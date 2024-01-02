Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Return Of Buy Low Sell High

John Hussman
Summary

  • The S&P 500 is two years into what we expect to be a very long, interesting trip to nowhere.
  • The cumulative total return of the S&P 500 lagged the cumulative total return of Treasury bills for close to 50 years of the 84-year period from 1929 to 2013.
  • Investors somehow want to imagine that "liquidity" has more mysterious effects than forcing psychological discomfort on holders who, in aggregate, can’t get rid of the stuff.
  • It’s important to emphasize, as always, that while valuations have an enormous impact on the returns investors can expect over the long term, and the potential depth of market losses over the completion of any given market cycle, valuations often have very little impact on outcomes over shorter segments of the market cycle.

Team of Business people working at workplace with tablet and document, doing planning analyzing Tax financial report, business plan investment, finance analysis Economic business discussions.

David Gyung/iStock via Getty Images

The most challenging financial event for investors in the coming decade will be the repricing of securities to valuations that imply adequate long-term returns, following more than a decade of reckless and intentional Fed-induced yield-seeking

John Hussman
Dr. John Hussman is the president and principal shareholder of Hussman Econometrics Advisors, the investment advisory firm that manages the Hussman Funds ( http://www.hussmanfunds.com). He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University, and a Masters degree in education and social policy and a bachelors degree in economics from Northwestern University. Prior to managing the Hussman Funds, Dr. Hussman was a professor of economics and international finance at the University of Michigan. In the mid-1980's, Dr Hussman worked as an options mathematician for Peters & Company at the Chicago Board of Trade, and in 1988 began publishing the Hussman Econometrics newsletter. Virtually all of Dr. Hussman's liquid assets are invested in the Hussman Funds. Note: Dr. Hussman is not an active contributor to Seeking Alpha; rather, SA editors excerpt regularly from Dr. Hussman's public commentary.

