Nordic American Tankers - Prime Beneficiary Of Red Sea Chaos - Buy

Henrik Alex
Summary

  • While Nordic American Tankers reported seasonally weaker Q3 results, the company is expected to have finished 2023 on a high note.
  • Q1 results could be even stronger with the addition of another Suezmax tanker and increased spot market exposure.
  • With the Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea unlikely to stop anytime soon, current tailwinds might continue into the seasonally weaker second and third quarters.
  • Consequently, I am upgrading Nordic American Tankers to "Buy" with a price target of $5.40 based on anticipated higher cash generation and payouts in 2024.
Oil Tanker

HeliRy

Note:

I have covered Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Four weeks ago, Suezmax pure play Nordic American Tankers or "NAT" reported seasonally weaker

This article was written by

Henrik Alex
17.01K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Henrik Alex
Article Update Today, 2:27 PM
Comments (45.26K)
Please note that this article has been authored and published independently from my work for Value Investors Edge ("VIE").

However, the article is utilizing data provided by the exclusive VIE Live Analytics platform.

NAT is also a VIE-covered stock which is actively discussed in the exclusive VIE group chat and owned by certain VIE analysts and members.

At this point my exclusive contributions to VIE are largely limited to offshore energy service stocks (RIG, SDRL, NE, VAL, BORR, DO, HLX, SMHI, TDW) but I also dedicate plenty of time to discuss offshore and shipping stocks in the VIE trading chat group and answer whatever questions VIE members might have.
Eric51
Today, 2:02 PM
Comments (465)
Sold NAT back in 2016 for about $15.25 and was so glad to be rid of it. NAT is dead money, I sometimes listen to Herb for the entertainment value. If NAT went bust, Herb would be on late night TV hustling something.
bluefin114
Today, 1:48 PM
Comments (146)
I just cannot ever get past the fact that NAT always earns so much less average TCE than every one of its peers. You can see it in your chart. The underperformance is consistent quarter over quarter and year over year. Yet, people never seem to mention it. I cannot see how NAT can ever be a better investment than its responsible, stable, well managed peers like TNK and many others.
J Mintzmyer
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (18.63K)
@bluefin114 ,

$NAT has an older fleet, but also has less overhead than $TNK, is not captive to $TK, and has a VERY good track record of paying strong dividends when rates support. $NAT will generally earn whatever the spot market earns, once adjusting for some of the older ships.

I've made a lot of money with $TK and $TNK in the past year/s, so not disparaging them, but I agree with Henrik that $NAT is the on-theme play right now for tankers, specifically Suez Canal issues.

Disclosure: Very long $NAT as a thematic trade myself. I didn't write any of this article, but Henrik does work with VIE as our offshore analyst.
Thomas44
Today, 1:43 PM
Comments (504)
thanks Henrik, CMRE is my pick - fwiw
The Opportunist
Today, 1:43 PM
Comments (855)
Ty Henrik, out if all the shipping names, which is your fav? This Insw trading at a discount to nav seems interesting also.
Henrik Alex
Today, 2:34 PM
Comments (45.26K)
@The Opportunist

Good question, almost the entire shipping space has had a great run as of late. Given this issue, I am a bit hesitant to pound the table for a certain stock.

Currently, I hold a position in ZIM which is highly speculative but could yield further outsized returns in case the Houthi attacks continue for the time being (which I assume).
