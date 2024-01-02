Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blackstone Secured Lending Q3: The Top BDC To Buy Or Add To For 2024

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.76K Followers

Summary

  • 2024 is expected to be a great year for BDCs as interest rates are predicted to be significantly lower, leading to attractive price points for investors.
  • Blackstone Secured Lending is a top BDC to consider adding or buying due to its defensive positioning and focus on first-lien senior secured loans.
  • BXSL has shown strong dividend coverage and has the potential for further growth, making it an attractive investment option in 2024.
  • With a recession expected this year, BXSL along with others may see a rise in PIK income and non-accruals despite lower interest rates.

Clock with words Time to BUY. Business time. Buy and sell concept. Investment strategy. Stock market trade 3d illustration.

JuSun

Introduction

First thing I want to say to everyone is Happy New Year. Welcome into 2024. With 2023 now behind us, a volatile year for the market, let's talk about what this new year will bring. Opportunities! Specifically, to add or pick up some quality BDCs

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.76K Followers
I am not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity. I plan to supplement my retirement income and live off my dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (4.2K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and follow for more content on some of your favorite dividend stocks. Also let me know in the comment section what BDCs are your favorites. Look forward to hearing from you all.
Southwest Michigan Trader profile picture
Southwest Michigan Trader
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (749)
Yep my favorite bdc, I doubt we see under 25 this year but you never know...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BXSL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BXSL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BXSL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.