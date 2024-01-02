Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: Still Not A Buy

Summary

  • Seeking Alpha Analysts and Wall St have been mostly bullish on Alibaba. But I am not as enthusiastic yet.
  • Overall sales growth have been slow and lagging China's GDP. This has been mostly due to underwhelming growth in two-thirds of the business; the China Commerce and Cloud segments.
  • Leading indicators such as Retail Sales, Consumer Confidence and Business Activity PMIs don't support a case for a growth rebound in the key segments.
  • The stock is still plagued by uncertainty and negative surprises, as evidenced by the cancellation of the value-creating Cloud business spinoff and resignation of the to-be head of the Cloud business.
  • Valuations are undemanding, but I assert that that is insufficient; a turnaround in business momentum is required to support the buys. I believe the margin expansion story is not enough; a growth revival is needed.

Jack Ma Awards Rural Schoolmasters In Western China

Wang He

Market sentiment and why I differ

The Seeking Alpha analysts' sentiments on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) seems to be rather bullish.

Wall St too is overwhelming bullish on the stock:

Comments (6)

Jeremy Blum profile picture
Jeremy Blum
Today, 12:57 PM
Comments (5.91K)
Second bullet point "Overall sales growth have been slow and lagging China's GDP"

This is innacurate. BABA revenue was up 9% YoY last quarter versus GDP which is growing about 5%.

Earnings are growing faster as the money losing side bets are improving. The analysts expect $9.35 EPS this year, up 22%.
m
mwilson801
Today, 12:25 PM
Comments (1.77K)
All business segments are growing.
All business segments are seeing their operating margins expand, year after year.
Balance sheet is rich in cash and there are are cashflow distributions (albeit less than I would like to see).
Stock trades at 8x the earnings of the China commerce unit alone, all else for free.
Analysts: still not a buy, wait until everything looks perfect and the stock has already doubled (or sextupled, as Morgan Stanley did when it named PDD its top pick a few months ago).
The entire Hang Seng index is trading at 8x earnings: I will never understand people's aversion to long term returns.
b
billyb1980
Today, 12:25 PM
Comments (3.43K)
Sir you are asking too much in a market with valuation at all time highs.
S
Seeburto
Today, 12:22 PM
Comments (4.84K)
Valuations are great. Market is huge. The downsides are the government under which it operates and the Chinese economy. The former will not change any time soon, but the latter probably will. I am rolling the dice they will continue to play the long game with Taiwan and squeeze it, but not attack it, thus acting as you would want a modern nation state to act (unlike Russia). With that (big) assumption, you buy when things seem darkest as long as you believe the company will survive. But keep the size appropriate to your risk profile. Also buying JKS and JD for similar reasons. I feel I have been patient enough and it is time to start acting (particularly on a day right after Xi has been rattling his Saber a bit, but his words indicates eventually for Taiwan, not imminently via attack. I think the market is reading him wrong. But it could be I who is reading him wrong.
Taurus Eternal profile picture
Taurus Eternal
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (896)
stocks can always go lower, but eventually you have to take a swing when the risk / reward is favorable

China economy sucks right now, but will it last forever? i dont think so. i also dont think PDD (Temu) or TikTok are existential threats to BABA

at this fwd P/E and cash flow, it is hard to lose here IMO unless China actually invades Taiwan, which I concede is a non-zero chance and we saw what happened to Russian stocks which were also ostensibly cheap

probability wise I like my chances here though
C
Clark158f1
Today, 12:48 PM
Comments (5.8K)
@Taurus Eternal

A reasonable view :)
