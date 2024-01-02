CAVA Group: Too Many Risks Aren't Priced In

Mario Tama

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA), owner of a fast-growing contemporary Mediterranean food chain, checks every box when it comes to its potential to become America's next big food chain.

Showcasing a unique and healthy menu, and prudently managed with emphasis on exceptional operational efficiency and an employee satisfaction, CAVA's management took a page from the book of huge success stories like Chipotle (CMG) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH).

The only problem is valuation.

Introduction To CAVA Group

CAVA started in 2006, as a full-service Mediterranean restaurant under the CAVA Mezze name, founded by a group of three Greek-Americans. The three rode the success of their restaurant to expand into consumer packaged goods like dips and spreads, which are sold through special grocers like Whole Foods.

More than a decade later, in 2018, the group saw an opportunity to enter the fast-casual space, by acquiring Zoe's Kitchen, a formerly struggling food chain that owned more than 250 high-quality real estate locations, primed for food-service use.

Aside from an impressive demonstration of business shrewdness, the acquisition of such an expansive real estate portfolio enabled a fast, educated, and relatively cheap, footprint expansion.

Today, the transition from Zoe's Kitchen to CAVA stores is complete. CAVA had more than 290 locations across the U.S. as of the end of the third quarter, and targeted approximately 310 spots for the year-end.

CAVA showcases three attributes restaurant investors adore. The first is its immense runway for growth. With only ~300 locations in the U.S., CAVA has decades of geographic expansion ahead, considering more mature quick-service chains like Domino's (DPZ), KFC (YUM), and McDonald's (MCD) all have more than 7,000 locations in the region. Even the relatively smaller Chipotle chain spans more than 3,300 locations.

The second is its unique menu positioning. CAVA provides a relatively healthy and diversified menu. It can easily be considered for daily consumption for the majority of customer cohorts, including those who place health and wellness as their top priority. Compare that to the likes of McDonald's or Pizza Hut, which might be tasty, but let's be honest, most people won't feel too good about themselves eating those two days in a row. Not only that the menu create potential for higher customer lifetime value through higher engagement, but it is also a differentiator. Consider how many different options you have for a fast-food burger or Pizza, compared to the number of options for a Greek-style chicken in a pita.

Lastly, the unit economics are on par with those of highly efficient QSRs like Chipotle, with CAVA showcasing restaurant-level margins in the mid-twenties (more on that later).

Since its IPO back in June 2023, the stock has pretty much-treaded water, although it is up 13% from the initial public price, and up nearly double the formal IPO price of $22, which wasn't truly available for the public.

So qualitatively, the story is pretty simple. But that's only half of the equation.

Business Overview & The Importance Of Scale

In the third quarter of 2023, CAVA generated total revenues of $175.5 million, a 26.1% increase from the prior year period. Comparable sales increased 14.1%, with traffic contributing 7.6%, reflecting a healthy growth module.

Restaurant-level margins were 25.3%, a 100 bps decline from the second quarter, but still a healthy level. For comparison, Chipotle stands at 26.3%.

The third quarter also marked the second quarter in a row of positive operating profit for the company, coming in at $2.8 million, although operating margins declined from 3.3% in Q2 to 1.6% in Q3.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Cava financial reports.

As we can see, all restaurant-level input costs are trending in the right direction, with food & beverage benefitting from easing inflation and better relative pricing, labor declining significantly, and rent as a percentage of sales below 8% for two consecutive quarters.

On that note, the company said it plans to raise wages materially, which will lead to a 100-120 bps impact on gross margins.

Overall, CAVA's restaurant-level economics are impressive, and provide a clear proof of concept for the company's potential, if management is able to stir its expansion to scale correctly.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Cava financial reports.

Such impressive unit economics begs the question of why are operating margins so low, flirting with the negative territory. And the answer should be obvious, CAVA lacks scale.

The company has ambitious growth plans, but it's still in the very early innings of generating brand awareness, creating customer loyalty programs, starting marketing campaigns, and building real estate development capability. It also just became a public company, which comes with significant overhead.

