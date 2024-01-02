cta88

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had a moderate Q3’23 resulting from downward pressure from natural gas pricing that was modestly leveled by their hedging program. This resulted in an -11% decline in TTM total revenue off of a -24% decline in hydrocarbon sales. I believe comps will continue to appear challenging throughout the duration of FY23; however, I also believe there is a lot of opportunity for natural gas in the latter half of 2024 as new LNG export capacity comes online. I believe there may be some convergence in global natural gas prices as a greater percentage of domestic gas is processed for export. Until then, I anticipate a flat natural gas market with little upside. Given this, I provide RRC a HOLD recommendation with a price target of $27.57/share.

Operations

Corporate Reports

Range Resources has managed their operations very fluidly by hedging their book from much of the downside risk from the commodities pricing market.

Corporate Reports

Despite the -11% hit at the top line, the firm has remained resilient in managing margins to maintain a 55% EBITDA margin on a TTM basis. Looking ahead to Q4’23, I believe natural gas prices will continue to churn Range Resources’ earnings. Given the strip pricing for natural gas, the market is expected to remain relatively flat for the first half of 2024 with some upside potential beginning in Q4’24 and beyond through 2025. Despite the challenging domestic gas market, management remains diligent with their hedging program to create a cushion to navigate the firm through this pricing slump.

Corporate Reports

On a quarterly basis, EBITDA margins improved sequentially to 31% from 26%. Though this is overshadowed by Q4’22/q1’23 margins, I believe this is closer to a more normalized midpoint for where the firm’s margins should reside. I believe this margin improvement to continue for Q4’23.

The firm does hold 2,500 core Marcellus locations with breakevens under $2.50/Mcf. I believe these low-cost locations along with the firm’s hedging program will navigate the firm throughout the next few quarters before the gas market is anticipated to strengthen.

Management discerned in their earnings call that cost inflation is softening, if not, reversing to their advantage. For example, the firm’s 2024 tubular goods will be 30% lower when compared to the costs in 2023. The firm also has gathering cost declines through 2030.

Corporate Reports

Management also expects cost savings from contracting their electric fleet for two years. The firm will continue running one dedicated frac rig with one frac crew in 2024 and anticipates holding production flat in the range of 2.12-2.16Bcfe/d.

Corporate Reports

The firm currently has 50% of their production hedged for 2024 with an average price floor of $3.68/Mcf with a ceiling of $5.30/Mcf. Considering that gas futures don’t touch $3/Mcf until November suggests that Range Resources should benefit from their hedging program throughout the next year.

Corporate Reports

Given Range Resources’ geography, the firm will most likely cater to the domestic gas market with some dedicated to LNG export. Despite this factor, the macroeconomic factors that will directly affect producers seeking to export their gas can also positively influence domestic gas pricing for Range Resources. I believe that as more LNG export capacity is built out in the US, more natural gas will be processed for export. As more gas is exported in conjunction with the increased domestic demand for natural gas, domestic and international pricing may experience some convergence as natural gas becomes a larger global market, similar to oil.

Corporate Reports

Management anticipates demand for natural gas to grow by 20Bcf/d by 2027, driven by exports, industrial demand, and power generation. Much of the domestic growth will be driven by the retirement of coal-fired power plants with natural gas being the replacement fuel. The firm’s Q3’23 slide deck suggests that 16Bcf/d of coal generation, or 20% of US power generation, remains to be displaced.

Valuation

Corporate Reports

RRC shares trade at the upper end when compared to its peer natural gas producers.

Corporate Reports

I believe RRC's premium is justified given their exceptionally low level of leverage on the balance sheet as well as their low production breakevens in the Marcellus Basin.

Seeking Alpha

Considering RRC’s historical valuation, the stock may have room for expansion as gas prices firm up. Considering the strip price into the latter half of 2024 and the firm’s 2024 hedging program, I believe 2024/2023 comps should look appealing and can potentially lead to stronger stock performance. Currently, I provide RRC shares with a HOLD recommendation with a price target of $27.57/share for an EV/EBITDA of 3.75x. I believe the RRC shares may bring forth more buying power in Q2’24 as the domestic gas producer gears up for the new LNG export capacity.