curve inverted in October 2022, and it has not produced a recession yet.

Other traders look for more practical indicators to predict a down year. The Stock Trader's Almanac produces many indicators and relationships based on the historical data since 1950. One of the widely popular indicators is the "first five day" indicator, which basically states that if the first five days of the years are positive, there is around 82-83% probability that the full year will also be positive. Specifically, they find that when the stock market ended the first-five-day period higher, the S&P 500 was positive 83% of the time for the full year, with an average gain of 13.6%.

Note, the S&P 500 is already up 73% of the time, so the "first five day" indicator increases probability marginally to 83%, which is actually a significant improvement in predictive power. Thus, it is important to monitor the S&P500 returns during the first five days of the year.

Yet, it is well understood that the annual performance will ultimately depend on a) the actual economic environment, b) the actual monetary policy, and c) all other unknowns at the beginning of the year. So, the "first five days" indicator is just a guide, and the ultimate decision criteria. For example, the first five days in 2008 were positive, and the full year was deeply negative due to the recession and the credit event.

Yet, looking back at 2023, most fundamental analysts were pessimistic at the beginning of the year, the Fed was still aggressively hiking interest rates, and the probability of a recession by the end of 2023 was very high. But, the first five days of 2023 were positive, and the full year was sharply up, while the expected recession never materialized. Traders bought stocks at the beginning of 2023 despite the gloomy predictions. Was this a signal to be bullish?

CNBC and The Stock Trader’s Almanac

What to expect this week for the first five days of 2024?

Contrary to 2023, most analysts are now moderately bullish for 2024, expecting only a slight gain in the S&P 500 of 5-8%. Fundamentally, the stock market was trading in 2023 under the "higher for longer" theme where the Fed was expected to keep interest rates high until the recession arrived and inflation fell sustainably towards the 2% target. This outlook was consistent with a recessionary down year.

However, since late October, the Fed signaled a dovish pivot - they plan to lower interest rates because inflation is falling faster than expected, and they see no need to induce a recession by keeping the interest rates higher for longer. This outlook is not consistent anymore with the down year for the S&P 500 in 2024, unless the recession comes regardless (no evidence of this yet), or disinflationary process stalls (no evidence of this yet either).

Thus, many bearish traders and investors are now really caught off-guard with the unexpected Fed pivot, and they might be forced now to buy stocks, as the outlook changed.

For example, the biggest asset manager, BlackRock, has been underweight stocks since mid-2022, with the most recent reason to stay underweight being that "hopes for rate cuts and a soft landing have driven a rally" and "the risk of these hopes being disappointed". Here is the actual quote from their most recent market commentary, dated Dec 11, which was before the FOMC meeting in December and the unexpected Fed pivot:

We are underweight the broad market – still our largest portfolio allocation. Hopes for rate cuts and a soft landing have driven a rally. We see the risk of these hopes being disappointed.

Implications

Thus, I expect that money will start coming back from the sidelines from the converted bearish institutional investors like BlackRock, and this will happen during the first week of 2024, along with the upgrades. BlackRock will now likely change the statement above to recognize the Fed pivot. Thus, I expect the first week of 2024 to be up, which would be a positive signal for the full year (although not a guarantee of a positive full year performance).

Of course, we will also get the labor report on Friday, and unless there is a really "hot" report or really "cold" report, the bullish outlook will stay intact.

Another issue is that the parabolic rise from October through December could cause some profit taking during the first week. However, the institutional inflows are likely to outweigh any potential profit taking. If not, it could signal that institutional investors like BlackRock are not changing their outlook, and still see a recession in 2024 or a sticky inflation. This would be a warning sign.

Thus, given the fundamental uncertainty with respect to the Fed pivot and a recession, along with overextended technicals, the first five-day performance is actually an important indicator for 2024, especially as related to the true intentions of large institutional investors like BlackRock. Will they join the party immediately during the first week?