All of these costs are heavy compared to CAVA's current size. For context, G&A as a percentage of sales for CAVA stood at 13.9% in Q3-23, compared to Chipotle's 6.5%. Pre-opening expenses and depreciation & amortization for Chipotle are at 0.4% and 3.2% of sales, respectively, whereas for CAVA they're higher by more than double.

This goes to show that CAVA has a long way to go before it reaches a large enough scale to generate Chipotle-like operating margins, despite the fact that its unit economics are in line with the Mexican food chain.

Growth Trajectory & Risks

CAVA plans to expand its footprint at an annual pace of approximately 45-50 stores, or 15% growth. So far, the majority of the company's expansion was driven by the transformation of old Zoe's Kitchen locations into CAVA stores, a process that is cheaper and faster compared to organic expansion. It saved the company the trouble of regulatory approvals, real estate scavenging, and at least some of the opening costs.

This well is now dry, and CAVA needs to compete with industry giants over the best-fitting real estate locations, as well as build a sizeable real estate team.

In addition, CAVA will have to spend heavily on marketing, increasing customer loyalty, and sustaining a low employee turnover, all of which are crucial for this young company's long-term success.

So far, there's nothing to suggest CAVA will not be able to do all that successfully, as the company demonstrates strong business capabilities as well as smart marketing via social media. That being said, there's always a chance it will fail, which is a risk-proven brands like Chipotle or Starbucks (SBUX) don't have to deal with.

Over time, as the company continues to deliver and provide additional certainty, these risks will decrease in significance, but right now, they're still quite high.

This leads me to the only real negative thing I can say about CAVA as an investment, and that's valuation.

Valuation

As we discussed, because CAVA is still very small, we can't analyze its valuation based on traditional metrics like earnings ratios. As such, this is the rare occasion where we'll have to bear the sin of looking at sales and gross profit ratios.

Data by YCharts

As we can see, CAVA currently trades at the second highest (7.35x) EV/Sales ratio, which is higher than profitable and proven names like Yum Brands, owner of KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut, as well as Restaurant Brands International (QSR), owner of Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons.

Arguably, CAVA should trade at a premium over those mature companies due to its higher growth potential. However, CAVA trades at a premium even over Chipotle, despite the fact that both are projected to grow at a mid-teens pace for the foreseeable future, albeit CAVA is projected to grow slightly faster.

Looking at Price/Gross Profit, CAVA is trading at a 19.6x multiple over the trailing twelve months, whereas Chipotle trades at 16.2x.

Based on the above, I find CAVA overvalued. Its current valuation, in my view, reflects its higher growth potential but doesn't take into account any of its risks, which are quite significant.

The company is very far from reaching scale, it is yet to demonstrate a proven ability to expand its footprint organically, there's still very low brand awareness, and there are plenty of unknowns regarding its ability to maintain an efficient operation at scale.

Additionally, CAVA's management was pretty clear about a sharp growth deceleration in Q4, targeting comparable sales growth of 0%-5%, as well as a material margin contraction, whereas Chipotle is expecting mid-to-high single-digit comparable sales growth in the fourth quarter and a smaller decline in margins.

While I'm confident in CAVA's ability to succeed in the long term, I don't see a scenario where CAVA generates market-beating returns from this base price. At the very least, I'd want to buy CAVA at a similar valuation to Chipotle, which reflects 13% downside based on their EV/Sales ratios, and 17% based on Price/ Gross Profit.

I strongly believe the stock will experience a decline following the less-impressive numbers which are projected to come in the fourth quarter, and therefore encourage investors to sit on the sidelines for now.

Conclusion

CAVA has a unique position in the lucrative QSR industry, leveraging a differentiated menu that provides attractive unit economics and appeals to health-aware customers.

The quick service category is no longer a hidden gem for investors, with many looking for the next Chipotle. And while CAVA seems to check almost every box in terms of potential, the company's valuation is too prohibiting at these levels.

I encourage investors to monitor CAVA closely, searching for either a dip in price or a surprise to the upside, with its fourth-quarter earnings release being a major catalyst.

Until then, I rate CAVA a Hold and expect the stock to perform poorly amid decelerating growth and contracting margins.