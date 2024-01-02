Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How Well Do U.S. Treasury Yields Forecast Inflation? An Update Through December 29, 2023

Summary

  • Looking back over the history of the U.S. Treasury curve, what premium has been earned by investors who buy fixed-rate Treasury bonds instead of rolling over 6-month Treasury bills?
  • The surprising answer is that this premium has never been negative for any trade date for maturities of 10 years and over.
  • Looking at “in progress” premiums for holding periods not yet completed, the answer is that “in progress” term premiums through December 29, 2023, are positive on average for maturities of 10 years and longer, but negative on average for maturities of 7 years and under.
  • This is a statement of historical fact, not a forecast of future returns.

With inflation at or near the highest levels in roughly four decades, any rational investor should be asking "How well do U.S. Treasury yields forecast inflation?" Why? If Treasury yields are poor indicators of future inflation, then no one should buy bonds.

Dr. Donald R. van Deventer has been in the risk management business since completing his Ph.D. in Business Economics at Harvard University in 1977. He founded the Kamakura Corporation in 1990 after 13 years with two of the 10 largest banks in the US and a stint as investment banker in Tokyo. He joined SAS Institute Inc. as co-head, of the Center for Applied Quantitative Finance in 2022 when SAS acquired Kamakura Corporation. At the time Kamakura was acquired by SAS, Kamakura's institutional clients had total assets or assets under management of 48 trillion dollars.

He leads the investing group Corporate Bond Investor to bring Kamakura's state-of-the-art risk analytics to individual investors. The analytical processes underlying the Corporate Bond Investor are identical to those provided to institutional investors by SAS Institute Inc. He also provides a daily ranking of corporate bonds by best risk-adjusted return. His investing group is currently the only one on Seeking Alpha to focus exclusively on corporate bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Bruce Roberts profile picture
Bruce Roberts
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (441)
As a portfolio manager and user of individual fixed income securities, I find this article very informative. Will look forward to further updates.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

