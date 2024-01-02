Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3 Of My Favorite Dividend Growth Stocks For 2024

Jan. 02, 2024 11:14 AM ETVZ, ES, ICE5 Comments
Dividend Power profile picture
Dividend Power
5.77K Followers

Summary

  • Verizon Communications, Eversource Energy, and Intercontinental Exchange are three dividend growth and income stocks to consider for 2024.
  • Verizon Communications has shown consistent growth and has a strong dividend yield, making it an attractive long-term buy.
  • Eversource Energy is a leading utility company with a diverse customer base and plans for infrastructure investment, offering potential for future dividend growth.
  • Intercontinental Exchange is a leader in exchanges and quickly raising its dividend.

The start of the year is an excellent time to start new positions or add to an existing one. The stock market performed well in 2023, but tech and growth stocks shined. Dividend stocks struggled except for the last couple

This article was written by

I am a self-taught individual investor and I have been investing in stocks for over 20 years. I focus on dividend growth investing with a long-term horizon since I believe in the compounding power of dividend growth investing. I generally look for undervalued large cap stocks with sustainable dividend growth and capital appreciation potential. My second focus is tech and small- or mid-cap stocks with or without dividends for their growth potential. I try to provide a little more in depth analysis weighing the positives and negatives. You can see my performance at my Tip Ranks profile. I am now in the Top 2.0% out of 28,000+ financial bloggers (December 2023).You can follow me at my blog Dividend Power. Read my e-book --> 10 Forever Dividend Growth StocksI also write stock analyses for Sure Dividend as a part-time free lance equity analyst. I provide investment analyses and research for their Sure Analysis Research Database. Additionally, I write stock snapshots and other research for Portfolio Insight.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

t
tetnanger
Today, 12:10 PM
Comments (273)
Verizon is not a dividend growth stock... an income stock... yes. Its last dividend hike was less than 2% and it's now trading almost 30% higher than it did less than 3 months ago, but there have been no material changes in its financials since its October lows. The overall market has risen, primarily due to anticipation of reduced interest rates, and the market is rising all boats. Three months ago VZ was a great bet. But with its heavy debt load, income and investors' fortunes are a bet on interest rates which is an external risk not within VZ's control. The company's debt will limit its growth and flexibility. An investor is buying the dividend, but there's little to be expected in dividend growth. Price appreciation will depend on future interest rate reductions.
Dividend Power profile picture
Dividend Power
Today, 12:29 PM
Comments (4.41K)
@tetnanger - It is both. I mentioned that it raises the dividend at 2% only. Debt is down and free cash flow is up.
t
tetnanger
Today, 1:03 PM
Comments (273)
@Dividend Power My concern is that at present, its fortune is too heavily leveraged on debt and the direction of interest rates. Not a new issue. The company's playing in a saturated market and its growth will be dependent on population growth, expansion where it can find opportunities and capturing market share from competitors, so growth should not outpace the general economy, and its current yield reflects its operating environment. I think it will trade like a non-maturing preferred, with prices reflecting the interest rate environment.
B
B26354
Today, 11:32 AM
Comments (584)
VZ divvies appear safe for now but Tracfone is not a strong point to bring up as it's been losing subs since purchased by VZ...
www.fiercewireless.com/...
Dividend Power profile picture
Dividend Power
Today, 11:35 AM
Comments (4.41K)
@B26354 - I think the losses were because some of the 20 million subscribers were not on the Verizon network.
