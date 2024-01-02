Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Philip Morris: A Great Buy For Income In 2024

The Gaming Dividend
Summary

  • Philip Morris International is focused on expanding its product portfolio beyond tobacco and nicotine, with a strong emphasis on smoke-free alternatives like IQOS and ZYN.
  • PM has experienced exceptional financial performance, with a 20% growth in adjusted earnings per share.
  • The company offers an attractive dividend yield of approximately 5.5% and has a solid track record of dividend increases over the last 16 years.

Overview

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) functions as a tobacco company with a focus on shaping a smoke-free future and expanding its long-term portfolio to encompass products beyond the tobacco and nicotine industry. The company's core product range includes

Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Article Update Today, 12:16 PM
Thanks for taking the time to read! If you enjoy this style of writing and straight forward analysis, please consider supporting my work by following. Happy New Year!
Today, 1:05 PM
I Am invested in PM, MO and UVV and I am quite happy with all. Yes,we have the negative anti- smoke groups who feel it is their duty to attack a legal product when they may be invested in products that can also be harmful to one's health.
I am a non smoker but there are many who will continue to buy a product that is sold and as a result that company will be making money Tobacco use is a personal choice and people who use it know the risks. THe use of such products will be with us forever.

Allday
J
Just-here-for-stupid-comments
Today, 12:33 PM
While everybody loves the double digit growth in adjusted EPS of recent years and projected growth in the future (although here not stated with double digit), it seems like everybody is forgetting that the adjusted EPS ignores FX changes. In the last 10 years, actual EPS is basically flat. What gives you confidence that the projected growth does not ignore the FX changes?
Sam_12
Today, 12:29 PM
I reduced my exposure to all tobacco stocks last year. With BTI, I looked for other companies that paid a high dividend without the tobacco stigma. I found some REITs and midstream energy companies. With PM, I ignored the dividend and swapped out 60% of my holdings to what I perceived to be undervalued S & P companies. I picked up a RR and a building supply company in 2023, both of which performed very nicely.

I still have a position in BTI for the income, and I'm thinking 2024 will be a recovery year too. For PM, I have a remaining position that I am dripping.

I've begun to consider w/n I want to continue to keep an investment in tobacco related stocks. Perhaps I will re-visit all of this at the end of 2024.
Today, 12:05 PM
Good summary.
