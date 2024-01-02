Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil: $100 Oil Could Be A 2024 Black Swan (Rating Upgrade)

Envision Research
Summary

  • Recent corrections in Exxon Mobil Corporation stock prices are overdone.
  • Geopolitical disruptions and demand-supplier imbalances could drive both oil prices and Exxon stock prices higher.
  • In the meantime, Exxon's current valuation is too compressed, offering a sizable margin of safety.
White paper swans and one black as symbol of unpredictable event.

designer491

XOM: Recent corrections are overdone

We last wrote on Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) about 4 months ago with the goal of urging investors to take some profits (see the chart below). The stock prices indeed suffered substantial corrections afterward, losing

This article was written by

Envision Research
Envision Research, aka Lucas Ma, has over 15+ years of investment experience and holds a Masters with in Quantitative Investment and a PhD in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on renewable energy, both from Stanford University. He also has 30+ years of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing sector, credit sector, and actual portfolio management.

He leads the investing group Envision Early Retirement along with Sensor Unlimited where they offer proven solutions to generate both high income and high growth with isolated risks through dynamic asset allocation. Features include: two model portfolios - one for short-term survival/withdrawal and one for aggressive long-term growth, direct access via chat to discuss ideas, monthly updates on all holdings, tax discussions, and ticker critiques by request.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 1:07 PM
Comments (14.86K)
I agree and as such a holder of 1400 shares, not a lot by some standards but am willing to buys anytime it drops below $100, Of course I need to have the money to buy ( LOL)

Allday
B
Bruce Bohannon
Today, 12:57 PM
Comments (5.87K)
New owner of XOM Shares. Grateful for your work here. Learning!
Blobfish profile picture
Blobfish
Today, 12:54 PM
Comments (363)
Article with impressive argument and support. Nicely done.
