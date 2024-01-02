Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla's Q4 Delivery Beat Was Not Really A Beat

Jan. 02, 2024 12:24 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) StockBYDDF, BYDDY, TSLA:CA7 Comments
Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. ended the year with record Q4 deliveries, exceeding consensus estimates by wide margins with sequential expansion of 11%.
  • But a deeper investigation shows the underlying drivers are not only unsustainable in the long term but foreshadow structural demand weakness to come.
  • This is likely to further reduce the core auto business' strength in maintaining Tesla's valuation premium at current levels.
  • As a result, investors' focus is likely to divert further towards progress on full self-drive deployment and monetization in 2024, which, although it represents a major component of Tesla's valuation premium, remains uncertain.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Tesla"s Stock Hits Two And Half Year Low As Analysts Continue Downgrading The Company

Justin Sullivan

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has unsurprisingly ended the year with another record delivery. The company finished the year with 484,507 vehicles delivered in Q4, representing q/q expansion of 11%, which is commendable. The results also

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly, exclusive research content and ideas, and tools designed for growth investing, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to research coverage, exclusive ideas and complementary financial models
  • Monitored and regularly updated price alerts for our coverage
  • A compilation of complementary tools such as growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
8.55K Followers

Livy Investment Research is a technology sector research analyst providing long investment ideas by uncovering hidden value ahead of the tech innovation curve.

Livy runs the investing group Livy Investment Research. They provide deep-dive coverage, interactive financial models, industry primers and community chat. Livy covers companies that are playing a fundamental role in tackling existing technology hurdles capable of capitalizing on long-term growth frontiers. They include electric and autonomous vehicles, semiconductors, cloud-computing, AI/ML, cybersecurity, and analytics – all of which are disrupting legacy norms and contributing towards a more efficient, value-adding economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

m
magenta17
Today, 12:59 PM
Comments (5.29K)
Hogwash! Longz TSLA! :-)
Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 12:55 PM
Comments (17.18K)
1.7mil or 1.8mil or 1.9mil A big yawn...

... the action is in megapack, FSD 12, and Optimus.

Most of the public has no idea whats coming.

2025-2027 the world is going to enter an amazing new paradigm.
A paradigm of immense productivity and immense profits.

SA investors... my brethren... keep your signal to noise ratio properly tuned.
You will not want to miss this.
G
Gwright84
Today, 12:55 PM
Comments (1)
Tsla going higher
F
FarFromGuru
Today, 12:52 PM
Comments (1.2K)
Tesla’s beat IS a beat because everything you’ve listed as reasons for the beat not being a beat were known and built into the consensus.

Further, Tesla did not just experience tailwinds. Headwinds came in the form of global economic uncertainty, increased financing costs, and readily available used models that have depreciated rapidly due to price cuts and expanding used inventory.

As far as new BEV models are concerned, I believe there will be fewer than expected and announced. Every OEM does not need 5-10 BEV models as Tesla has proven. They need two or three, and many of those two or three will not sell well enough to be profitable.
C
Cdoctator
Today, 12:48 PM
Comments (250)
If we see interest rates cuts we will also see demand increases
A
AFirmMaybe
Today, 12:37 PM
Comments (648)
Wow ! Excellent article providing precision analysis regarding +/- of recent developments and announcements.
TSLA should see $200/ share within 2 weeks.
c
cbx6cylinder
Today, 12:34 PM
Comments (3.05K)
Technically, Musk was correct. The only thing he should have added is that price cuts(margin hit) would offset the incentives to keep growth alive.

"Musk had publicly denied the need for federal tax incentives to spur EV demand."
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.