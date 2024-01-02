onurdongel

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) common units have long been an anomaly in that the stock has long trailed where management stated it would be back when I wrote my first article with Rida Morwa. A lot of investors and analysts think it is undervalued. But that may not be the case. It really depends upon the risk you are willing to accept and the risk you believe the investment entails.

Back in those (good old) days, management was promising to finish a lot of projects, repay debt, and raise the distribution. But the first sign of trouble (or deviation from the "pay debt" promise) came with the SemGroup Corporation (SEMG) acquisition. That acquisition proved that management was not serious about repaying the debt. The market would later force a deleveraging priority. Then came the DAPL issues which are likely to be highlighted in the year when everyone likely goes back to court. The major question is: what will the common units do?

Common Units Price History

Ever since management, back in 2018, stated that they would finish all those projects and then repay debt, the stock price has lagged in so many ways.

Energy Transfer Common Unit History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website January 1, 2024)

The article itself came out when the stock price was $18.38 (according to Seeking Alpha). So, the stock is now down roughly 25% from that article. As can be seen from the chart above, there have been times when one can make good money on a price recovery from some lows. But is the stock really worth holding long term?

DAPL Issues

Probably one of the more visible reasons for the perceived undervaluation is the DAPL issues. Back in fiscal year 2020, the court voided an easement in North Dakota while ordering the Army Corps of Engineers to make a new study along the lines of the order. The public comment time on the study has recently closed. Therefore, a final report will likely be out in 2024.

In terms of politics, this has been a tough problem because there are native American groups that benefit from this pipeline as well as others "in the way" of the pipeline. Hess Corporation (HES) has mentioned several times their servicing through Hess Midstream LP (HESM) of groups benefitting from the pipeline (because their land produces oil and gas). Either legally or politically there do not appear to be easy answers.

In the meantime, a court in Illinois also voided an expansion permit. As with DAPL, the expansion was completed while the case was in court. The resolution on that one is expected soon (if it is not already out).

Here is what management states about the whole situation:

"On September 8, 2023, the USACE published the Draft EIS. The USACE anticipates that a Final EIS and Record of Decision would be issued in 2024. The pipeline continues to operate pending completion of the EIS. Energy Transfer cannot determine when or how future lawsuits will be resolved or the impact they may have on the Bakken Pipeline, which consists of both Dakota Access and the Energy Transfer Crude Oil Pipeline; however, Energy Transfer expects that after the law and complete record are fully considered, any such proceeding will be resolved in a manner that will allow the pipeline to continue to operate. In addition, lawsuits and/or regulatory proceedings or actions of this or a similar nature could result in interruptions to construction or operations of current or future projects, delays in completing those projects and/or increased project costs, all of which could have an adverse effect on our business and results of operations."

Source: Energy Transfer Third Quarter 2023, 10-Q

Completely independently of the above statement, management has also noted that liabilities have been accrued for matters where a liability can be determined. For the reasons stated above, this does not include any DAPL liability.

" As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, accruals of approximately $947 million and $200 million,"

What should concern shareholders is that the accrued amount grew significantly by the time of the third quarter 2023, 10-Q report. Energy Transfer is big enough to handle that size of liability. But with more items in court, there could be more to come. DAPL has the unlikely potential to be significant even if Energy Transfer management has long claimed strong defenses in the DAPL litigation.

The problem is that unlikely is not zero. That may well be too much risk for income investors. Combine that with the fact that the common distribution had been sliced back in fiscal year 2020. All of the increases announced since then have been a "catch-up" to previous distribution levels.

Strategy Risk

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) responded many times in the standard industry answer by stopping construction when court cases were filed. Recently that company finally got the go-ahead with a solution by Congress to resolve a lot of outstanding issues. The problem is that all the legal issues and work stoppages added a lot of additional costs to the pipeline.

Therefore, Energy Transfer management continued construction. But this opens up another legal "can-of-worms".

Law Professor's Opinion Of Management Risk Taken With Construction Strategy (Inorumum.com website July 2020)

(A way to get to the Source: Informum.com July 2020.)

The argument above shows that there are risks for an operator when finishing construction while a court case is being decided by the courts. This is probably why much of the industry did the costly work stoppage idea. Either way, as an aside, it points to the issue of the interstate permit process needing a considerable upgrade.

Energy Transfer management does not agree with this argument at all. Management believes that they have strong defenses to this legal argument.

What is clear reading the latest 10-Q is that management has a lot of legal issues that need to be settled before the common units are suitable for income investors. The DAPL situation is probably the most visible of the issues. But there are plenty of others with unknown potential listed.

Finances

Energy Transfer has investment-grade debt. But there is an additional roughly $6 billion of preferred stock between that investment-grade debt and the common units. Additionally, depending upon the consolidated and unconsolidated accounting, there may be more preferred units in the various public and nonpublic subsidiaries for common unitholders to consider.

Preferred stock (or units) has a superior claim to company assets. This could affect the amount of income available to common unitholders in the future. Therefore, it is probably best to account for the preferred similar to debt for the common units when calculating leverage. That would likely make the leverage too high for common unitholders to consider the common units as investment-grade despite the debt rating.

Operations

Operations are making good progress and are expected to continue to make good progress.

Energy Transfer Summary Of Guidance And Accomplishments (Energy Transfer Corporate Presentation December 2023)

Management is noting that capital projects are beginning to come in that will lead to steady business expansion. The suggested growth rate shown above is typical for large companies.

The company has actually been exceeding the stated growth goal with some opportunistic acquisitions. Those acquisitions are likely to continue in the future on an irregular basis. Overall, they should another percentage or two to the long-term growth rate.

Key Ideas

If management can clean up the litigation, then the common units have considerable recovery potential from the current price. The common units also offer an attractive long-term return.

Energy Transfer Long-Term Shareholder Return Model (Energy Transfer Corporate Presentation December 2023)

The yield is close to 10% and management predicts 3% to 5% growth. That is generally a reasonable return for an investment grade midstream.

The big risk is all the litigation, including DAPL. Right now, management cannot determine the outcome while maintaining strong defenses should get them through it. However, if management is not correct, there could potentially be a few more billion in additional liabilities from an unfavorable result. That will definitely reduce the long-term returns and recovery potential.

An unfavorable outcome will likely not be fatal to the company. But it could well cause a common unit distribution cut and maybe some principal loss as well. Only a very extreme outcome would affect the preferred. Frankly, that does not appear to be a reasonable possibility. But to be on the safe side, the preferred holders should watch the litigation issues described in the 10-Q.

Energy Transfer Profitability Measures (Quant System Ratings On The Seeking Alpha Website January 1, 2024)

Probably the important measure is ROA (Return On Assets). That is one of the lowest in the midstream companies that I follow, and it has been for some time. Management needs to improve that considerably in the future.

Despite the overall good profitability grade shown above. There is clearly some work to do.

For me, right now, this is a watch from the sidelines company as there is way too much excitement for my blood. That would especially be true for an income investor. However, risk-takers

, may treat this as a speculative income idea that needs to be watched closely.

This assessment could change as the court cases reach resolution in the future. It will probably take a few years though.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.