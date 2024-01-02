Suchat longthara/iStock via Getty Images

Asana's (NYSE:ASAN) recent quarterly earnings call unveiled a complex yet promising scenario. Despite macroeconomic challenges, the company has shown serious improvements, especially in its enterprise segment. Since my last update, the stock has settled nicely despite a 32% fall since my sell call, and the valuation looks more balanced, though it is not yet a bargain buy.

Data by YCharts

Asana Earnings Download

Asana's Q3 revenues grew by an impressive 18% year-over-year, reaching $166.5 million, surpassing both top- and bottom-line expectations.

Asana

Asana's focus on operational efficiency can be seen in its improved non-GAAP operating margins. The non-GAAP operating loss margins were 5.9%, marking an improvement of over 30 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Asana

The leadership team expects this trend to continue for the full year. This growth was primarily driven by the company's success in the enterprise sector, with revenues from Core customers (those spending $5,000 or more annually) growing by 20% and enterprise customer revenue growing even faster.

Asana

Enterprise customer growth is a pivotal metric for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, often serving as an indicator for their long-term success. Typically, the adoption cycle begins with a company like Asana being utilized for a specific project or a limited scope. When a product proves its value, it's not uncommon to observe a customer satisfaction-driven expansion as the software gets integrated into additional facets of the client's operations. This pattern of adoption and expansion is a strong indicator of both customer satisfaction and the potential for sustained revenue growth.

It's particularly encouraging to witness the stickiness of enterprise customers and their expanding contribution to revenue. This is evident in Asana’s impressive dollar-based net retention rate, which exceeds 120% for customers with annual expenditures of $100,000 or more. Such a high retention rate, substantially surpassing the average across all customer segments, shows Asana's growing appeal and efficacy within the enterprise sector. This trend not only reflects the quality and adaptability of Asana’s offerings but also underscores the strategic importance of nurturing high-value enterprise relationships for long-term business viability.

Asana

Strategic Initiatives and Product Innovation

A pivotal area of Asana's strategy is its investment in AI and product innovation. In Q3, Asana introduced several AI-powered features like Smart Summaries, Smart Editor, Smart Fields, Smart Answers, and Smart Status. These innovations have received positive feedback from beta users, with Smart Summaries and Smart Status being particularly well-received for enhancing productivity and project management efficiency.

Asana's AI integration focuses on amplifying the value of the Work Graph, aligning human intention with AI guidance. This approach differentiates Asana from tools that focus narrowly on individual or team-specific use cases. The company's AI features are designed to orchestrate work intelligently, leveraging the Work Graph context to predict task durations and facilitate better work management.

Enterprise Growth and Customer Engagement

As mentioned, Asana's enterprise growth is accelerating, with enterprise customers being the fastest-growing cohort. The company's new packaging strategy, introduced at the Investor Day, aims to further drive AI adoption and on-ramp customers to advanced tiers. The strategy has been well received, indicating a robust demand for Asana's enterprise offerings.

The company continues to diversify its success across various industries, with significant expansions and new deals in sectors like media, healthcare, transportation, and retail. High-profile customers like Paramount Global and Direct TV have expanded their usage of Asana, showcasing its effectiveness in managing complex business processes.

Looking Forward

Asana's journey through this transitional year has been marked by strategic investments, product innovations, and a focus on enterprise growth. The company's disciplined approach to improving efficiency and profitability, coupled with its commitment to AI and enterprise market penetration, presents a compelling narrative for investors and stakeholders. The problem is that those shareholders may have to wait some time before these inspirational strategic shifts begin to pay dividends in the company's bottom line.

In fact, we can see in the illustration below that analysts expect the company to be more or less flat in terms of EPS by January 2026

Seeking Alpha

Delving into the earnings per share history, we find a narrative of consistent overachievement. Not just a one-hit wonder but a symphony of five consecutive quarters where the company didn't just meet expectations — it soared past them. Such a track record isn't just good; it's a veritable drumroll heralding a robust financial rhythm going into what could be a shift to profitability.

Asana

Rewind to the time of my previous article, and you'd see Asana priced at $28, with profitability seeming like a distant mirage in the desert of the stock market. Now, the stock has tumbled by 32%, but this could very well be the precursor to an upward climb. We're at a juncture where EPS improvements could begin to catch investors' eyes, hinting at a future where profitability isn't just a dream. Even a single quarter painted in black rather than red could send a signal loud and clear: Asana is gearing up to finally provide returns to its faithful early investors.

Data by YCharts

The stock doesn't have me clambering to buy just yet; let's be clear on that. However, it's akin to a ship that's weathered the storm: the worst of the tempest has passed, thanks to the steady hands of its leadership, or it's already been endured. What we're left with is a stock that's found its footing, with no disaster looming large — aside from a potential cash call before it sails into the profitable sunset. It's not a siren song for investors yet, but it's certainly humming a more optimistic tune than at the time of my last dispatch.

The Takeaway

In closing, the main things that come to mind are the products, the prospects and the profitability. The product innovations, particularly those harnessing the power of AI, show Asana is not merely riding the wave of current trends but paddling forward to create ripples of its own in the productivity software ocean. With Smart Summaries and other features gaining traction, the company is poised to enhance user experience, which could well translate into sustained revenue growth and a bolstered market position.

The enterprise sector growth is particularly heartening, signaling that Asana is more than a tool; it's becoming integral to the business workflows of high-caliber clients. When giants like Paramount Global and Direct TV are not just using but expanding their reliance on Asana, it speaks volumes. It's this organic growth and the stickiness of enterprise customers that could be the north star guiding Asana to the promised land of profitability. Sure, the path is peppered with ifs and buts, and the timeline to a prosperous bottom line might test the patience of even the most stoic investors, but the trajectory has a glint of promise.

As the final curtain draws on this fiscal narrative, one can't help but muse on the patience required for such a story to unfold. Analyst projections suggest a flat EPS into 2026, which might make some investors restless. Yet, for those with a longer lens, Asana’s commitment to operational efficiency, AI innovation, and capturing the enterprise stronghold could spell a slow but steady metamorphosis from a caterpillar of potential into a butterfly of profitability. For now, Asana seems to be a melody in the making; the question for investors is whether they’re willing to wait for the chorus. Given these considerations, I rate Asana as a hold.