Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Epsium Enterprise Limited (EPSM) has filed to raise $10 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement, although the final figure may differ.

Epsium operates as a distributor of alcoholic and other beverages in the Special Administrative Region of Macau, China.

The company's revenue dropped in 2022 as pandemic lockdowns hurt sales.

While Epsium Enterprise Limited’s revenue has recovered so far in 2023, the firm operates in a niche business and is subject to all of the usual unpredictable risks of Chinese companies, resulting in a significant valuation discount.

I’ll provide a final opinion on its valuation when we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions.

What Does Epsium Do?

Macau, PRC-based Epsium Enterprise Limited was founded to import and wholesale liquor and other premium beverage products into the Macau SAR.

The firm is led by founder, Chairman, CEO and CFO Mr. Son I Tam, who has been with the company since its inception in 2010 and has 15 years of experience in the distribution and marketing of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage products.

Epsium’s primary alcoholic beverage products are focused on the following categories:

Liquor

Wine

Cognac

Whisky

Champagne

Other.

As of June 30, 2023, Epsium has booked fair market value investment of $327,685 from investors.

Epsium seeks customers among retailers of premium alcoholic beverages in the casino, gaming, hospitality and tourism sectors of Macau, which is a major tourist destination in Asia.

The firm's three main alcoholic products that the company distributes are Chinese liquor, cognac and whisky, and management said it derived 99.73% of its revenue from these three product categories during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

What Is Epsium’s Market?

According to a 2023 market research report by GMA, the Chinese market for alcohol was an estimated $320 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $386 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.8% from 2023 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a shift in consumer tastes, increasing disposable income and a growing middle class.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of China's alcoholic drinks market size by type:

GMA

However, Epsium operates only in the SAR of Macau, which, as of 2022, accounted for only .162% of the overall Chinese economy’ $17.9 trillion in GDP.

So, extrapolating from that, we can estimate Macau’s alcoholic beverage market will likely grow to around $625 million by 2027 if the market tracks the larger Chinese alcoholic beverage market’s growth rate.

The company faces competition from long-established distributors and retailers as well as new Ecommerce companies that are making inroads into accounts with preexisting relationships through lower prices and greater selection.

Epsium Enterprise Limited's Recent Financial Results

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Highly variable top line revenue

Uneven gross profit

Increasing gross margin

Growing operating and cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 18,403,610 1704.4% 2022 $ 11,173,092 -38.6% 2021 $ 18,203,802 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 4,489,791 1920.5% 2022 $ 1,922,111 -5.1% 2021 $ 2,024,567 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 24.40% 2.6% 2022 17.20% 54.7% 2021 11.12% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 4,042,375 22.0% 2022 $ 1,237,832 11.1% 2021 $ 1,312,915 7.2% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 3,471,729 18.9% 2022 $ 1,116,258 10.0% 2021 $ 668,212 3.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 2,219,664 2022 $ 1,395,747 2021 $ 988,825 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of June 30, 2023, Epsium had $457,280 million in cash and $2.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $3.2 million.

Epsium’s IPO Details

Epsium intends to raise $10 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at a revenue multiple of 4.1x, the company’s market value at IPO would approximate $119 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 10% of the net proceeds from this offering for sales and product innovation and brand building; approximately 60% of the net proceeds from this offering for the acquisition of, or investment in, assets, technologies, solutions, or businesses that complement our business; approximately 20% of the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include operating expenses, working capital and capital expenditures for future growth, including marketing investments, innovation and adjacent product category expansion, international growth investment, and organizational capabilities investments; and approximately 10% of the net proceeds for reserve and subject to the discretion of the board of directors. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the company is not currently a party to any legal proceedings or claims that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Network 1 Financial Securities.

Epsium’s IPO Prospects

EPSM is seeking U.S public capital market investment to fund its working capital requirements and potentially to finance the acquisition of new assets or businesses to fuel its expansion.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, gaming figures from Macau have shown robust gaming revenue growth, indicating strength in take-rates, although they are still only 63% of pre-pandemic levels.

The firm’s financials have produced fluctuating top line revenue, variable gross profit, higher gross margin, and increasing operating and cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $3.2 million.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth initiatives and working capital requirements.

Epsium’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for selling premium liquor products in Macau is moderate in size and highly subject to the demand for tourism services of all kinds.

In the wake of the pandemic-era lockdowns, it appears the region is rebounding to its pre-pandemic levels of activity, but I’m concerned that the general softness of the Chinese economy may continue to act as a brake on its true growth potential.

The firm is also subject to myriad risks with its operations focused on Macau, including unpredictable regulatory risks and business risks due to its small size and concentration of offerings and revenue sources.

Also, emerging growth companies and foreign private issuers can choose to produce materially less information to U.S. shareholders as a result of the 2012 JOBS Act.

Such company stocks have generally performed poorly post-IPO.

Furthermore, small companies such as Epsium have a difficult, if not impossible, time gaining any analyst coverage and usually choose to share the bare minimum of information.

So, absent a sharp spike in revenue or improvement in financial results, their stock prices tend to languish with a significant discount.

Also, these companies tend to have low per-share IPO prices, usually in the $5.00 range and only sell a relatively small amount of shares, resulting in a low-float, highly volatile stock.

They are frequently brought to market by the same few number of tiny investment banks that specialize in low-price, small-company stocks, as larger and more established investment banks won’t touch them.

U.S. investors would also not be able to instigate meaningful legal action in the case of alleged wrongdoing, so legal protections are essentially nil.

While we don’t know the final terms of the IPO, my outlook on these types of companies is usually dim.

EPSM may be producing top line revenue growth and profit growth, but the company is still a small player in a relatively small market.

I’ll provide a final opinion on Epsium Enterprise Limited shares when we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.