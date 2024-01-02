Wang He

Market sentiment and why I differ

The Seeking Alpha analysts' sentiments on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) seems to be rather bullish.

Wall St too is overwhelming bullish on the stock:

Seeking Alpha and Wall St Ratings Summary on Alibaba (Seeking Alpha)

However, I am not convinced of the bull case quite yet because:

Sales have been slow especially in China Commerce Retail and Cloud Chinese Retail Sales data shows weak growth Chinese Consumer Confidence is below neutrality levels Leading B2B indicators make the case for a rebound in the Cloud business difficult The stock is still susceptible to negative surprises Valuations are near all-time lows, but a catalyst is more important

Hence, I am issuing a 'Neutral/Hold' rating on Alibaba.

Sales have been slow, especially in China Commerce Retail and Cloud

TTM Total Revenue (CNY bn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Whilst overall revenue growth on a trailing twelve month (TTM) basis has picked up from <1% to 2-3% in the last couple of quarters, I believe this to still be too slow for what is supposed to be a growing industry. For context, it lags the Chinese annual GDP growth rate which came in at 4.9% in Q3 CY23.

TTM China Commerce Revenue (CNY bn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Much of this weakness is due to tepid growth in the largest segment - China Commerce, which makes up 56.7% of the overall sales mix on a TTM basis as of Q2 FY24 (down from 70.2% in Q2 FY22).

TTM Cloud Intelligence Group Revenue (CNY bn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

In recent quarters, the growth in Alibaba's Cloud business (10% of overall revenues) has also been very slow at sub-1% levels for TTM numbers.

Chinese Retail Sales data shows weak growth

As Alibaba is the leading retailer in China with almost 50% market share by some measures, it makes sense to look at macro Retail Sales data to get a more frequent monthly indication of how the China Commerce segment is performing:

China Retail Sales MoM (Trading Economics)

So far the month-on-month (MoM) China Retail Sales data has been limp in Q3 FY23; 0.12% in October 2023 and -0.06% in November 2023 to result in 0.06% for the quarter so far. Therefore, I believe there are no turnaround signs for Alibaba's weak sales performance.

Chinese Consumer Confidence is below neutrality levels

As Alibaba is primarily a Chinese B2C business, Consumer Confidence data is another leading indicator of future sales performance:

China Consumer Confidence (Trading Economics)

For much of 2022 till today, China's Consumer Confidence remains below 100, which represents neutral levels. Hence, this too does not inspire much confidence on a sales rebound just yet.

Leading B2B indicators make the case for a rebound in the Cloud business difficult

Alibaba's Cloud Intelligence business makes up 10% of overall sales. This is mostly a B2B business. Unfortunately, the manufacturing side of business confidence (which makes up ~40% of China's GDP) is also in the contraction zone, having fallen further in December 2023 to 49:

China National Bureau of Statistics Manufacturing PMI (Trading Economics)

The Non-Manufacturing PMI did show expansion but only a marginal one as the figure came out to 50.4:

China National Bureau of Statistics Non-Manufacturing PMI (Trading Economics)

Hence, I don't believe the macro growth picture points toward favorable conditions for Alibaba's B2B Cloud business either.

The stock is still susceptible to negative surprises

In the FY23 annual report, Alibaba gave investors a reason for hope as they announced plans for a spinoff of the Cloud business:

Cloud Intelligence Group will pursue a full spin-off from Alibaba Group via a stock dividend distribution to our shareholders and become an independent publicly listed company. - Letter to Shareholders in Alibaba's FY23 annual filing

The market expected the spinoff to unlock value for shareholders. However, the plans were shelved as Daniel Zhang, former CEO and was-to-be head of the Cloud business suddenly decided to step down. There was some speculation that he wanted to stay away from the public spotlight. I ask why? Potential frictions with the Chinese government again? These are the doubts that come into mind.

Ultimately, I view this event as proof that Alibaba is still susceptible to negative surprises. There are insufficient signs of sustainability so far.

Valuations are near all-time lows, but a catalyst is more important

Alibaba 1-yr fwd PE (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

Alibaba continues to become cheaper. It is trading at a measly 8.2x 1-yr fwd PE; a 67.5% discount to the longer-term median PE of 25.3x. So it is priced favorably for a buy. But I assert that a cheap valuation alone is insufficient. I believe a genuine catalyst and proof of a turnaround in business momentum is necessary to place the less-risky buys. Yes, the stock may have already had an initial rally and therefore become less cheap if one waits for more evidence first. However, I think this is a perfectly reasonable tradeoff to avoid the pains of being stuck in a slowly declining value trap. I happen to belong to the school of thought that one should not average losers so long as liquidity constraints are not in play (which I doubt it is for you dear reader as well, unless you're managing tens or hundreds of billions of dollars).

Margin expansion is a key upside risk

Alibaba Operating Margins Analysis (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

In the cash-cow segment that is China Commerce, Alibaba has a stable margins profile. But look at the recent quarterly incremental margin profiles in the other currently unprofitable or before steady-state margin businesses. Compare this with the current margin profiles of those businesses. Then you'll see that it is clear that there is a clean track to margin expansion in the maturing business lines. On an aggregate level, this leads to overall EBITDA margins currently tracking around 18%, but with incremental EBITDA margins of 37-39%, indicating scope for meaningful margin expansion.

So I would not be surprised if the stock starts to appreciate before a sales rebound, responding to the improving margins track and cheap valuations alone. However, this argument is not as compelling for me to become a buyer just yet. I am willing to give up this upside opportunity in exchange for more clarity of not being stuck in a potential value trap.

Takeaway

The Seeking Alpha Analyst community and Wall St are mostly bullish on Alibaba. However, I am not as enthusiastic just yet.

I am uninspired by the weak sales performance in Alibaba's largest segment - China Commerce and in the Cloud business. Together, these 2 segments make up two-thirds of the overall revenue mix. Leading retail and consumer indicators also influence my expectations of weak growth in the China Commerce segment in Q3 FY23. Chinese manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs also don't show meaningful growth just yet, making the case for a rebound in the B2B Cloud business a difficult one to make. From an uncertainty perspective, recent events around the cancellation of the Cloud business spinoff (which was expected to unlock shareholder value) and the resignation of the key to-be leader of the Cloud business prove that the stock is still susceptible to negative surprises.

I recognize that valuations are relatively cheap. But they have been cheap and compelling for more than a year, yet the stock has continued to fall and underperform alternatives such as the S&P500 (SPY) (SPX). I believe a catalyst in the form of a turnaround in growth momentum is necessary to make low-risk-of-value-trap buys.

From an upside risk point of view, the margins expansion story for Alibaba is quite clear. Perhaps the market will view the undemanding valuations and margin expansion as reason enough for the stock to begin a reasonable ascent, despite weaker top-line growth. If that's the case, so be it. I would rather miss a portion of the move than enter prematurely and wrestle with the potential value trap risk scenarios.

Rating: 'Neutral/Hold'

